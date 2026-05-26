Ferrari builds two-seater sports cars, and Ferrari Luce is a major milestone because it is the brand's first-ever official five-seater. This luxury liftback was designed to usher Maranello into the electric era and is built at the "e-building" facility in Maranello, Italy.

Luce is a highly advanced electric car with four doors and five seats that broke the Ferrari supercar norms.

Performance And Engineering

Quad-Motor Powertrain : Features four independent, Maranello-built radial-flux permanent-magnet synchronous motors (one on each wheel).

Extreme Horsepower : Delivers 986 hp in standard performance mode, peaking at 1,050 hp in Launch Control mode.

Blazing Acceleration : Dispatches 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 2.5 seconds and reaches 200 km/h in 6.8 seconds.

Top Speed : Capable of hitting a maximum speed of 310 km/h (193 mph).

Battery & Range : Utilises a 122 kWh battery pack, providing a WLTP-rated driving range of 329 miles (530 km).

Ultra-Fast Charging : Its 880V architecture supports 350 kW DC fast charging, enabling it to recover roughly 57% of its battery capacity in 20 minutes.

Chassis & Material: Composed of 75% recycled aluminium to minimise its manufacturing carbon footprint.

Ferrari collaborated closely with LoveFrom, an independent design firm founded by Apple's former Chief Design Officer, Sir Jony Ive. He established this firm alongside his friend, the world-renowned Australian industrial designer Marc Newson.

Apple founder Steve Jobs first suggested the company's name. He once explained that the deepest motivations for creating things are to express gratitude to humanity by making something with extreme love and care, even if you don't meet the people using it.

Ive carried this philosophy and named this company to reveal the specific "why" behind the design process.

Tactical Analogue Cabin

Jony Ive designed the interior with physical switches, mechanical toggles, and machined aluminium knobs to draw focused attention to driving, and he rejected the fingerprint-prone central touchscreens.

Advanced Displays

The display features a curved, layered dual OLED instrument developed with Samsung, allowing the physical needles to float over deep digital graphics.

Core Strategic Reasons To Launch

Luce is designed to attract the young generation of buyers who demand eco-friendly vehicles. It was also designed to target markets in China, where premium EVs are widespread and heavy taxes punish large-capacity petrol cars.

Marc Newson from LoveFrom revealed that, initially, they aimed to build a spacious Ferrari five-seater with four doors, but then opted for an electric powertrain to bypass the traditional engine and gearbox tunnels.

Charles Leclerc and Sir Lewis Hamilton are teammates at Scuderia Ferrari in Formula 1, forming an exciting duo that combines Ferrari's talented local favourite, Leclerc, with the legendary seven-time world champion, Hamilton. This highly anticipated partnership is one of the most talked-about in contemporary motorsport. Together, they introduced the all-new Luce.

The electric car has a base price of €550,000 (approximately $640,000). The Ferrari Luce will begin its first batch of handovers to European buyers in October 2026. The car is slated to cross the Atlantic and arrive at dealerships in the United States and other global markets in early spring of 2027.