Bajaj Pulsar N160S, N160 SS Launched in India: Price & Features

The latest additions arrive as Bajaj celebrates 25 years of the Pulsar brand. Unlike the existing N160, which continues with a 2-valve engine, the new variants receive a major mechanical and electronic upgrade, including a new 4-valve engine, electronic throttle technology, multiple riding modes and additional rider-assistance features.

Priced at ₹1,33,511 and ₹1,42,585 respectively (ex-showroom), the new motorcycles sit above the existing Pulsar N160, which will continue to be sold as the entry-level model.

Bajaj Auto has expanded its popular Pulsar N160 lineup with the launch of two new variants, the Pulsar N160S and Pulsar N160 SS.

New 4-Valve Engine

A new 164.5cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve SOHC engine powers the Pulsar N160S and N160 SS. The motor gets oil cooling and an Electronic Throttle Body (ETB), producing 18.5 PS at 9,500 rpm and 14.4 Nm at 8,000 rpm.

Compared with the existing 2-valve N160, the new engine delivers around 2.5 PS more power. The current model's engine produces 16 PS and 14.65 Nm and uses air cooling with a mechanical throttle.

Bajaj claims that the new N160 variants can accelerate from 0-60 km/h in 4.5 seconds, making them among the quickest motorcycles in their segment. Despite the performance upgrade, the bikes retain a 5-speed gearbox.

Features and Rider Aids

The biggest technology upgrade comes in the form of the electronic throttle system. It allows Bajaj to introduce several electronic rider aids that were previously unavailable on the N160.

Both new variants get four riding modes - Road, Rain, Sport and Off-Road. These modes modify throttle response according to different riding conditions

The higher-spec N160 SS additionally gets traction control, while Bajaj's new Crawl Technology is designed to make low-speed riding easier by allowing the motorcycle to move smoothly in traffic without requiring continuous clutch operation.

Design and Equipment

The Pulsar N160S comes equipped with an LCD instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

The flagship Pulsar N160 SS gets a larger 5-inch TFT display with Google Maps mirroring. Bajaj claims this is a first for a sports motorcycle in India. The top-spec model also receives Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Other premium features on the N160 SS include adjustable clutch and brake levers, a radial rear tyre, coloured alloy wheels and updated graphics.

Both motorcycles retain the Pulsar N160's tubular frame, monoshock rear suspension, 795mm seat height, 165mm ground clearance and 14-litre fuel tank.

Hardware Upgrades

The new 4-valve motorcycles also receive larger suspension and braking hardware. While the existing N160 uses 33mm USD front forks, the new variants feature 37mm USD forks.

The front disc brake has also been upgraded from 280mm to 300mm. Dual-channel ABS is available on higher variants, while entry-level versions continue with single-channel ABS. Bajaj is also offering different braking configurations, including drum and rear-disc options, depending on the variant.

Bajaj Pulsar N160S, N160 SS Price

The expanded Pulsar N160 range now includes three motorcycles. The existing 2-valve Pulsar N160 continues as the entry-level model, while the new variants are positioned above it.

Pulsar N160S: ₹1,33,511 ex-showroom

Pulsar N160 SS: ₹1,42,585 ex-showroom

The new motorcycles are offered in three colour options: Atlantic Blue, Pearl Metallic White and Brooklyn Black.

With the introduction of the N160S and N160 SS, Bajaj has given the Pulsar N160 a substantial upgrade in performance, electronics and hardware while retaining the existing model as a more affordable option.

The new N160S focuses on bringing the updated engine and electronics at a lower price, while the N160 SS adds premium connected features and hardware upgrades as the flagship variant.