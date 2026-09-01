2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched in India: Price, Specs

Kawasaki has brought the 2027 Ninja 500 to the Indian market with an ex-showroom price of ₹5.46 lakh.
While the latest model does not introduce a major mechanical overhaul, Kawasaki has kept the Ninja 500 in its middleweight sportbike range with a fresh lime green colour and the same 451cc parallel twin package.
This has made the motorcycle an interesting option for riders looking to move into a proper Kawasaki sports machine.
The bigger story behind the Ninja 500 isn't simply the new model-year badge.
Kawasaki has positioned this motorcycle as a more approachable alternative to its larger Ninja models, offering a mix of sporty styling, usable performance, and everyday comfort rather than an uncompromising, track-focused machine.
Key Features
Aggressive Ninja Styling
Features sharp, layered bodywork inspired by larger superbikes in the Ninja family, with a distinct dual LED headlight setup and an LED taillight.
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Reduces clutch lever effort in city traffic and prevents the rear wheel from locking or hopping during aggressive downshifts.
Smartphone Connectivity
Integrates with Kawasaki's Rideology App via Bluetooth, allowing riders to view call and message notifications, log rides, and check vehicle status.
Safety And Braking
Dual-channel ABS provides safe stopping power on both ends.
Pricing
The 2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 is officially available in India with an ex-showroom price of Rs 5,76,000.
Since the bike is brought into the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit, the pricing remains on the premium side for its segment.
Expected On-Road Price Breakdown
Depending on local state RTO taxes, insurance, and handling charges, the estimated on-road prices across major Indian cities are as follows.
Delhi - ₹6,55,080
Kolkata - ₹ 6,66,600
Chandigarh - ₹ 6,66,374
Ahmedabad - ₹ 6,78,120
Chennai - ₹ 6,78,120
Hyderabad - ₹ 7,12,680
Bangalore - ₹ 7,13,180
Mumbai - ₹ 7,24,200
Pune - ₹ 7,24,200
Availability And Booking Details
India Kawasaki Motors rolled out the Model Year 2027 update on August 21, 2026.
Bookings are open across all authorised India Kawasaki Motors Dealerships.
Dispatches and customer handovers are set to start in the first week of September.
The model is sold exclusively in a single fully loaded Standard variant. It is available only in the signature Lime Green paint scheme featuring revised white and blue sports graphics.