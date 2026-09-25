It is designed as a fully electric luxury SUV, offering strong performance and a quiet, refined driving experience.

The Bentley Torcal EV is presented as a high-performance luxury electric vehicle that combines Bentley's traditional emphasis on luxury and craftsmanship with modern electric-vehicle technology.

Bentley has unveiled its first-ever electric car, the Torcal, with a 113 kWh battery and an 800V electrical system. The electric vehicle is expected to reach the Indian market in the second half of 2027.

Reynolds described Bentley's £350m investment as "the third win in just seven days" for Britain's automotive industry following £500m announced by McLaren and £170m from Nissan.

The government said it was investing £7.5bn to support a transition to electric vehicles, with plans to phase out new petrol and diesel cars from 2030. Bentley unveiled two versions: the Torcal and Torcal S.

Design and Function in Torcal

The Torcal is 5,008mm long, 1,677mm tall, and has a 3,023mm wheelbase. This makes it about 120mm shorter and 50mm lower than the standard-wheelbase Bentayga.

Bentley has intentionally maintained the elongated bonnet proportions and pronounced rear haunches, avoiding making its first EV resemble a typical electric crossover.

The regular Torcal uses two motors to produce 821PS and 1,155Nm. The standard Torcal can reach up to 155mph and takes 3.3 seconds to accelerate to 60mph.

The standard Torcal has a sleek and minimalist exterior design with satin-silver detailing. One distinctive feature is the Floating Diamond Grille, which contains 76 hand-applied LED diamonds that illuminate when the vehicle is unlocked.

Inside, the cabin uses handcrafted materials, leather and Dinamica upholstery, curved digital displays and extensive ambient lighting. The Dynamic Waterfall Lighting system uses more than 450 LEDs and can be upgraded from single-colour to full-colour lighting.

The front seats provide 16-way electric adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage, while the rear bench includes powered adjustment and heating for the outer seats, with ventilation available as an option.

For entertainment, the standard system is a 16-speaker, 620-watt Bentley Signature Audio system, while buyers can upgrade to a 28-speaker, 1,780-watt Naim for Bentley system with Dolby Atmos 7.1.4.

Design and Function in Torcal S

The company said the Torcal S would also be its most powerful car yet, with a top speed of 162mph and the fastest acceleration from standstill, reaching 60mph in 2.8 seconds. The company said the Torcal S would also be its most powerful car yet, with a top speed.

The Torcal S is the performance-focused version of the Torcal. Its twin electric motors are tuned to produce 888 PS (653 kW) and 1,350 Nm of torque, making it Bentley's most powerful production car.

The Torcal S also receives chassis and driving enhancements for sportier handling. It features all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering and Bentley Active Ride, while its rear-wheel steering can reduce the turning circle to approximately 11 metres at low speeds.

The four driving modes Comfort, Sport, Bentley and Refresh can change not only driving characteristics but also aspects of the cabin environment, including seat settings, lighting, sound, heating and ventilation.

Bentley said both the Torcal and the Torcal S models use a 113kWh battery, giving them a range of up to 375 miles (600km), and that they could charge from 10% to 80% in less than 20 minutes using a 400kW charger, with more than 350km of claimed range added in 10 minutes under ideal conditions.

The Torcal uses the PPE electric architecture also used within the Volkswagen Group, including by Porsche, but Bentley has given it its own chassis setup.

Active suspension can control each wheel independently, eliminating the need for conventional anti-roll bars, while rear wheel steering helps reduce the turning circle to about 11 meters.

The car launches with optional carbon ceramic brakes and 440mm front discs. The driver-assistance package uses 25 cameras, radars and sensors, and includes functions that can retrace the last 50 metres of a route or remotely park the car in a designated space.

The interior focuses heavily on luxury, comfort, and personalisation. The vehicle offers electrically adjustable front seats with heating, ventilation, and massage functions.

High-quality materials, sophisticated finishes, ambient lighting, and Bentley-style craftsmanship create a premium cabin environment.

The vehicle can also be equipped with a high-end Naim audio system, featuring up to 28 speakers, 1,780 watts of power, and Dolby Atmos, providing an immersive sound experience for occupants.

Overall, the Bentley Torcal EV combines electric performance, long-range capability, rapid charging, advanced technology, luxury, comfort, and bespoke design, positioning it as a premium electric SUV for customers seeking both high performance and a sophisticated luxury experience.

Torcal Specification Details Power 821 PS / 604 kW Torque 1,155 Nm 0-100 km/h 3.4 sec Top speed 250 km/h Maximum range 600 km DC charging (10-80%) 16 min Drive AWD Steering All-wheel steering Character Luxury + performance Exterior Sleek, sophisticated Wheels Standard 21-inch; 22-inch option Interior Luxury-focused