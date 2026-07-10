BMW M2 M xDrive retains the compact, driver-focused character of the standard M2 while adding BMW's rear-biased all-wheel-drive system for improved traction and quicker performance.

The model made its global debut on June 3 and is expected to join the Indian lineup in the coming months, although the company has not yet announced an official launch date.

BMW is preparing to bring the M2 M xDrive to India, introducing an all-wheel-drive version of its most accessible M performance coupe.

Same powerful engine, now with all-wheel drive

Powering the BMW M2 M xDrive is the same 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine found in the rear-wheel-drive model. The engine produces 480hp and 600Nm of torque and is paired with an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission.

One of the key upgrades is BMW's patented pre-chamber combustion process, introduced for its latest straight-six engines. According to the company, the technology improves combustion efficiency and significantly reduces fuel consumption under high engine loads.

BMW plans to roll out this technology across all M division straight-six engines from mid-2026 onwards.

Rear-biased AWD for better performance

Unlike conventional all-wheel-drive systems, BMW's M xDrive setup is rear-wheel biased. Under normal driving conditions, most of the power is sent to the rear wheels, while the front axle receives power only when additional traction is required.

The system works alongside BMW's Active M Differential, which optimises torque distribution between the rear wheels to maximise grip and stability during aggressive driving.

Drivers can also customise the drivetrain through the M Setup menu, which offers three drive modes:

4WD

4WD Sport

2WD (available with Dynamic Stability Control switched off)

BMW says the dedicated 2WD mode delivers a more traditional rear-wheel-drive experience for enthusiasts.

Faster than the standard M2

Thanks to the added traction provided by the AWD system, the M2 M xDrive accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, making it 0.3 seconds quicker than the rear-wheel-drive version.

BMW also claims the coupe can sprint from 0 to 200 km/h in 12.8 seconds.

Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h, though buyers can opt for the M Driver's Package, which raises it to 285 km/h.

Exterior remains unchanged

Visually, the M2 M xDrive is nearly identical to the standard rear-wheel-drive M2. It retains the muscular coupe proportions with a long bonnet, compact rear section and aggressive styling.

Exterior highlights include:

Sleek LED headlights with U-shaped LED daytime running lights

Wide air intakes

LED taillights

19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloy wheels

Quad exhaust outlets

The only notable visual addition is a new Borusan Turkish Blue paint finish, which BMW is offering on the M2 for the first time.

Interior and features

Inside, the cabin remains largely unchanged from the standard M2.

The coupe features BMW's curved display setup comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The M xDrive variant adds a dedicated drivetrain menu that lets drivers switch between available drive modes. Other highlights include:

M Sport seats

Leatherette upholstery

Illuminated M logo on the headrests

Driver-focused cockpit

BMW Operating System infotainment

Expected India launch

BMW currently sells the M2 in India in standard Coupe and more performance-focused CS variants, with prices starting at Rs. 1.06 crore (ex-showroom).

The upcoming M2 M xDrive is expected to become the first all-wheel-drive version of the M2 available in India. BMW is yet to announce the official launch timeline and pricing.