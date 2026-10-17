The bodywork includes asymmetrical side panels and distinctive design details inspired by BMW's larger RR models. Clip-on handlebars and a sporty riding position further reinforce its performance-oriented character.

The new BMW F 450 RR features a fully faired design with a sharp front profile, distinctive LED lighting and aerodynamic-style winglets. Its nose-down stance and raised rear section give it the appearance of a traditional supersport motorcycle.

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the new BMW F 450 RR worldwide, a lightweight supersport motorcycle that combines the F 450 GS and F 450 R, delivering RR styling and a supersport-specific chassis.

The motorcycle also features a 6.5-inch TFT colour display with smartphone connectivity, full-LED lighting and a USB-C charging port, combining modern technology with its sporty design.

Engine and Performance

The BMW F 450 RR is powered by a 420cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine featuring a 135-degree crankpin offset and a balance shaft. The engine produces 48 hp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm.

The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive. BMW claims a top speed of 177 km/h, while the motorcycle weighs 177 kg ready to ride. These figures position the F 450 RR as a relatively lightweight option in the entry-level supersport category.

The engine has been tuned for sporty riding, with BMW focusing on responsive acceleration, smooth power delivery and manageable performance for everyday road use as well as occasional track riding.

Chassis, Suspension and Braking

BMW has developed the F 450 RR with a tubular steel frame in which the engine serves as a load-bearing component. The motorcycle gets a 43mm upside-down front fork and a rear monoshock, with suspension specifications varying by selected variant and equipment package.

Braking is handled by a 310mm front disc with a Brembo four-piston calliper and a 240mm rear disc. BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Traction Control are among the electronic systems designed to support rider control.

The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, with a 110/70 front tyre and a 150/60 rear tyre. Its 790mm seat height is intended to balance a sporty riding posture with everyday usability.

Four Variants of the BMW F 450 RR

The BMW F 450 RR will be offered internationally in four equipment variants: Base, Sport, M Sport and M Sport with Innovation Package. Equipment availability varies by market.

Higher-specification versions can include Shift Assistant Pro, upgraded Sport suspension and Riding Modes Pro. The Innovation Package adds BMW's Easy Ride Clutch system, which is designed to reduce the need for manual clutch operation during starts and stops.

Standard electronic riding aids and equipment are intended to make the motorcycle accessible to a wider range of riders while retaining the engaging character expected from BMW's RR family.

BMW Motorrad has announced the F 450 RR for international markets, but its India launch timeline and pricing should be confirmed through an official India-specific announcement.