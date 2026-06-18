BMW executives say demand for the i3 has already exceeded expectations, surpassing the strong early interest seen for the recently unveiled iX3 electric SUV.

Built on BMW's all-new Neue Klasse platform, the i3 is expected to become one of the most important vehicles in the German automaker's electric future. The company plans to start production at its Munich plant in August, with the model set to arrive in the United States in 2027.

BMW has officially begun accepting orders for the first edition of its upcoming electric i3 sedan in Germany, months ahead of schedule, as interest in the company's next-generation EV lineup continues to grow.

Early Demand Surpasses Expectations

BMW sales chief Jochen Goller revealed that customer interest in the i3 is even stronger than that generated by the iX3. The electric SUV accumulated more than 50,000 orders shortly after its debut and sold over 10,000 units across Europe within two months.

The growing demand highlights renewed interest in the midsize sedan segment, which has steadily lost market share to SUVs over the past decade. BMW believes the i3's combination of long range, high performance, and rapid charging could help reverse that trend.

BMW's Next-Generation EV Strategy

The i3 is one of the first high-volume vehicles based on BMW's Neue Klasse architecture, a platform developed to improve efficiency, software capabilities, production costs, and charging performance.

The sedan features BMW's sixth-generation electric drivetrain technology, which the company says delivers significant improvements in energy efficiency and overall driving performance.

BMW's broader EV roadmap heavily depends on the success of Neue Klasse-based models, making the i3 a crucial product for the brand's future.

Fast Charging and Long-Distance Capability

One of the biggest highlights of the i3 is its impressive driving range. BMW claims a maximum range of up to 559 miles under China's CLTC testing cycle, although real-world and EPA-certified figures are expected to be lower.

Preliminary EPA testing suggests the vehicle could achieve approximately 440 miles of range, which would still place it among the longest-range electric sedans available.

The large battery pack also supports ultra-fast charging at up to 400 kW. BMW says charging from 10% to 80% can be completed in just 22 minutes under optimal conditions.

Tesla Supercharger Compatibility Included

For the North American market, BMW will equip the i3 with a native NACS charging port, allowing direct access to Tesla's extensive Supercharger network.

The company will also include a CCS adapter to ensure compatibility with existing public charging infrastructure.

Vehicle-to-Load Technology

BMW has also added Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, enabling owners to use the car's battery as a portable power source.

The system can supply up to 3.7 kW of power for tools, appliances, camping equipment, and other electronic devices.

More Variants Expected

The first model available for reservation is the i3 50 xDrive. BMW is also expected to introduce a rear-wheel-drive version featuring a smaller battery pack, although the company has not yet announced an official launch timeline.

Pricing details remain undisclosed.

BMW i3 Specifications Specification Details Powertrain Motor Setup Dual electric motor setup Drive System All-wheel drive (xDrive) Drivetrain Generation BMW sixth-generation electric drivetrain Performance Power Output 469 hp Torque 476 lb-ft (645 Nm) Battery Approximate Battery Capacity 107 kWh Driving Range CLTC Range Up to 559 miles (900 km) Preliminary EPA Estimate Around 440 miles (708 km) Charging Maximum DC Fast Charging 400 kW 10% to 80% Charge Time 22 minutes Charging Port Port Type NACS charging port (North America) Supercharger Compatibility Native Tesla Supercharger compatibility Adapter CCS adapter included Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) Maximum Output 3.7 kW Production and Availability Production Start August 2026 Manufacturing Plant Munich, Germany U.S. Launch 2027 Initial Variant i3 50 xDrive

With class-leading range, ultra-fast charging, and BMW's next-generation EV technology, the i3 is shaping up to be one of the most significant electric sedan launches in the premium automotive segment.

The model is expected to play a central role in BMW's strategy to compete with Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, Lucid, and other emerging EV manufacturers in the coming years.