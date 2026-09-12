BMW 740 M Sport and i7 eDrive50 xDrive M Sport are priced at ₹1.95 crore each, while the performance-focused i7 M70 xDrive costs ₹2.65 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). Bookings are now open, with deliveries scheduled to begin in October 2026.

The lineup includes the BMW 740 M Sport, BMW i7 eDrive50 xDrive M Sport and range-topping BMW i7 M70 xDrive.

BMW India has introduced the updated 7 Series range, bringing styling changes, upgraded technology, and revised powertrain options to its flagship luxury sedan.

BMW 7 Series: Design and Features

The updated 7 Series receives a substantially revised exterior while retaining its distinctive luxury-sedan proportions. Key changes include the BMW Iconic Glow kidney grille, BMW Individual Crystal Headlights with Swarovski elements, redesigned bumpers, flush-fitting door handles and new rear lights.

The M Sport variants get a sportier appearance with redesigned bumpers, 20-inch alloy wheels and M Sport brakes.

BMW has also significantly upgraded the cabin, taking inspiration from its Neue Klasse models. The dashboard features BMW Panoramic Vision, which projects information across the lower portion of the windscreen, along with a 17.9-inch central touchscreen running BMW Operating System X.

A 14.6-inch passenger display is also available. The screen can automatically darken when the interior camera detects that the driver is looking towards it.

Rear-seat passengers continue to get BMW's large 31.3-inch 8K Theatre Screen, paired with a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system. Executive Lounge seats can recline by up to 43 degrees, while the automatic doors now use radar-based detection.

BMW 740 M Sport: Engine and Performance

The petrol-powered BMW 740 M Sport continues with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine. It produces 400hp and 540Nm of torque and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds.

BMW i7 eDrive50 xDrive: Battery and Range

The BMW i7 eDrive50 xDrive M Sport gets a new 112.5kWh battery, with the electric powertrain producing 455hp and 660Nm.

It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.5 seconds, while its claimed WLTP range has increased by 125km to 728km.

BMW i7 M70 xDrive: Performance

The i7 M70 xDrive sits at the top of the range and is described by BMW as its most powerful 7 Series yet.

Its dual electric motors produce 680hp, while torque reaches 1,015Nm in Sport mode and up to 1,100Nm with Launch Control or Sport Boost. The luxury EV can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds and has a claimed WLTP range of 686km.

Charging and EV Features

Both electric variants support up to 250kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in a claimed 28 minutes.

BMW is also offering i7 and i7 M70 customers a complimentary 22kW wallbox charger and installation.