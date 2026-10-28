2027 Kawasaki KLE650 ABS and SE Unveiled With 70 HP Engine

Kawasaki has expanded its adventure motorcycle range with the unveiling of the all-new 2027 Kawasaki KLE650 ABS and Kawasaki KLE650 SE ABS.
The new KLE650 range is Kawasaki's latest attempt to strengthen its presence in the middleweight adventure-touring segment.
The company has taken the adventure-focused concept of the KLE500 and developed a larger motorcycle designed to handle everyday commuting, weekend rides, winding mountain roads and longer touring journeys.
According to Kawasaki, the new KLE650 has been developed with an emphasis on long-distance comfort without losing the versatility expected from an adventure motorcycle.
The motorcycle also uses a compact steel trellis frame and rally-inspired bodywork.
Compared with the smaller KLE500, the KLE650 features larger body panels, giving it a more substantial appearance while retaining the KLE family's styling identity.
The standard KLE650 ABS and the more comprehensively equipped KLE650 SE ABS share the same engine and basic mechanical package, but the SE adds technology and equipment aimed at touring riders.
Technical Specifications And Feature Sets Exclusive To Or Standard On The SE Model
United States Pricing and Availability
The 2027 Kawasaki KLE650 ABS base model carries an MSRP of $8,799 and will be sold exclusively in the Pearl Blizzard White colour scheme, while the premium 2027 Kawasaki KLE650 SE ABS Special Edition is priced at an MSRP of $9,999.
Both motorcycle variants are scheduled to arrive at North American dealerships for official commercial availability in February 2027.
International Pricing and Timelines
In the United Kingdom, the Kawasaki KLE650 ABS base model is priced at £7,499 and the SE variant at £8,899, with retail sales scheduled to begin in April 2027.
Meanwhile, importers in Australia and New Zealand are finalising regional pricing structures, though both variants are projected to arrive at local dealerships by mid-2027.
In India, Kawasaki has not locked in an official launch timeline or localised pricing structure, but early industry estimates place the base variant around ₹8.37 Lakh and the premium SE variant closer to ₹9.51 Lakh based on converted global metrics.