Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta has shared an image of the upcoming EL platform-based electric scooter on the assembly line, giving us a glimpse of what we could expect ahead of its official launch in India, scheduled for August 29.

The EL platform is a next-generation, versatile vehicle architecture developed by Ather Energy for its upcoming mainstream electric scooters. It is engineered for scalability, cost optimisation, and faster assembly, targeting the mass-market commuter segment.

Ather teased glimpses of the upcoming next-generation EL Platform electric vehicle ahead of its debut at the community day on August 29, 2026. The upcoming scooter marks the company's most significant product expansion since the introduction of the 450 series.

The upcoming launch will mark Ather's transition from a premium EV brand to a mainstream electric mobility player. From the image shared by Mehta, we found some crucial details.

The production scooter retains the design language of the EL01 concept, featuring a handlebar-mounted headlight and a wide LED daytime running light (DRL) on the front apron.

The scooter appears to have a metal body, marking a departure from the polymer body panels used on Ather's existing line-up. Its overall silhouette also closely matches the design patent Ather filed last year.

Design

The wheel setup is also visible from the shared post. It has a 14-inch front wheel paired with what appears to be a 12-inch rear wheel. On the previous community day in 2025, Ather said that the EL platform was developed using over 26 lakh kilometres of field data and is modular enough to underpin scooters across different sizes and use cases.

It also confirmed that the platform will support battery capacities ranging from 2kWh to 5kWh, alongside a silent gear drive motor, an onboard charger, and extended service intervals.

Price Details (Expected)

The upcoming Ather scooter is expected to be priced between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh, marking Ather's entry into the mainstream electric scooter segment.

It is anticipated that this will overshadow the brand's current offerings, such as the Rizta priced from Rs 1.21 lakh and the 450 series, which starts at Rs 1.28 lakh.

In the post shared by Mehta, he also wrote that the launch event will unveil a bunch of launches, suggesting additional products or services could be unveiled alongside the new scooter.

Overall, the teaser indicates that the production model closely resembles the previously patented EL01 concept. Visible highlights include Clean, minimalist styling, Metal body panels, a Flat floorboard, a Long, practical seat, and Family-oriented proportions.

The scooter appears to prioritise practicality over outright performance, indicating Ather's intention to cater to everyday commuters rather than enthusiasts.