2027 Kawasaki KLE650 ABS and SE Unveiled With 70 HP Engine

The company has taken the adventure-focused concept of the KLE500 and developed a larger motorcycle designed to handle everyday commuting, weekend rides, winding mountain roads and longer touring journeys.

The new KLE650 range is Kawasaki's latest attempt to strengthen its presence in the middleweight adventure-touring segment.

Kawasaki has expanded its adventure motorcycle range with the unveiling of the all-new 2027 Kawasaki KLE650 ABS and Kawasaki KLE650 SE ABS.

According to Kawasaki, the new KLE650 has been developed with an emphasis on long-distance comfort without losing the versatility expected from an adventure motorcycle.

The motorcycle also uses a compact steel trellis frame and rally-inspired bodywork.

Compared with the smaller KLE500, the KLE650 features larger body panels, giving it a more substantial appearance while retaining the KLE family's styling identity.

The standard KLE650 ABS and the more comprehensively equipped KLE650 SE ABS share the same engine and basic mechanical package, but the SE adds technology and equipment aimed at touring riders.

Kawasaki KLE650 ABS - Specifications Specification Details Engine Engine Architecture 649cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8-valve parallel-twin engine. Power Output Produces a claimed 70 horsepower @ 8,600 rpm and 47.2 lb-ft of torque @ 7,500 rpm. Fueling System Digital Fuel Injection (DFI) with electronically controlled 38mm throttle bodies. Gearbox 6-speed transmission paired with an assist and slipper clutch. Power Delivery Tuned specifically for strong low-to-mid-range grunt while maintaining punchy top-end performance for highway cruising. Chassis & Suspension Frame Compact, lightweight high-tensile steel trellis frame Front Suspension 43mm KYB inverted cartridge forks providing 8.3 inches (210 mm) of travel. Rear Suspension Bottom-link New Uni-Trak rear shock with adjustable spring preload, providing 7.7 inches (196 mm) of travel. Brakes & Wheels Front Brakes Dual 300mm petal discs with dual-piston callipers. Rear Brakes Single 230mm disc with a dual-piston calliper. Wheels And Tyres Sturdy 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels equipped with Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tube-type tyres. Selectable ABS Dual-channel anti-lock braking system with a selectable On/Off function, allowing the rider to turn it off for off-road dirt duties. Electronics & Technology Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) Multi-mode traction system designed to provide reassurance on slippery surfaces. Electronic Cruise Control Standard equipment managed via left-handlebar buttons to facilitate relaxed long-distance touring. Economical Riding Indicator An active icon on the console monitoring efficient fuel consumption. Cockpit Display A 5-inch high-contrast positive LCD screen displaying gear position, remaining range, fuel usage, and diagnostics. Connectivity In-built smartphone connectivity through Kawasaki's RIDEOLOGY app ecosystem. Ergonomics & Dimensions Wind Protection Tall front cowl with a 3-way adjustable windscreen (adjusted manually via bolts). Ergonomics And Dimension 34.3-inch (870mm) seat height with an upright riding posture inspired by the KX motocross lines. Fuel Capacity A 4.2-gallon (16-litre) fuel tank balancing weight and touring range. Hardware Accents Standard bottom skid plate for vital components and an integrated multi-purpose accessory mounting bar over the display.

Technical Specifications And Feature Sets Exclusive To Or Standard On The SE Model

Kawasaki KLE650 SE ABS - Specifications Specification Details Wheels & Tyres Tubeless Spoked Wheels Equipped with premium tubeless-designed spoked wheels (21-inch front, 17-inch rear). This lets you quickly plug a tyre roadside without removing the wheel or tube if you get a flat. Tyres Fitted with Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tubeless adventure tyres. Chassis & Suspension Handlebars Upgraded D.I.D aluminium tapered fat handlebars that improve steering leverage and offer better vibration damping during rough off-road sections. Suspension And Frame Shares the high-tensile steel trellis frame, 43mm KYB inverted forks (8.3" travel), and Uni-Trak rear shock (7.7" travel) with the base model. Electronics & Technology 5-inch Colour TFT Display Features a premium, full-colour TFT instrument panel instead of the standard LCD screen. It includes auto-adjusting brightness for day and night modes. Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) A standard bi-directional quickshifter that allows for clutchless upshifts and downshifts, reducing hand fatigue during technical trail riding or heavy traffic. Premium Smartphone Integration Enhanced connectivity via the Kawasaki Rideology App, allowing on-screen turn-by-turn navigation alerts, vehicle logs, and phone notifications directly on the TFT display. Core Rider Aids Retains the standard electronic cruise control, multi-mode Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), and switchable off-road ABS. Integrated Cockpit Power Includes a built-in USB-C charging outlet located next to the dashboard to power smartphones, GPS units, or cameras. Protection & Ergonomics Enhanced Wind Protection Comes factory-fitted with a tall windscreen (+106mm higher than the base model screen) for improved wind deflection on high-speed highway stints. Heavy-Duty Aluminium Skid Plate Upgraded to a large, rugged aluminium underbody skid plate to protect the exhaust headers and engine casing from rocks and debris. Reinforced Hand Guards Equipped with metal-reinforced hand guards to protect your hands from wind, brush, and impact. Engine & Dimensions Power Plant 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine delivering 70 hp @ 8,600 rpm and 47.2 lb-ft of torque @ 7,500 rpm. Seat Height 34.3 inches (870 mm). Fuel Capacity 4.2 gallons (16 litres). Colours Premium Paint Choices Available in SE-exclusive colourways, including Pearl Storm Grey or Metallic Bluish Green, featuring distinct Special Edition graphics.

United States Pricing and Availability

The 2027 Kawasaki KLE650 ABS base model carries an MSRP of $8,799 and will be sold exclusively in the Pearl Blizzard White colour scheme, while the premium 2027 Kawasaki KLE650 SE ABS Special Edition is priced at an MSRP of $9,999.

Both motorcycle variants are scheduled to arrive at North American dealerships for official commercial availability in February 2027.

International Pricing and Timelines

In the United Kingdom, the Kawasaki KLE650 ABS base model is priced at £7,499 and the SE variant at £8,899, with retail sales scheduled to begin in April 2027.

Meanwhile, importers in Australia and New Zealand are finalising regional pricing structures, though both variants are projected to arrive at local dealerships by mid-2027.

In India, Kawasaki has not locked in an official launch timeline or localised pricing structure, but early industry estimates place the base variant around ₹8.37 Lakh and the premium SE variant closer to ₹9.51 Lakh based on converted global metrics.