The motorcycle was revealed on November 17, 2026, and has also been listed on its official website.

The latest version arrives with a larger 798cc three-cylinder engine, a completely redesigned aluminium chassis, sharper styling, and a significantly upgraded electronics package.

Triumph Motorcycles has officially unveiled the all-new 2027 Street Triple 798 RS, transforming into one of its most popular middleweight naked motorcycles.

Technical Specifications Specification Details Engine Engine Type 798cc, liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder. Max Power 135 PS (133 bhp / 99.3 kW) at 11,500 rpm Max Torque 86 Nm (63.4 lb-ft) at 9,250 rpm Bore × Stroke 78.0 mm × 55.7 mm Compression Ratio 13.5:1 Transmission and Clutch 6-speed gearbox with Triumph Shift Assist, wet multi-plate slip-and-assist clutch. Exhaust Stainless steel 3-into-1 header with underslung silencer. Chassis & Suspension Frame And Swingarm Cast and fabricated aluminium perimeter frame, fabricated aluminium subframe, twin-sided cast aluminium swingarm. Front Suspension 41 mm Showa Big Piston USD forks, fully adjustable, 120 mm travel. Rear Suuspension Öhlins STX46 piggyback monoshock with revised linkage, fully adjustable, 130 mm travel. Brakes & Wheels Front Brakes Twin 310 mm floating discs, Brembo Stylema 4-piston radial monobloc callipers, Brembo MCS radial master cylinder Rear Brakes Single 220 mm fixed disc, Brembo single-piston sliding calliper Wheels and Tyres 17-inch cast alloy wheels, Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 (120/70 ZR17 front, 190/55 ZR17 rear) Dimensions & Capacities Wet Weight 183 kg (403.4 lbs) ready to ride Seat Height 836 mm standard, reducible to 791 mm via accessory low seat and linkage. Wheelbase 1,409 mm Rake / Trail 23.1° / 92.5 mm Fuel Capacity And Economy 15 litres (hand-welded aluminium tank); 5.2 L/100 km (approx. 19.2 km/l) claimed. Service Interval 10,000 km or 12 months.

Key Features and Technology

7-Inch TFT Touchscreen

Replaces the outgoing 5-inch unit with a high-definition Bosch colour touchscreen offering wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice control.

Seven Riding Modes

Includes five preset modes such as Eco, Rain, Road, Sport, and Track, alongside two fully customisable profiles, Rider A and Rider B.

Track-Focused Rider Aids

Features optimised Cornering ABS, optimised Cornering Traction Control, Traction Control+ with rear-wheel slide control, front-wheel lift control, engine-braking control, and adjustable launch control.

Touring And Convenience Gear

Comes standard with adjustable cruise control that remains active through quickshifter gear changes, a centrally located USB-C charging port, adaptive cornering LED headlights, and customisable backlit switchgear.

Optional Factory Accessories

Buyers can add a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), an Akrapovič slip-on exhaust, Gilles billet parts, carbon-fibre bodywork and a lowered suspension/seat kit.

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Pricing Breakdown

The standard Sapphire Black paint option is priced at Rs 14.39 lakh on Triumph Motorcycles' official website; this represents an increase of approximately Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.46 lakh over the outgoing Street Triple 765 RS.

The orders are open starting at $14,295 in the United States.

The 798 RS sits slightly above the Ducati Monster V2, which costs ₹13.99 lakh, and the Kawasaki Z1100, starting at Rs 12.79 lakh.

Availability Details

Triumph has confirmed that the international rollout begins in February 2027, and customer deliveries for India will follow shortly after.