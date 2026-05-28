Automotive

2026 Tata Tiago Launched in India: Prices Start at Rs 4.69 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched the updated 2026 Tata Tiago in India at a starting price of Rs 4.69 lakh, featuring major design, interior, and safety upgrades. The Tiago EV starts at Rs 6.99 lakh and gets a BaaS option, while the hatchback now offers new features, battery choices, and improved styling.

M
Maheswari
·3 min read
Tata Tiago 2026
Tata Tiago 2026 launched today and price starts at Rs 4.69L

Tata Motors has officially launched the updated 2026 Tata Tiago in the Indian market on May 28, introducing major upgrades in design, interiors, technology, and safety features.

The latest version marks the hatchback's first major update in years as Tata aims to strengthen its position in the competitive entry-level hatchback segment against rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS.

After teasing the model for weeks, Tata Motors finally revealed key details during the launch event, including pricing, features, and powertrain options. The refreshed Tiago arrives with redesigned styling, new technology, improved cabin elements, and additional safety features.

Pricing and Variants

The updated Tata Tiago has been launched at an introductory starting price of Rs 4.69 lakh for the petrol version, while the Tiago EV starts at Rs 6.99 lakh.

Tata has also introduced a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option for the Tiago EV, significantly reducing the upfront ownership cost. Under the BaaS model, customers can purchase the EV at Rs 4.69 lakh and pay Rs 2.6 per kilometre for battery usage.

Design Updates

The facelifted Tiago receives noticeable design changes, including a sharper front profile with eyebrow-style LED DRLs integrated into the headlamp housing.

A black panel connecting the front design elements gives the hatchback a more modern and aggressive appearance. Tata has also added playful design easter eggs, including a squirrel motif hidden in certain areas of the vehicle.

Performance and Technology

The updated hatchback continues Tata's strategy of refreshing its lineup with more premium features and segment-first offerings. Tata claims the Tiago offers improved driving stability through better weight distribution, especially in the electric version, delivering enhanced control and driving confidence.

The Tiago EV lineup now comes with medium-range and long-range battery options. The long-range model comes with a 24kWh battery pack and a claimed MIDC range of up to 285km, while the medium-range variant features a 19.2kWh battery pack offering a usable driving range of 205km to 215km on a single charge. Tata also claims the EV can add up to 100km of range in just 18 minutes using a 30kW DC fast charger.

In a major move for EV buyers, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEM) is now offering a lifetime unlimited-kilometre warranty across its electric vehicle lineup, including the Punch EV, Harrier EV, Curvv EV, Tigor EV, and Tiago EV.

Variant-wise Prices

Petrol MT

  • Smart - Rs 4.69 lakh

  • Pure - Rs 5.49 lakh

  • Pure+ - Rs 5.99 lakh

  • Pure+A - Rs 6.49 lakh

  • Creative - Rs 6.99 lakh

  • Creative+ - Rs 7.29 lakh

iCNG MT

  • Smart - Rs 5.79 lakh

  • Pure - Rs 6.49 lakh

  • Pure+ - Rs 6.99 lakh

  • Pure+A - Rs 7.49 lakh

  • Creative - Rs 7.99 lakh

Tiago EV

  • Starting price - Rs 6.99 lakh

  • BaaS option - Rs 4.69 lakh + Rs 2.6/km battery subscription

Specifications and Features

Battery and Range

  • 24kWh battery pack (Long Range)

  • Claimed MIDC range up to 285km

  • 19.2kWh battery pack (Medium Range)

  • Usable range between 205km and 215km

Charging Options

  • 3.3kW portable charger

  • 7.2kW home charger

  • 30kW DC fast charging

  • Adds 100km range in 18 minutes

Design Updates

  • New eyebrow-style LED DRLs

  • Sharper front fascia design

  • Black front panel for a premium look

  • Hidden squirrel-themed design easter eggs

Safety Features

  • Six standard airbags

  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

  • Blind spot monitor

  • Four-star GNCAP safety rating

  • Updated chassis for improved safety

Comfort and Technology

  • Cruise control

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Auto headlamps

  • Paddle shifters with AMT gearbox

  • 360-degree camera

  • Dual wireless phone charger

  • Auto-folding ORVMs

  • Rear AC vents

  • Higher seating position of 626mm for improved visibility and easier ingress/egress

CNG Highlights

  • Twin-cylinder technology

  • AMT gearbox option in the iCNG variant

Available colour options include Varanasi Vibrance, Sobo Surge, Pangong Pulse, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Daytona Grey, while the Tiago EV also gets an exclusive Dehradun Dew shade.

Topics

Automotive Industry News

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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