2027 BMW X5 Teased Ahead of Global Debut With Bold New Look

The teaser image highlights the SUV's modern lighting signature, with twin parallel light elements framing a right-sized kidney grille. The styling represents a significant departure from the current X5 while maintaining BMW's familiar design identity.

The teaser showcases a redesigned front fascia inspired by the brand's Neue Klasse design language, featuring striking X-shaped LED daytime running lights and a slimmer version of BMW's signature kidney grille.

BMW has released the final teaser of the all-new 2027 X5, offering the clearest preview yet of its next-generation luxury SUV

Powertrain Options

Internally codenamed G65, the next-generation X5 is set to become one of BMW's most versatile SUVs, with an unprecedented range of powertrain options. Depending on the market, customers will be able to choose from petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, fully electric, and hydrogen fuel cell variants.

The upcoming X5 will also become BMW's first production model to offer a hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain after years of testing prototype vehicles.

Although BMW has not confirmed which version is featured in the teaser, reports suggest the petrol-powered model will be the first to reach customers, with deliveries in the United States expected before the end of 2026.

Electric Powertrain

The fully electric X5 is expected to introduce BMW's sixth-generation eDrive technology, paired with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing up to 578 hp. Power will come from either a 144kWh or 141kWh battery pack, depending on the variant.

Petrol and Hybrid Models

BMW is also expected to launch updated mild-hybrid petrol and diesel models, alongside a plug-in hybrid version. The X5 xDrive40 is tipped to deliver up to 400 hp, an increase of 20 hp over its predecessor, while the plug-in hybrid model is expected to retain its 490 hp output.

Size and Weight

Beyond its fresh styling, the G65 X5 is expected to grow in both size and weight. Reports indicate the SUV could weigh around 6,200 pounds, potentially making it the heaviest production BMW ever built, surpassing both the current BMW XM and the electric i7.

Global Debut

BMW will reveal the 2027 X5 in full during its global debut, where complete details about its design, technology, features and powertrain lineup will be officially announced.