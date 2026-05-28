After teasing the model for weeks, Tata Motors finally revealed key details during the launch event, including pricing, features, and powertrain options. The refreshed Tiago arrives with redesigned styling, new technology, improved cabin elements, and additional safety features.

The latest version marks the hatchback's first major update in years as Tata aims to strengthen its position in the competitive entry-level hatchback segment against rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS.

Tata Motors has officially launched the updated 2026 Tata Tiago in the Indian market on May 28, introducing major upgrades in design, interiors, technology, and safety features.

Pricing and Variants

The updated Tata Tiago has been launched at an introductory starting price of Rs 4.69 lakh for the petrol version, while the Tiago EV starts at Rs 6.99 lakh.

Tata has also introduced a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option for the Tiago EV, significantly reducing the upfront ownership cost. Under the BaaS model, customers can purchase the EV at Rs 4.69 lakh and pay Rs 2.6 per kilometre for battery usage.

Design Updates

The facelifted Tiago receives noticeable design changes, including a sharper front profile with eyebrow-style LED DRLs integrated into the headlamp housing.

A black panel connecting the front design elements gives the hatchback a more modern and aggressive appearance. Tata has also added playful design easter eggs, including a squirrel motif hidden in certain areas of the vehicle.

Performance and Technology

The updated hatchback continues Tata's strategy of refreshing its lineup with more premium features and segment-first offerings. Tata claims the Tiago offers improved driving stability through better weight distribution, especially in the electric version, delivering enhanced control and driving confidence.

The Tiago EV lineup now comes with medium-range and long-range battery options. The long-range model comes with a 24kWh battery pack and a claimed MIDC range of up to 285km, while the medium-range variant features a 19.2kWh battery pack offering a usable driving range of 205km to 215km on a single charge. Tata also claims the EV can add up to 100km of range in just 18 minutes using a 30kW DC fast charger.

In a major move for EV buyers, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEM) is now offering a lifetime unlimited-kilometre warranty across its electric vehicle lineup, including the Punch EV, Harrier EV, Curvv EV, Tigor EV, and Tiago EV.

Variant-wise Prices

Petrol MT

Smart - Rs 4.69 lakh

Pure - Rs 5.49 lakh

Pure+ - Rs 5.99 lakh

Pure+A - Rs 6.49 lakh

Creative - Rs 6.99 lakh

Creative+ - Rs 7.29 lakh

iCNG MT

Smart - Rs 5.79 lakh

Pure - Rs 6.49 lakh

Pure+ - Rs 6.99 lakh

Pure+A - Rs 7.49 lakh

Creative - Rs 7.99 lakh

Tiago EV

Starting price - Rs 6.99 lakh

BaaS option - Rs 4.69 lakh + Rs 2.6/km battery subscription

Specifications and Features

Battery and Range

24kWh battery pack (Long Range)

Claimed MIDC range up to 285km

19.2kWh battery pack (Medium Range)

Usable range between 205km and 215km

Charging Options

3.3kW portable charger

7.2kW home charger

30kW DC fast charging

Adds 100km range in 18 minutes

Design Updates

New eyebrow-style LED DRLs

Sharper front fascia design

Black front panel for a premium look

Hidden squirrel-themed design easter eggs

Safety Features

Six standard airbags

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Blind spot monitor

Four-star GNCAP safety rating

Updated chassis for improved safety

Comfort and Technology

Cruise control

Rain-sensing wipers

Auto headlamps

Paddle shifters with AMT gearbox

360-degree camera

Dual wireless phone charger

Auto-folding ORVMs

Rear AC vents

Higher seating position of 626mm for improved visibility and easier ingress/egress

CNG Highlights

Twin-cylinder technology

AMT gearbox option in the iCNG variant

Available colour options include Varanasi Vibrance, Sobo Surge, Pangong Pulse, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Daytona Grey, while the Tiago EV also gets an exclusive Dehradun Dew shade.