The Sealion 7 festive edition features an 82.56 kWh Blade Battery and a rear-mounted electric motor that delivers 230 kW (308 hp) and 380 Nm of torque.

The ultra-limited Festive Edition (150 units) was specifically introduced to capitalise on the Indian festive shopping season. It offers high-end buyers exclusivity through a unique Tan and Black interior treatment, maintaining momentum for a model that has quickly become one of BYD India's top sellers.

BYD has launched its brand-new Festive Edition Sealion 7 SUV in India, which is priced at Rs. 50.60 lakh ex-showroom. The new edition is based on the premium trim and is limited to 150 units.

The electric SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds and has a claimed driving range of 567 km under the NEDC testing cycle.

The Electric SUV is equipped with BYD's Cell-to-Body (CTB) technology, which integrates the battery pack into the vehicle's structural architecture.

The festive edition also features torque adaptation control, which manages torque delivery based on traction conditions. These features were already seen in the premium model.

The car comes with a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, quilted Nappa leather seats, and a panoramic glass roof with an electric sunshade. It also comes with a dual-tone cabin treatment.

It has 11 airbags and a five-star Euro NCAP rating. Other attributes include a DYNAUDIO system, ventilated front seats, driver's memory seats, a 360 camera, an ADAS suite, a panoramic glass roof, a powered tailgate, double-glazed glass, and a 12-speaker system.

The Sealion 7 measures 4,830 mm in length, 1,925 mm in width, and 1,620 mm in height, with a 2,930 mm wheelbase. The cargo capacity is 500 litres at the back, expandable to 1,789 litres, and the frunk holds 58 litres.

The Sealion 7 Festive Edition extends that approach, bringing a distinctive Tan & Black interior to the premium variant in a limited run for the festive season.

At its core, it retains the technology, safety and performance that define the Sealion 7, while offering customers a differentiated expression of the model.

Its biggest strengths are the Blade Battery, premium interior, 308 bhp performance and extensive equipment. The main point to remember is that this special edition is essentially the existing Premium variant with a different cabin colour scheme.