BMW Unveils New 3 Series With Up to 912km EV Range

The 3 Series has been one of the company's defining products for more than five decades, and BMW says it has built more than 18 million examples worldwide since production began in 1975.

The new-generation sedan brings the 3 Series into BMW's Neue Klasse era, combining a completely redesigned exterior and interior with new digital technology and a choice of gasoline and fully electric powertrains.

BMW has opened a new chapter for one of its most important cars by unveiling the eighth-generation BMW 3 Series.

The model has also been manufactured at 18 plants across 13 countries during its history.

The new model, known internally as the G50 for the gasoline-powered 3 Series, arrives alongside the fully electric BMW i3 sedan.

Rather than treating electrification as a separate option, BMW is combining combustion and electric versions.

The idea is simple: customers can choose their preferred powertrain without choosing between two completely different-looking cars.

Specifications And Features

Powertrains And Mechanical Specifications

BMW uses a flexible architecture that lets both petrol mild-hybrid and battery-electric models share the same assembly line.

Fully Electric (BMW i3 Sedan)

i3 50 xDrive Specification Details Battery Capacity 108.7 kWh gross battery. Power Output 462 horsepower and 645 Nm of torque. Performance 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds. Range Up to 912 km on a single charge

i3 40 xDrive

i3 40 xDrive Specification Details Battery Capacity 82.8 kWh. Power Output 369 horsepower. Range Up to 710 km

Petrol Mild-Hybrids

M350 xDrive

M350 xDrive Specification Details Engine 3.0-litre twin-scroll turbocharged inline-six petrol engine. Power Output 437 horsepower and 580Nm of torque, a massive 52 hp bump over the older M340i. Performance 0-100 km/h in a blistering 4.1 seconds. Drivetrain 8-speed automatic with an aggressive 'Drift Moment' rear axle bias xDrive system.

BMW 320 (G50)

BMW 320 (G50) Specification Details Engine 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol. Power Output 211 horsepower and 330 Nm of torque. Drivetrain 8-speed automatic, sending power exclusively to the rear wheels.

Exterior Design And Dimensions

Integrated Kidney Grille

The classic twin kidney grilles are now horizontally stretched and seamlessly merged into the twin LED headlights, creating a single continuous electronic bar across the front.

M Distinctive Light

Upmarket performance variants like the M350 get bright yellow, motorsport-inspired Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).

Aerodynamic Flush Surfaces

Features retraced, completely flush door handles, heavily flared square wheel arches, and highly contoured horizontal rear tail lamps to lower air resistance.

Pricing Details

In the United States, pricing for the eighth-generation BMW 3 Series lineup includes a mandatory $1,350 destination fee; the entry-level BMW i3 40 xDrive electric sedan starts at $96,900, and the BMW 320 (G50) starts at $53,250.

The i3 50 xDrive EV is priced at $62,850, while the top-tier, petrol-powered M350 xDrive flagship rounds out the American launch lineup at $67,250.

Launch Timeline And Market Availability

The first wave of deliveries will target Germany, the United States, the UK, and Australia starting early next year.

Order books and official reservations for the all-electric BMW i3 are already open in select markets like the US.

Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains and touring body styles will follow the initial sedan rollout later in 2027.

While BMW has confirmed the global timeline, local pricing and the India launch date remain unannounced.

Given the current generation's strong popularity, an extended Gran Limousine (Long Wheelbase) version is expected to follow.