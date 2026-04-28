This company is widely recognised for the sheer driving pleasure it offers, and it owns brands like Mini, Rolls-Royce, and BMW Motorrad.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) is a leading German manufacturer of premium automobiles and motorcycles, founded in 1916 by Franz Josef Popp, Karl Rapp, and Camillo Castiglioni.

The Current CEO of the BMW Group is Oliver Zipse; however, his term ends on May 13, 2026, and Milan Nedeljković is likely to succeed him.

And it is to be noted that the President and CEO of BMW Group India is Hardeep Singh Brar.

The BMW M440i Convertible is the most dramatic alternative to the M340i Sedan. The roof of the M440i opens and closes in 18 seconds. When closed, it becomes a normal car, allowing it to be driven comfortably in extreme weather conditions like heavy rain, strong wind, and heat.

Inside the M440i Convertible

The car's interior is not very spacious; two small or medium-sized people can sit comfortably, but the back seat is not very comfortable. The front seat looks comfy and sporty, and it can be adjusted with the buttons and saved in the settings.

The car has two screens on the dashboard: one is a 12.3-inch display for the driver, and the other is a 14.9-inch touchscreen at the centre. Both displays look classy, but the driving experience is a bit confusing. Yet the car comes with jaw-dropping features, such as wireless phone charging, automatic headlight brightness adjustment, dual-zone air conditioning, and an auto parking system.

Performance of M440i Convertible

It has 3.0 litre 6 cylinder engine that gives power smoothly and gradually, unlike many other turbo engine, that use a small devices called a turbopower that makes the engine more powerful without making it bigger even a small 2.0 litre engine might feel as powerful and as much bigger engine because the turbo help it produce extra power, turbo engines feels less smooth and less natural, whereas the M440i often feels smooth and natural and easy to rev

Fuel Efficiency

The M440i will deliver about 12km per litre, which is too good for a sports car.

The BMW M440i convertible will start at ₹ 1 crore in India. It was unveiled on April 27, 2026, but the company has not yet announced the official price. It is expected to hit the showroom in May 2026.