BMW Unveils New 3 Series With Up to 912km EV Range

BMW has opened a new chapter for one of its most important cars by unveiling the eighth-generation BMW 3 Series.
The new-generation sedan brings the 3 Series into BMW's Neue Klasse era, combining a completely redesigned exterior and interior with new digital technology and a choice of gasoline and fully electric powertrains.
The 3 Series has been one of the company's defining products for more than five decades, and BMW says it has built more than 18 million examples worldwide since production began in 1975.
The model has also been manufactured at 18 plants across 13 countries during its history.
The new model, known internally as the G50 for the gasoline-powered 3 Series, arrives alongside the fully electric BMW i3 sedan.
Rather than treating electrification as a separate option, BMW is combining combustion and electric versions.
The idea is simple: customers can choose their preferred powertrain without choosing between two completely different-looking cars.
Specifications And Features
Powertrains And Mechanical Specifications
BMW uses a flexible architecture that lets both petrol mild-hybrid and battery-electric models share the same assembly line.
Fully Electric (BMW i3 Sedan)
i3 40 xDrive
Petrol Mild-Hybrids
M350 xDrive
BMW 320 (G50)
Exterior Design And Dimensions
Integrated Kidney Grille
The classic twin kidney grilles are now horizontally stretched and seamlessly merged into the twin LED headlights, creating a single continuous electronic bar across the front.
M Distinctive Light
Upmarket performance variants like the M350 get bright yellow, motorsport-inspired Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).
Aerodynamic Flush Surfaces
Features retraced, completely flush door handles, heavily flared square wheel arches, and highly contoured horizontal rear tail lamps to lower air resistance.
Pricing Details
In the United States, pricing for the eighth-generation BMW 3 Series lineup includes a mandatory $1,350 destination fee; the entry-level BMW i3 40 xDrive electric sedan starts at $96,900, and the BMW 320 (G50) starts at $53,250.
The i3 50 xDrive EV is priced at $62,850, while the top-tier, petrol-powered M350 xDrive flagship rounds out the American launch lineup at $67,250.
Launch Timeline And Market Availability
The first wave of deliveries will target Germany, the United States, the UK, and Australia starting early next year.
Order books and official reservations for the all-electric BMW i3 are already open in select markets like the US.
Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains and touring body styles will follow the initial sedan rollout later in 2027.
While BMW has confirmed the global timeline, local pricing and the India launch date remain unannounced.
Given the current generation's strong popularity, an extended Gran Limousine (Long Wheelbase) version is expected to follow.