The latest launch represents BMW Motorrad's continued effort to bring its motorsport engineering and racing technology closer to customers who want a high-performance motorcycle with genuine racetrack capabilities.

The German manufacturer's latest flagship superbike arrives with several upgrades in key areas, including a more powerful 999cc inline-four engine, redesigned aerodynamics, new carbon-fibre winglets, and advanced electronic rider-assistance systems, and it is being imported to India as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU).

The updated BMW M 1000 RR arrives in India with an ex-showroom price of Rs 59.90 lakh.

Technical Specifications

BMW M 1000 RR Specifications Specification Details Engine 999cc, liquid/oil-cooled, inline 4-cylinder with BMW ShiftCam Max Power 218 hp (215 bhp) @ 14,500 rpm Max Torque 113 Nm @ 11,100 rpm Redline / Top Speed 15,100 rpm / 314 km/h 0-100 km/h 3.1 seconds Transmission 6-speed with anti-hopping clutch & bi-directional Gear Shift Assistant Pro Frame Aluminium bridge frame (M Motorsport frame) with adjustable swingarm pivot Suspensions 45 mm upside-down front fork; rear monoshock with Full Floater Pro kinematics Brakes Twin 320 mm front discs with M radial callipers; 220 mm rear disc; Race ABS & ABS Pro Wheels and Tyres 17-inch M Carbon wheels (120/70 ZR17 front, 200/55 ZR17 rear) Kerb Weight (DIN) 194 kg Fuel Tank / Seat Height 16.5 litres / 832 mm Electronics and Comfort 6.5-inch TFT display, 7 riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, Race Pro 1-3), Launch Control, Pit Lane Limiter, Hill Start Control Pro, cruise control, heated grips

Key Features

Higher Engine Output

Power increases by 6 hp thanks to a redesigned cylinder head port layout, a new combustion chamber shape, updated titanium valves, and a revised titanium exhaust system.

Shorter Throttle Travel

A new short-stroke throttle reduces rotation to just 58 degrees, letting riders hit full throttle with less wrist movement.

Aerodynamics And Chassis

Redesigned front and side panels pair with carbon fibre M Winglets 3.0, generating up to 23.1 kg of downforce a 33% jump and M Brake Ducts that cool brake callipers by up to 10°C.

The aluminium bridge frame also features a new left-side engine mount and revised steering head flex.

Next-Gen Rider Aids

A new steering angle sensor unlocks Slide Control within Dynamic Traction Control and Brake Slide Assist, working alongside Race ABS Pro, complemented by a dedicated track-only 'Slick' setting.

Standard M Competition Package

Finished in Blackstorm Metallic with M graphics, the India-spec bike includes M Carbon wheels, carbon bodywork, a 220g lighter M footrest, a DLC-coated M Endurance chain, a milled swingarm pivot, and an M GPS Laptrigger activation code.

Pricing, Availability and Booking Details

The updated BMW M 1000 RR is priced at Rs 59.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and available to book immediately across authorised BMW Motorrad dealerships.

Allocation and delivery timelines depend on dealership order slots and import batches, as it is a low-volume CBU homologation.

The new India-spec model is sold in a single, fully loaded configuration, with the M Competition Package included as standard, unlike previous iterations that offered separate Standard and Competition trims.

It is offered exclusively in Blackstorm Metallic, featuring signature BMW M colour graphics.

The car comes with a standard 3-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, extendable up to 5 years, along with 24/7 roadside assistance included with every purchase.