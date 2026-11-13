Automotive

BYD Denza D9 India Launch Today: Expected Price, Features and Range

BYD is set to introduce its luxury electric MPV, the Denza D9, in India on November 13, 2026. Expected to cost around Rs. 90 lakh, the seven-seater will feature a 103.36kWh battery, up to 520km WLTP range, premium rear-seat comforts and advanced safety technology.

Maheswari
Maheswari
·3 min read
BYD Denza D9
Denza D9 teased ahead of India launch
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A BYD auto group is making its India debut with the launch of the Denza D9 on November 13. It is expected to be priced around Rs. 90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Denza D9 details

Ahead of the company's debut in the Indian automobile market, BYD has teased the vehicle's key specifications.

The short teaser offers a glimpse of the D9's MPV silhouette and beige cabin. The D9 is expected to debut in India in its fully electric form and target buyers looking for a premium, chauffeur-driven electric vehicle.

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It is said to feature a Z9 GT shooting brake as one of the first two models from BYD's premium brand in India. At the front, the grille appears similar to the large, patterned unit seen on the international-spec model. The wheels also look similar to those offered overseas.

Exterior Features

The teaser shows the Denza D9 with an upright front end and a large, blanked-off grille, flanked by LED daytime running lights and dual-pod LED projector headlamps.

Its side profile features a straight roofline and beltline, along with 18-inch alloy wheels. It also gets powered sliding doors with a soft-close function.

The teaser also offers a glimpse of the India-bound model's exterior and cabin, though the complete India-spec design and equipment details are expected to be disclosed at launch.

Loading post from https://x.com/BYDGlobal/status/2061251368849948952

Interior features

The Denza D9 is positioned as a luxury MPV with a strong focus on rear-seat comfort.

Internationally, it comes with a seven-seat configuration featuring a 2+2+3 layout. The second-row captain seats offer powered adjustment, ventilation, heating and massage functions.

The rear passengers also get dedicated touchscreen controls and entertainment displays.

Other notable features available on the international-spec model include:

  • 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

  • 14-speaker Dynaudio sound system

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Three-zone automatic climate control

  • Ambient lighting

  • Wireless charging

  • Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

  • 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitoring

  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

With the full Indian specifications yet to be disclosed, we have to wait for the vehicle's official launch.

Battery and Power details

Internationally, the Denza D9 is available with both fully electric and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. However, the India-bound model is expected to feature the fully electric powertrain.

The global-spec D9 EV gets a 103.36kWh BYD Blade battery pack, offering a claimed WLTP driving range of up to 520km in the front-wheel-drive configuration.

The electric MPV is available in two configurations internationally. The single-motor front-wheel-drive version produces 313hp and 360Nm of torque, while the dual-motor all-wheel-drive version delivers 374hp and 470Nm.

The AWD version has a claimed WLTP range of around 480km. The model also supports DC fast charging at up to 200kW.

However, Denza has not yet confirmed which powertrain configuration will be offered in India.

Denza D9 will officially debut in India on November 13, 2026, with the D9 and Z9 GT expected to form its initial product lineup.

Denza D9 Key Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Performance & Battery
Seating configuration7-seater (2+2+3)
Battery pack103.36kWh Blade Battery
Motor configurationSingle-motor / Dual-motor
Maximum power374hp (AWD)
Maximum torque470Nm (AWD)
Driving rangeUp to 520km (WLTP)
Fast chargingUp to 200kW DC
Infotainment & Comfort
Infotainment system15.6-inch touchscreen
Instrument cluster10.25-inch digital display
Audio system14-speaker Dynaudio
SunroofPanoramic
Climate controlThree-zone automatic
Second-row seatsPowered, ventilated, heated and massage functions
Safety & Convenience
Safety featuresADAS, 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring
Convenience featuresPowered sliding doors, wireless charging, ambient lighting
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