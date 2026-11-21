Bajaj Auto has introduced an updated version of its popular fully faired sports motorcycle, the Pulsar RS200, in India.
The updated 2026 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 arrived on November 20, 2026, with several important improvements in performance, technology, and hardware.
The RS200 motorcycle has remained unchanged in terms of its overall design and mechanical package, and this latest update serves as an important refresh.
Bajaj focused on adding modern features and improving the motorcycle's riding experience instead of introducing an all-new motorcycle.
Colours
Brooklyn Black
Pearl Metallic White
Caribbean Blue
Racing Red
Pricing And Availability Details
The motorcycle is priced at ₹1,98,441 (ex-showroom), with an estimated on-road price of ₹2,37,055 in Coimbatore.
Reservations are open online via the official Bajaj Auto website and at brick-and-mortar showrooms.
Because the 2026 TFT model was just released, early units are arriving at dealerships, though specific colours may have a short waiting period depending on dealer allocation.