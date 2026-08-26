The biggest changes are visible inside the cabin. Audi has moved the gear selector from the centre console to the steering column, creating additional storage space between the front seats.

The India-spec Q3 is expected to retain the familiar 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which currently produces around 204 hp and 320 Nm. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and Quattro all-wheel-drive system are also expected to continue.

Audi has unveiled the new-generation Q3 for India ahead of its planned October launch, introducing a substantially redesigned compact luxury SUV with a sharper exterior, a more technology-focused cabin, and improved practicality.

A separate stalk controls the lighting and wipers, while the dashboard adopts Audi's latest digital design language.

Practicality and Cargo Flexibility

Audi has also focused on passenger and luggage flexibility. The Q3 offers 488 litres of boot space with the rear seats in their standard position, expanding to 1,386 litres when the seats are folded.

The second row can slide forward or back, while adjustable backrests let occupants balance passenger comfort and cargo capacity. Depending on the variant, the SUV can tow up to 2,100 kg.

Exterior Design

The exterior design marks a significant departure from the outgoing model. The new Q3 gets a larger Singleframe grille positioned between slimmer headlights, while a more sculpted bonnet and shoulder lines give the SUV a stronger appearance.

At the rear, a full-width lighting element and digital OLED tail lamps add to its modern look. Higher-end versions will offer illuminated Audi rings.

The new Q3 also introduces advanced lighting technology. Its Matrix LED headlights use micro-LED modules, while each daytime running light incorporates 23 individual light elements.

Global Powertrain Options

Audi has introduced a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the Q3 in international markets for the first time. It uses a 25.7kWh battery and offers up to 119km of WLTP-rated electric range, with DC charging supported at up to 50kW. Global versions are also available with four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, including a 148 hp TFSI with mild-hybrid technology.

Suspension and Driver-Assistance Systems

The suspension and driver-assistance systems have also been upgraded. International versions can be equipped with standard, sport or two-valve damper suspension.

An interior camera monitors the driver for signs of fatigue and distraction, while adaptive cruise control and lane assistance receive enhanced functions.

The parking system can also record complex parking manoeuvres and reproduce them later, adding convenience in tight spaces.

Market Competition

Once launched, the new Audi Q3 will continue to compete in India's premium compact SUV segment against rivals such as the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz CLA.