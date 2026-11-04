Maserati has introduced the updated 2027 Grecale in India, bringing fresh styling, a more refined cabin, updated technology and an important addition to its engine lineup.
Launched on October 30, 2026, the facelifted luxury SUV is available in multiple petrol variants, alongside the all-electric Grecale Folgore.
The latest update is particularly interesting because Maserati has introduced a new Modena V6 variant powered by its 3.0-litre Nettuno-derived engine.
Along with the sharper exterior design and revised interior elements, the new engine gives buyers another option between the standard four-cylinder models and the range-topping Trofeo.
The update also reflects Maserati's broader intention to strengthen its position as a distinctive Italian luxury manufacturer.
In 2026, the brand celebrates the centenary of its iconic Trident logo, making the refreshed lineup an important part of its brand strategy.
Key Updates And Specifications
Exterior Changes
Interior Upgrades
The revised cabin features a sportier steering wheel with Alcantara grip points, a redesigned metal-and-glass iconic digital clock, and a tactile, real-metal haptic PRND gear selector.
New Powertrain Variant
Diverse Engine Lineup
GT/Modena (4-cylinder)
Modena V6
Trofeo
Folgore (All-Electric)
Enhanced Safety and Infotainment
Maserati Grecale vs Porsche Macan
The Porsche Macan is one of the Grecale's most important rivals.
Both manufacturers place considerable emphasis on driving performance, premium cabin quality, and distinctive brand identities.
The Grecale offers multiple petrol powertrain choices, including the 390hp Modena V6 and 530hp Trofeo.
The electric Grecale Folgore also competes with the all-electric Porsche Macan.
The Porsche focuses heavily on handling and driving dynamics, while Maserati brings Italian styling, a distinctive exhaust note from its petrol V6 models and extensive personalisation options.
Pricing Details
The 2027 Maserati Grecale facelift has officially launched in India.
It is brought into the country as a full import (CBU), and bookings are currently open across the luxury brand's national retail channels.
Availability and Dealerships
The vehicle is commercially available for order following its launch on October 30, 2026, with bookings and test drives managed through an expanding dealer footprint across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.
Because the vehicle is imported as a completely built unit, delivery timelines depend on individual configuration selections made through the Maserati Fuoriserie bespoke customisation programme, which permits extensive tailored modifications to paint finishes, interior leather combinations and optional equipment packages.
With an Indian starting price of ₹1.14 crore, the updated Grecale enters a competitive luxury SUV market with several established alternatives.
Rather than presenting an entirely new generation, Maserati has used this facelift to refine the existing formula, add more powertrain choices, and strengthen the Grecale's position in the luxury performance SUV segment.