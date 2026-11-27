The second-generation Ducati DesertX V2 has been launched in India, bringing a completely redesigned adventure motorcycle with a new 890cc V-twin engine, an aluminium monocoque chassis, and a range of off-road-focused technologies.
The new DesertX V2 comes as a major update to Ducati's adventure motorcycle lineup, targeting riders who want a motorcycle that can handle challenging trails as well as long-distance highway journeys.
The DesertX is more than a cosmetic update; Ducati has reworked it in several key areas, including the engine, chassis, suspension, ergonomics, and electronics, and it is clearly focused on improving off-road performance without compromising everyday usability.
The motorcycle also carries the distinctive rally-inspired styling that made the original DesertX stand out in the premium adventure motorcycle segment.
Technical Specifications
Key Highlights
New 890cc V2 Engie
Extended Service Intervals
Oil changes are required every 15,000 km or two years, while valve clearance checks stretch to 45,000 km.
Monocoque Chassis And Ergonomics
It uses an aluminium monocoque frame that doubles as the airbox, with an easily accessible air filter.
The footpegs are moved back while the seat and handlebars sit further forward for better control when standing.
Revised Gearing
Updated Cockpit And Tech
Pricing And Variants
The new second-generation motorcycle is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), about Rs 40,000 higher than the outgoing first-generation model, with bookings open now at outlets in Chennai and Bengaluru and customer deliveries starting in the first week of December 2026.
The motorcycle is sold in a single standard trim, finished exclusively in Matt Star White Silk.
Buyers can customise the motorcycle through Ducati dealerships with an 8-litre auxiliary rear fuel tank, Mosko Moto soft luggage kit, aluminium panniers, a Termignoni exhaust silencer, bull bars, and radiator guards.