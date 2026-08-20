Maruti Suzuki has teased an event scheduled for September 05, 2026; the teaser shows the silhouette of a hatchback that closely resembles the current Baleno.

The Baleno has been a familiar name on Indian roads for years, and Maruti Suzuki now appears ready to give the hatchback a fresh design, updated equipment, and possible mechanical changes without moving it away from the formula that has made it popular.

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is shaping up to be one of India's most anticipated premium hatchback updates.

Why Does Maruti Suzuki Need a New Baleno Facelift?

The Baleno is already one of India's strongest-selling premium hatchbacks, but the market around it has changed considerably.

Buyers today expect more than good mileage and an affordable price.

They want larger screens, connected-car technology, better safety equipment, premium interiors, modern lighting, comfortable automatic transmissions, and increasingly sophisticated powertrains.

The Hyundai i20 has established itself as a technology- and feature-focused rival.

At the same time, the Tata Altroz has attracted buyers looking for a strong safety package and a more substantial driving feel.

Toyota Glanza also competes directly with the Baleno and shares much of its mechanical foundation.

This makes a facelift important for Maruti Suzuki. Instead of completely replacing a successful model, the company can refresh the Baleno with the features customers now expect while retaining its familiar strengths.

The timing also makes sense from a sales perspective. The Baleno remained one of Maruti Suzuki's major production models in FY2025-26, with more than two lakh units produced.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Specifications Specification Details Powertrain Petrol Engine 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder Naturally Aspirated Petrol Max Power 90 hp at 6000 rpm Max Torque 113 Nm at 4400 rpm CNG Engine 1.2-litre S-CNG (Produces 77.5 hp and 98.5 Nm) Transmission Options 5-speed Manual Transmission (MT) or a 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT). Estimated Mileage Over 22.3 kmpl for petrol and around 30.6 km/kg for the CNG variants. Exterior Redesigned Front End A slimmer, wider front grille accompanied by a new horizontal chrome bar that stretches between the headlights. Lighting Sharper, swept-back LED projector headlamps with signature tri-LED DRLs and a tweaked front bumper. Profile & Rear Freshly designed 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and minor design cleanups across the rear bumper. Electric Sunroof A single-pane electric sunroof will be offered on the higher-spec variants. Interior & Technology Upgraded Infotainment A choice between a 9-inch or a new larger 10.1-inch/10.25-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen display featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Interior Trim Premium dual-tone blue and black cabin layout with updated seat upholstery and newly added ambient lighting. First-in-Segment Legacy Features Retains the popular Head-Up Display (HUD) and wireless smartphone charging pad. Safety ADAS Features The new Alpha (O) trim will offer tailored Advanced Driver Assistance Systems optimised for Indian driving conditions, including Rear Blind Spot Warning, Safe Exit Warning, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Standard Safety 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill-Hold Assist, and ABS with EBD are standard. Parking Aids A 360-degree parking camera paired with newly anticipated front parking sensors to eliminate blind spots in tight city parking.

Expected Price

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift is expected to be priced between ₹6.00 Lakh and ₹9.50 Lakh.

Because Maruti Suzuki is introducing high-end tech, a first-in-segment factory-fitted sunroof, and advanced safety kits, prices are expected to rise by about ₹15,000 to ₹30,000, depending on the variant.