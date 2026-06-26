The overall boxy, muscular profile remains, but the exterior styling has been sharpened for a more premium look.

Recent spy shots and industry reports suggested that the updated model will receive notable design enhancements, a more feature-rich cabin, and potentially significant powertrain upgrades.

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to refresh one of India's most popular compact SUVs with the 2026 Brezza facelift, which is expected to arrive in the coming months.

The new model features a new front grille and reshaped front and rear bumpers for a broader and more modern stance.

A newly designed 16-inch dual-tone geometric alloy wheel has been equipped.

The internal structure has also been tweaked for the LED headlamps and crisper signature pattern for the rear LED taillights.

Interior And Cabin Technology Updates

The cabin gets a substantial premium overhaul to compete with its tech-loaded rivals.

The upgraded version replaces the older 9-inch unit with a crisp, larger 10.1-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen.

Introduces highly requested cooled front seats to improve comfort in hot weather.

Swaps out the semi-digital dials for a more advanced, fully digital driver's display.

Features dual-tone dashboards, treatments, and enhanced seat cushioning materials.

Powertrain And Practicality Innovations

Maruti is optimising efficiency and addressing the biggest structural complaints of the outgoing model.

It moves the bulky CNG cylinders underneath the vehicle floor and opens the entire boot area, giving CNG buyers uncompromised luggage capacity for the first time.

The reliable 1.5L naturally aspirated engine now pairs with a more highway-friendly 6-speed manual gearbox alongside the automatic option.

Test mules hint at the inclusion of a 1.0L Boosterjet turbo-petrol option, offering better mid-range punch and a more favourable tax bracket.

Safety Upgrades

Level 2 ADAS Suite

Selected top-tier trims feature a front grille integrated with a radar housing, marking the debut of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems like autonomous braking and lane keep assist on the Brezza.

Launch Update

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift is expected to officially launch in India in the second half of July 2026.

The launch is exclusive to India, which serves as the primary manufacturing and distribution hub for this subcompact SUV.

Once launched, the vehicle will roll out nationwide across all Maruti Suzuki Dealerships.

Official bookings and media reveals are slated for early to mid-July.

Customer deliveries are expected to start by late July or early August 2026, beginning in metro cities before spreading to tier-2 and tier-3 locations.