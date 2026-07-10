Automotive

BMW M2 M xDrive launch with AWD, 480hp turbo engine & faster acceleration

BMW is set to launch the M2 M xDrive in India, bringing all-wheel drive to its entry-level M coupe for the first time. The performance coupe packs a 480hp 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, rear-biased AWD, and a 0-100 km/h time of just 3.7 seconds.

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Maheswari
·4 min read
BMW M2 M xDrive
BMW M2 M xDrive launch with AWD option

BMW is preparing to bring the M2 M xDrive to India, introducing an all-wheel-drive version of its most accessible M performance coupe.

The model made its global debut on June 3 and is expected to join the Indian lineup in the coming months, although the company has not yet announced an official launch date.

BMW M2 M xDrive retains the compact, driver-focused character of the standard M2 while adding BMW's rear-biased all-wheel-drive system for improved traction and quicker performance.

Same powerful engine, now with all-wheel drive

Powering the BMW M2 M xDrive is the same 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine found in the rear-wheel-drive model. The engine produces 480hp and 600Nm of torque and is paired with an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission.

One of the key upgrades is BMW's patented pre-chamber combustion process, introduced for its latest straight-six engines. According to the company, the technology improves combustion efficiency and significantly reduces fuel consumption under high engine loads.

BMW plans to roll out this technology across all M division straight-six engines from mid-2026 onwards.

Rear-biased AWD for better performance

Unlike conventional all-wheel-drive systems, BMW's M xDrive setup is rear-wheel biased. Under normal driving conditions, most of the power is sent to the rear wheels, while the front axle receives power only when additional traction is required.

The system works alongside BMW's Active M Differential, which optimises torque distribution between the rear wheels to maximise grip and stability during aggressive driving.

Drivers can also customise the drivetrain through the M Setup menu, which offers three drive modes:

  • 4WD

  • 4WD Sport

  • 2WD (available with Dynamic Stability Control switched off)

BMW says the dedicated 2WD mode delivers a more traditional rear-wheel-drive experience for enthusiasts.

Faster than the standard M2

Thanks to the added traction provided by the AWD system, the M2 M xDrive accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, making it 0.3 seconds quicker than the rear-wheel-drive version.

BMW also claims the coupe can sprint from 0 to 200 km/h in 12.8 seconds.

Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h, though buyers can opt for the M Driver's Package, which raises it to 285 km/h.

Exterior remains unchanged

Visually, the M2 M xDrive is nearly identical to the standard rear-wheel-drive M2. It retains the muscular coupe proportions with a long bonnet, compact rear section and aggressive styling.

Exterior highlights include:

  • Sleek LED headlights with U-shaped LED daytime running lights

  • Wide air intakes

  • LED taillights

  • 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloy wheels

  • Quad exhaust outlets

The only notable visual addition is a new Borusan Turkish Blue paint finish, which BMW is offering on the M2 for the first time.

Interior and features

Inside, the cabin remains largely unchanged from the standard M2.

The coupe features BMW's curved display setup comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The M xDrive variant adds a dedicated drivetrain menu that lets drivers switch between available drive modes. Other highlights include:

  • M Sport seats

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Illuminated M logo on the headrests

  • Driver-focused cockpit

  • BMW Operating System infotainment

Expected India launch

BMW currently sells the M2 in India in standard Coupe and more performance-focused CS variants, with prices starting at Rs. 1.06 crore (ex-showroom).

The upcoming M2 M xDrive is expected to become the first all-wheel-drive version of the M2 available in India. BMW is yet to announce the official launch timeline and pricing.

BMW M2 M xDrive Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Performance
Engine3.0-litre inline six-cylinder twin-turbo petrol
Power480 hp
Torque600 Nm
Transmission8-speed M Steptronic automatic
DrivetrainM xDrive (Rear-biased AWD)
DifferentialActive M Differential
Drive Modes4WD, 4WD Sport, 2WD
0-100 km/h3.7 seconds
0-200 km/h12.8 seconds
Top Speed250 km/h
Top Speed (M Driver's Package)285 km/h
Combustion TechnologyPre-chamber combustion process
Exterior
Front Wheels19-inch alloy wheels
Rear Wheels20-inch alloy wheels
HeadlightsLED with U-shaped DRLs
Interior & Features
Instrument Cluster12.3-inch digital display
Infotainment14.9-inch curved touchscreen
SeatsM Sport seats with illuminated M badging
India Availability
New ColourBorusan Turkish Blue
India LaunchExpected Soon
Expected Starting PriceAbove Rs. 1.06 crore (ex-showroom)

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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