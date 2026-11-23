The first is the road-going 296 Challenge Stradale, which drops the hefty plug-in hybrid equipment of the 296 GTB and Speciale. The 296 Challenge Evo, on the other hand, is an evolution of the original Challenge introduced back in 2003.

On November 21, during the 2026 Ferrari Finali Mondiali event at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmeló, Spain, the company unveiled two jaw-dropping, road-legal, track-focused supercars that combine racing-inspired engineering with a powerful twin-turbocharged V6 engine.

Ferrari unveils the two new performance-focused models, the 296 Challenge Stradale and the 296 Challenge Evo race car, at Ferrari Mondiali in Barcelona, Spain.

The vehicle is expected to appear in the 2027 season of Ferrari's single-marque championship, and both cars were unveiled during this year's season finale at the Catalunya circuit in Spain.

The 296 Challenge Stradale uses a 3.0-litre, 120-degree twin-turbo V6 engine without hybrid assistance. It produces 670hp at 8,000rpm and 740Nm of torque at 6,250rpm, and is paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Removing the hybrid system brings its claimed dry weight down to 1,330kg, which is 140kg less than the296 GBT. Ferrari claims a 0-100kph time of 2.8 seconds, a 0-200kph time of 7.9 seconds and a top speed of over 300kph.

Ferrari has also revealed that the new model completed a lap of its Fiorano test track in 1 minute and 18.5 seconds, highlighting its impressive track capabilities.

Ferrari 296 Challenge Stardale Design and Chassis

The 296 Challenge Stardale features a fixed rear wing, a redesigned front splitter, additional aerodynamic elements, and a fully enclosed underbody.

According to Ferrari, the revised aerodynamic package generates 617 kg of downforce at 250 km/h. This represents a 72 per cent increase compared with the standard 296 GTB.

The Ferrari carries an aggressive exterior design inspired by the brand's racing cars. The car gets a new exhaust system with larger tailpipes.

The new exhaust system is also designed to reduce back pressure and deliver a more distinctive sound from the twin-turbo V6 engine.

Ferrari has also revised the suspension setup, including the spring rates and semi-active damper calibration.

The company claims a 7 per cent improvement, 34 per cent better stability, and a 68 per cent reduction in roll gradient compared to the 296 GTB.

The car gets carbon-ceramic brakes and Pirelli P Zero R and P Zero Trofeo RS tyres developed specifically for this model.

Inside, the car retains the basic layout of the 296 GTB but uses a more stripped-back finish. The door panels are made from a single piece of carbon fibre and forgo the armrests and storage pockets.

Buyers can also opt to remove additional trim beneath the seats, from the lower carpet area, and beneath the centre console, leaving parts of the chassis exposed.

Ferrari 296 Challenge Evo

Design and Performance

The 2906 Challenge Evo is an evolution of the 296 Challenge race car, developed for the Ferrari Challenge one-make racing series. It will make its racing debut in the 2027season, initially in the Europe and North America series.

The Ferrari 296 Challenge Evo carries the same 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 architecture without hybrid assistance, producing 700hp at 7,500rpm and 740Nm at 6,000rpm. Power is sent to the wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The Ferrari 296 Challenge Evo receives several aerodynamic improvements over the standard 296 Challenge. These changes are designed to increase downforce while offering greater flexibility for different racing circuits.

The updated aerodynamic package includes a revised front splitter, redesigned rear diffuser, updated rear wing and new exterior mirrors.

Ferrari claims that the revised package increases maximum downforce by 12 per cent compared with the previous 296 Challenge, equivalent to an additional 100 kg of downforce at 250 km/h. The Low Drag configuration also reduces aerodynamic drag by 4 per cent.

The company has also updated the traction control and electronic differential systems to improve stability and consistency over race distances. In its high Downforce configuration, the Evo recorded a lap time 0.8 seconds quicker than the 296 Challenge at Mugello.

Key Specifications of 296 Challenge Stardale Specification Details Engine 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 Engine layout 120-degree V6 Hybrid system No Maximum power 670 CV Peak torque 740 Nm Transmission 8-speed DCT Claimed dry weight 1,330 kg Usage Road-legal, track-focused Aerodynamics Fixed rear wing and revised aero package Racing debut Not applicable