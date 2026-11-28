The updated BMW M 1000 RR arrives in India with an ex-showroom price of Rs 59.90 lakh.
The German manufacturer's latest flagship superbike arrives with several upgrades in key areas, including a more powerful 999cc inline-four engine, redesigned aerodynamics, new carbon-fibre winglets, and advanced electronic rider-assistance systems, and it is being imported to India as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU).
The latest launch represents BMW Motorrad's continued effort to bring its motorsport engineering and racing technology closer to customers who want a high-performance motorcycle with genuine racetrack capabilities.
Technical Specifications
Key Features
Higher Engine Output
Power increases by 6 hp thanks to a redesigned cylinder head port layout, a new combustion chamber shape, updated titanium valves, and a revised titanium exhaust system.
Shorter Throttle Travel
A new short-stroke throttle reduces rotation to just 58 degrees, letting riders hit full throttle with less wrist movement.
Aerodynamics And Chassis
Redesigned front and side panels pair with carbon fibre M Winglets 3.0, generating up to 23.1 kg of downforce a 33% jump and M Brake Ducts that cool brake callipers by up to 10°C.
The aluminium bridge frame also features a new left-side engine mount and revised steering head flex.
Next-Gen Rider Aids
A new steering angle sensor unlocks Slide Control within Dynamic Traction Control and Brake Slide Assist, working alongside Race ABS Pro, complemented by a dedicated track-only 'Slick' setting.
Standard M Competition Package
Finished in Blackstorm Metallic with M graphics, the India-spec bike includes M Carbon wheels, carbon bodywork, a 220g lighter M footrest, a DLC-coated M Endurance chain, a milled swingarm pivot, and an M GPS Laptrigger activation code.
Pricing, Availability and Booking Details
The updated BMW M 1000 RR is priced at Rs 59.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and available to book immediately across authorised BMW Motorrad dealerships.
Allocation and delivery timelines depend on dealership order slots and import batches, as it is a low-volume CBU homologation.
The new India-spec model is sold in a single, fully loaded configuration, with the M Competition Package included as standard, unlike previous iterations that offered separate Standard and Competition trims.
It is offered exclusively in Blackstorm Metallic, featuring signature BMW M colour graphics.
The car comes with a standard 3-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, extendable up to 5 years, along with 24/7 roadside assistance included with every purchase.