Automotive

2027 Kawasaki KLE650 ABS and SE Unveiled With 70 HP Engine

Kawasaki has unveiled the 2027 KLE650 ABS and KLE650 SE ABS adventure motorcycles, featuring a 649cc parallel-twin engine producing 70 hp, switchable ABS, traction control and cruise control. The SE variant adds a colour TFT display, a quickshifter, tubeless spoked wheels

Maheswari
Maheswari
·5 min read
Kawasaki KLE 650
Kawasaki KLE 650 2027 launched
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Kawasaki has expanded its adventure motorcycle range with the unveiling of the all-new 2027 Kawasaki KLE650 ABS and Kawasaki KLE650 SE ABS.

The new KLE650 range is Kawasaki's latest attempt to strengthen its presence in the middleweight adventure-touring segment.

The company has taken the adventure-focused concept of the KLE500 and developed a larger motorcycle designed to handle everyday commuting, weekend rides, winding mountain roads and longer touring journeys.

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According to Kawasaki, the new KLE650 has been developed with an emphasis on long-distance comfort without losing the versatility expected from an adventure motorcycle.

The motorcycle also uses a compact steel trellis frame and rally-inspired bodywork.

Compared with the smaller KLE500, the KLE650 features larger body panels, giving it a more substantial appearance while retaining the KLE family's styling identity.

The standard KLE650 ABS and the more comprehensively equipped KLE650 SE ABS share the same engine and basic mechanical package, but the SE adds technology and equipment aimed at touring riders.

Kawasaki KLE650 ABS - Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Engine
Engine Architecture649cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8-valve parallel-twin engine.
Power OutputProduces a claimed 70 horsepower @ 8,600 rpm and 47.2 lb-ft of torque @ 7,500 rpm.
Fueling SystemDigital Fuel Injection (DFI) with electronically controlled 38mm throttle bodies.
Gearbox6-speed transmission paired with an assist and slipper clutch.
Power DeliveryTuned specifically for strong low-to-mid-range grunt while maintaining punchy top-end performance for highway cruising.
Chassis & Suspension
FrameCompact, lightweight high-tensile steel trellis frame
Front Suspension43mm KYB inverted cartridge forks providing 8.3 inches (210 mm) of travel.
Rear SuspensionBottom-link New Uni-Trak rear shock with adjustable spring preload, providing 7.7 inches (196 mm) of travel.
Brakes & Wheels
Front BrakesDual 300mm petal discs with dual-piston callipers.
Rear BrakesSingle 230mm disc with a dual-piston calliper.
Wheels And TyresSturdy 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels equipped with Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tube-type tyres.
Selectable ABSDual-channel anti-lock braking system with a selectable On/Off function, allowing the rider to turn it off for off-road dirt duties.
Electronics & Technology
Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC)Multi-mode traction system designed to provide reassurance on slippery surfaces.
Electronic Cruise ControlStandard equipment managed via left-handlebar buttons to facilitate relaxed long-distance touring.
Economical Riding IndicatorAn active icon on the console monitoring efficient fuel consumption.
Cockpit DisplayA 5-inch high-contrast positive LCD screen displaying gear position, remaining range, fuel usage, and diagnostics.
ConnectivityIn-built smartphone connectivity through Kawasaki's RIDEOLOGY app ecosystem.
Ergonomics & Dimensions
Wind ProtectionTall front cowl with a 3-way adjustable windscreen (adjusted manually via bolts).
Ergonomics And Dimension34.3-inch (870mm) seat height with an upright riding posture inspired by the KX motocross lines.
Fuel CapacityA 4.2-gallon (16-litre) fuel tank balancing weight and touring range.
Hardware AccentsStandard bottom skid plate for vital components and an integrated multi-purpose accessory mounting bar over the display.

Technical Specifications And Feature Sets Exclusive To Or Standard On The SE Model

Kawasaki KLE650 SE ABS - Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Wheels & Tyres
Tubeless Spoked WheelsEquipped with premium tubeless-designed spoked wheels (21-inch front, 17-inch rear). This lets you quickly plug a tyre roadside without removing the wheel or tube if you get a flat.
TyresFitted with Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tubeless adventure tyres.
Chassis & Suspension
HandlebarsUpgraded D.I.D aluminium tapered fat handlebars that improve steering leverage and offer better vibration damping during rough off-road sections.
Suspension And FrameShares the high-tensile steel trellis frame, 43mm KYB inverted forks (8.3" travel), and Uni-Trak rear shock (7.7" travel) with the base model.
Electronics & Technology
5-inch Colour TFT DisplayFeatures a premium, full-colour TFT instrument panel instead of the standard LCD screen. It includes auto-adjusting brightness for day and night modes.
Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS)A standard bi-directional quickshifter that allows for clutchless upshifts and downshifts, reducing hand fatigue during technical trail riding or heavy traffic.
Premium Smartphone IntegrationEnhanced connectivity via the Kawasaki Rideology App, allowing on-screen turn-by-turn navigation alerts, vehicle logs, and phone notifications directly on the TFT display.
Core Rider AidsRetains the standard electronic cruise control, multi-mode Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), and switchable off-road ABS.
Integrated Cockpit PowerIncludes a built-in USB-C charging outlet located next to the dashboard to power smartphones, GPS units, or cameras.
Protection & Ergonomics
Enhanced Wind ProtectionComes factory-fitted with a tall windscreen (+106mm higher than the base model screen) for improved wind deflection on high-speed highway stints.
Heavy-Duty Aluminium Skid PlateUpgraded to a large, rugged aluminium underbody skid plate to protect the exhaust headers and engine casing from rocks and debris.
Reinforced Hand GuardsEquipped with metal-reinforced hand guards to protect your hands from wind, brush, and impact.
Engine & Dimensions
Power Plant649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine delivering 70 hp @ 8,600 rpm and 47.2 lb-ft of torque @ 7,500 rpm.
Seat Height34.3 inches (870 mm).
Fuel Capacity4.2 gallons (16 litres).
Colours
Premium Paint ChoicesAvailable in SE-exclusive colourways, including Pearl Storm Grey or Metallic Bluish Green, featuring distinct Special Edition graphics.

United States Pricing and Availability

The 2027 Kawasaki KLE650 ABS base model carries an MSRP of $8,799 and will be sold exclusively in the Pearl Blizzard White colour scheme, while the premium 2027 Kawasaki KLE650 SE ABS Special Edition is priced at an MSRP of $9,999.

Both motorcycle variants are scheduled to arrive at North American dealerships for official commercial availability in February 2027.

International Pricing and Timelines

In the United Kingdom, the Kawasaki KLE650 ABS base model is priced at £7,499 and the SE variant at £8,899, with retail sales scheduled to begin in April 2027.

Meanwhile, importers in Australia and New Zealand are finalising regional pricing structures, though both variants are projected to arrive at local dealerships by mid-2027.

In India, Kawasaki has not locked in an official launch timeline or localised pricing structure, but early industry estimates place the base variant around ₹8.37 Lakh and the premium SE variant closer to ₹9.51 Lakh based on converted global metrics.

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