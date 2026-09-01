Automotive

2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched in India: Price, Specs

2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 has arrived in India with a ₹5.76 lakh ex-showroom price. It retains the 451cc parallel-twin engine, 45 PS power and 42.6 Nm torque, while getting a fresh Lime Green colour scheme and bookings now open across Kawasaki dealerships.

M
Maheswari
·3 min read
2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500
2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India
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Kawasaki has brought the 2027 Ninja 500 to the Indian market with an ex-showroom price of ₹5.46 lakh.

While the latest model does not introduce a major mechanical overhaul, Kawasaki has kept the Ninja 500 in its middleweight sportbike range with a fresh lime green colour and the same 451cc parallel twin package.

This has made the motorcycle an interesting option for riders looking to move into a proper Kawasaki sports machine.

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The bigger story behind the Ninja 500 isn't simply the new model-year badge.

Kawasaki has positioned this motorcycle as a more approachable alternative to its larger Ninja models, offering a mix of sporty styling, usable performance, and everyday comfort rather than an uncompromising, track-focused machine.

Technical Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Engine
Engine TypeLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 8-valve, Parallel-Twin, DOHC
Displacement451cc
Max Power45 PS (44.77 bhp) @ 9,000 rpm
Max Torque42.6 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Bore x Stroke70.0 mm x 58.6 mm
Compression Ratio11.3:1
Fuel ComplianceE20 Ready (Flex-fuel compliant)
Suspension
Front Suspension41 mm Telescopic Fork (120 mm wheel travel)
Rear SuspensionGas-charged bottom-link Uni-Trak Monoshock with preload adjustability (130 mm wheel travel)
Brakes
Front Brake310 mm Semi-floating Single Disc with Dual-piston Calliper
Rear Brake220 mm Single Disc with Dual-piston Calliper
Tyres
Front Tyre110/70-R17 M/C (Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300)
Rear Tyre150/60-R17 M/C (Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300)
Dimensions & Capacity
Kerb Weight171 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity14 Litres
Seat Height785 mm
Ground Clearance145 mm

Key Features

Aggressive Ninja Styling

Features sharp, layered bodywork inspired by larger superbikes in the Ninja family, with a distinct dual LED headlight setup and an LED taillight.

Assist And Slipper Clutch

Reduces clutch lever effort in city traffic and prevents the rear wheel from locking or hopping during aggressive downshifts.

Smartphone Connectivity

Integrates with Kawasaki's Rideology App via Bluetooth, allowing riders to view call and message notifications, log rides, and check vehicle status.

Safety And Braking

Dual-channel ABS provides safe stopping power on both ends.

Pricing

The 2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 is officially available in India with an ex-showroom price of Rs 5,76,000.

Since the bike is brought into the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit, the pricing remains on the premium side for its segment.

Expected On-Road Price Breakdown

Depending on local state RTO taxes, insurance, and handling charges, the estimated on-road prices across major Indian cities are as follows.

  • Delhi - ₹6,55,080

  • Kolkata - ₹ 6,66,600

  • Chandigarh - ₹ 6,66,374

  • Ahmedabad - ₹ 6,78,120

  • Chennai - ₹ 6,78,120

  • Hyderabad - ₹ 7,12,680

  • Bangalore - ₹ 7,13,180

  • Mumbai - ₹ 7,24,200

  • Pune - ₹ 7,24,200

Availability And Booking Details

India Kawasaki Motors rolled out the Model Year 2027 update on August 21, 2026.

Bookings are open across all authorised India Kawasaki Motors Dealerships.

Dispatches and customer handovers are set to start in the first week of September.

The model is sold exclusively in a single fully loaded Standard variant. It is available only in the signature Lime Green paint scheme featuring revised white and blue sports graphics.

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