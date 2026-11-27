The second-generation Ducati DesertX V2 has been launched in India, bringing a completely redesigned adventure motorcycle with a new 890cc V-twin engine, an aluminium monocoque chassis, and a range of off-road-focused technologies.

The new DesertX V2 comes as a major update to Ducati's adventure motorcycle lineup, targeting riders who want a motorcycle that can handle challenging trails as well as long-distance highway journeys.

The DesertX is more than a cosmetic update; Ducati has reworked it in several key areas, including the engine, chassis, suspension, ergonomics, and electronics, and it is clearly focused on improving off-road performance without compromising everyday usability.