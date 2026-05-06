Interestingly, Bajaj has also removed the Avenger Street 160 from its website. This suggests that the company may now focus mainly on the 220cc Avenger models, leaving the Street 220 and Cruise 220 as the key options in the range.

The Avenger Street 220 will be positioned alongside the Avenger Cruise 220 in the company's cruiser line-up. The Cruise 220 is currently priced around ₹1.29 lakh, ex-showroom , and the Street 220 is expected to be priced close to it, possibly slightly lower.

Bajaj Auto is expected to bring the Avenger Street 220 back to the Indian market soon. The motorcycle has been listed on the company's official website with a "coming soon" tag, suggesting a launch could happen soon. However, Bajaj has not announced an official launch date yet.

Engine and Performance

The upcoming Avenger Street 220 is expected to use the same 220cc air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine as the Cruise 220. This engine produces 19bhp at 8,500rpm and 17.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Design and Styling

In terms of styling, the Street 220 will look sportier and more urban-focused than the Cruise version. It is likely to get a lower handlebar, a shorter visor instead of the tall windshield, and a darker design theme. The bike will feature blacked-out parts around the engine, wheels and cycle components, replacing the chrome-heavy look of the Cruise 220.

The Street 220 is also expected to come with alloy wheels, while the Cruise 220 continues with classic wire-spoke wheels. Colour options are likely to include Ebony Black and Cocktail Wine Red.

Bajaj Avenger Street 220 Specifications Specification Details Brakes Front Brake Disc brake Rear Brake Drum brake Features Instrument Cluster Semi-digital Fuel Tank 13-litre Seat Height 737mm Ground Clearance 169mm Kerb Weight 160kg Tyres Front Tyre 90/90-17 tubeless Rear Tyre 130/90-15 tubeless

With its shorter handlebars and lower-slung cruiser stance, the Street 220 is expected to be better suited for city riding while still offering the relaxed character of the Avenger family.

Launch Timeline

With the motorcycle now appearing on Bajaj's website, the official price announcement is likely to be made soon. The Avenger Street 220 could appeal to riders looking for a stylish, comfortable and more powerful cruiser option in the affordable segment.