The new Pulsar 125 starts at Rs 92,990, while the Pulsar 150 starts at Rs 1,15,233, with all prices ex-showroom.

Bajaj Auto has introduced the next-generation Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150 in India, bringing major updates to the popular commuter motorcycles.

According to Bajaj Auto, the new engines were developed to improve refinement, performance, and fuel efficiency without losing the sporty character associated with the Pulsar brand.

The company has also improved the power-to-weight performance of both motorcycles. Its internal performance index has increased from 81 to 93 for the Pulsar 125 and from 93 to 100 for the Pulsar 150.

The Pulsar 125 produces 12 PS and 11.4 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, while the Pulsar 150 generates 14 PS and 14.1 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Bajaj claims that both engines deliver 85% of their peak torque from 3,000 rpm onwards, allowing for quicker responses and easier acceleration in everyday traffic.

A key addition to the new Pulsar range is Bajaj's Crawl Tech, claimed to be a first in the 125cc and 150cc segments. The technology allows the motorcycles to move at low speeds without throttle input, reducing the need for constant throttle and clutch adjustments in congested traffic.

The Pulsar 125 can maintain around 5 km/h in first gear and progressively reach up to 25 km/h in fifth gear using Crawl Tech. The Pulsar 150 starts at around 10 km/h in first gear and can maintain speeds of up to 30 km/h in fifth gear without throttle input.

The higher variants of both motorcycles get a 5-inch TFT instrument display with Google navigation. The system supports smartphone screen sharing on Android and iOS devices, digital storage of vehicle documents, live call and message alerts and music controls. Lower variants feature a coloured LCD console.

USB Type-C charging is standard on most variants, but optional on the base Pulsar 125.

The new Pulsar 125 is offered in Base, Standard and Premium trims. Prices start at Rs 92,990 for the Base single-seat version, while the Standard single-seat and split-seat versions cost Rs 99,291 and Rs 1,00,288 respectively. The range-topping Premium split-seat version is priced at Rs 1,04,318.

The Pulsar 150 is available in single-disc and twin-disc versions. The single-disc model costs Rs 1,15,233, while the twin-disc single-seat and split-seat variants are priced at Rs 1,22,184 and Rs 1,23,187 respectively.

The latest Pulsar 150 also receives styling changes, including a new LED headlamp and tail lamp, sharper tank extensions, exposed chassis elements, a revised exhaust, clip-on handlebars and an optional belly pan.

The Pulsar 125 gets a redesigned LED headlight, updated fuel-tank extensions, a dual-tone exhaust, a refreshed tail lamp and redesigned grab rails.

Both motorcycles now use a monoshock rear suspension instead of the previous twin-shock setup.

Key Features of the New Bajaj Pulsar 125 & Pulsar 150

New-Generation Engines

The Pulsar 125 gets a new engine producing 12 PS and 11.4 Nm, while the Pulsar 150 develops 14 PS and 14.1 Nm. Bajaj says both engines offer 85% of their torque from 3,000 rpm onwards for stronger low- and mid-range response.

Crawl Tech

Bajaj's new Crawl Tech allows the motorcycles to move slowly without throttle input. It is designed to make stop-and-go traffic less tiring by reducing the rider's dependence on continuous throttle and clutch adjustments.

Pulsar 125: Around 5 km/h in first gear, up to 25 km/h in fifth gear

Pulsar 150: Around 10 km/h in first gear, up to 30 km/h in fifth gear

Monoshock Suspension

Both motorcycles replace the earlier twin-shock rear setup with a monoshock suspension across the range, bringing a more contemporary chassis configuration.

Connected TFT Display

Higher variants feature a 5-inch TFT instrument console with Google navigation. It supports Android and iOS smartphone screen sharing, live call and message alerts, music controls and digital storage of vehicle documents.

Other Technology Features

Depending on the variant, buyers can get:

LED headlamp and tail lamp

LED indicators

Hazard lights

Ride modes

Integrated starter generator (ISG)

USB Type-C charging

Connected smartphone functions

Coloured LCD instrument console

Pulsar 125 Variants

The Pulsar 125 is offered in Base, Standard and Premium versions.

Base single seat: Rs 92,990

Standard single seat: Rs 99,291

Standard split seat: Rs 1,00,288

Premium split seat: Rs 1,04,318

The mid- and top-end variants add features such as the 5-inch TFT display, ride modes, LED indicators, hazard lights, ISG and USB Type-C charging.

Pulsar 150 Variants

The Pulsar 150 comes in single-disc and twin-disc configurations.

Single disc, single seat: Rs 1,15,233

Twin disc, single seat: Rs 1,22,184

Twin disc, split seat: Rs 1,23,187

The twin-disc versions receive additional equipment including the 5-inch TFT display with Google Maps navigation, LED indicators, hazard lights and ISG.

Design Updates

The new Pulsar 125 gets revised tank extensions, a new LED headlight, an updated dual-tone exhaust, a refreshed tail lamp, and redesigned grab rails.

The Pulsar 150 receives sharper tank extensions, exposed chassis elements, a revised exhaust, new LED lighting and clip-on handlebars. An optional belly pan is also available.

Colour Options

The Pulsar 125 is offered in Sapphire Blue, Fury Red, Ebony Black Magenta Red, Ebony Black Cyan Blue and Dark Silver.

The Pulsar 150 is available in Sapphire Blue, Fury Red, Ebony Black Magenta Red, Ebony Black Ink Blue and Earl Metallic White. Colour-matched belly pans, contrasting graphics, and rim highlights vary by selected variant and colour.