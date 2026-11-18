Triumph Motorcycles has officially unveiled the all-new 2027 Street Triple 798 RS, transforming into one of its most popular middleweight naked motorcycles.
The latest version arrives with a larger 798cc three-cylinder engine, a completely redesigned aluminium chassis, sharper styling, and a significantly upgraded electronics package.
The motorcycle was revealed on November 17, 2026, and has also been listed on its official website.
Key Features and Technology
7-Inch TFT Touchscreen
Replaces the outgoing 5-inch unit with a high-definition Bosch colour touchscreen offering wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice control.
Seven Riding Modes
Includes five preset modes such as Eco, Rain, Road, Sport, and Track, alongside two fully customisable profiles, Rider A and Rider B.
Track-Focused Rider Aids
Features optimised Cornering ABS, optimised Cornering Traction Control, Traction Control+ with rear-wheel slide control, front-wheel lift control, engine-braking control, and adjustable launch control.
Touring And Convenience Gear
Comes standard with adjustable cruise control that remains active through quickshifter gear changes, a centrally located USB-C charging port, adaptive cornering LED headlights, and customisable backlit switchgear.
Optional Factory Accessories
Buyers can add a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), an Akrapovič slip-on exhaust, Gilles billet parts, carbon-fibre bodywork and a lowered suspension/seat kit.
Pricing Breakdown
The standard Sapphire Black paint option is priced at Rs 14.39 lakh on Triumph Motorcycles' official website; this represents an increase of approximately Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.46 lakh over the outgoing Street Triple 765 RS.
The orders are open starting at $14,295 in the United States.
The 798 RS sits slightly above the Ducati Monster V2, which costs ₹13.99 lakh, and the Kawasaki Z1100, starting at Rs 12.79 lakh.
Availability Details
Triumph has confirmed that the international rollout begins in February 2027, and customer deliveries for India will follow shortly after.