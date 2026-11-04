The latest update is particularly interesting because Maserati has introduced a new Modena V6 variant powered by its 3.0-litre Nettuno-derived engine.

Launched on October 30, 2026, the facelifted luxury SUV is available in multiple petrol variants, alongside the all-electric Grecale Folgore.

Maserati has introduced the updated 2027 Grecale in India, bringing fresh styling, a more refined cabin, updated technology and an important addition to its engine lineup.

Along with the sharper exterior design and revised interior elements, the new engine gives buyers another option between the standard four-cylinder models and the range-topping Trofeo.

The update also reflects Maserati's broader intention to strengthen its position as a distinctive Italian luxury manufacturer.

In 2026, the brand celebrates the centenary of its iconic Trident logo, making the refreshed lineup an important part of its brand strategy.

Key Updates And Specifications

Exterior Changes

A redesigned lower and more pronounced front fascia with a strong horizontal layout delivers a wider, more aggressive stance.

Interior Upgrades

The revised cabin features a sportier steering wheel with Alcantara grip points, a redesigned metal-and-glass iconic digital clock, and a tactile, real-metal haptic PRND gear selector.

New Powertrain Variant

The Modena V6 variant delivers 390 CV from a twin-turbo V6 engine derived from Maserati's supersport Nettuno tech.

Diverse Engine Lineup

GT/Modena (4-cylinder)

Mild hybrid setups delivering 300 CV and 330 CV, respectively

Modena V6

High-performance twin-turbo V6 pushing 390 CV.

Trofeo

Range-topping twin-turbo V6 unleashing 530 CV.

Folgore (All-Electric)

Dual-motor electric variant producing 550 CV with a range of up to 580 km on a single charge.

Enhanced Safety and Infotainment

It comes with an updated 12.3-inch Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) and comprehensive ADAS features like Active Lane Management and a 360-degree camera.

Maserati Grecale vs Porsche Macan

The Porsche Macan is one of the Grecale's most important rivals.

Both manufacturers place considerable emphasis on driving performance, premium cabin quality, and distinctive brand identities.

The Grecale offers multiple petrol powertrain choices, including the 390hp Modena V6 and 530hp Trofeo.

The electric Grecale Folgore also competes with the all-electric Porsche Macan.

The Porsche focuses heavily on handling and driving dynamics, while Maserati brings Italian styling, a distinctive exhaust note from its petrol V6 models and extensive personalisation options.

Pricing Details

The 2027 Maserati Grecale facelift has officially launched in India.

It is brought into the country as a full import (CBU), and bookings are currently open across the luxury brand's national retail channels.

2027 Maserati Grecale Facelift - India Pricing Variant Price Grecale 2.0L 4-cylinder mild-hybrid ₹1.14 Crore Grecale Modena mild-hybrid ₹1.29 Crore Grecale Modena V6 (3.0L Twin-Turbo V6) ₹1.39 Crore Grecale Folgore (All-Electric) ₹1.90 Crore Grecale Trofeo 3.0L Twin-Turbo V6 ₹2.00 Crore

Availability and Dealerships

The vehicle is commercially available for order following its launch on October 30, 2026, with bookings and test drives managed through an expanding dealer footprint across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Because the vehicle is imported as a completely built unit, delivery timelines depend on individual configuration selections made through the Maserati Fuoriserie bespoke customisation programme, which permits extensive tailored modifications to paint finishes, interior leather combinations and optional equipment packages.

With an Indian starting price of ₹1.14 crore, the updated Grecale enters a competitive luxury SUV market with several established alternatives.

Rather than presenting an entirely new generation, Maserati has used this facelift to refine the existing formula, add more powertrain choices, and strengthen the Grecale's position in the luxury performance SUV segment.