The motorcycle was developed in partnership with Hero MotoCorp; it represents another important step in Harley-Davidson's strategy to expand its presence in the global middleweight motorcycle market.

Combining traditional American cruiser styling with a 440cc single-cylinder engine, low seat height, and modern features, the new motorcycle is designed to attract riders seeking the Harley-Davidson experience in a more approachable package.

Harley-Davidson has officially unveiled its new Sprint 440 motorcycle ahead of its global debut at EICMA 2026 in Milan, bringing a fresh option to the lightweight cruiser segment.

Key Specifications and Features

Performance And Engine Specifications Specification Details Engine Type 440cc, single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine. Maximum Power 27 hp (20kW) at 6,000 rpm. Peak Torque 38 NM (28 lb-ft) at 4,000 rpm. Transmission 6-speed gearbox with an assist-and-slipper clutch. Fuel Capacity A lightweight 9-litre (2.4-gallon) fuel tank. Fuel Economy Claimed 34 kmpl (~80 MPG), offering a range of roughly 300+ km per tank. Top Speed Approximately 130 km/h (80 mph).

Chassis, Braking And Hardware Specification Details Seat Height Highly accessible at 671 mm (26.4 inches) laden, making it very easy to plant both feet flat on the ground. Weight 181 kg (dry) / ~189 kg (kerb weight). Front Suspension Premium 43-mm inverted (USD) forks. Rear Suspension Twin piggyback gas-charged shock absorbers. Wheels And Tyres Cast aluminium wheels featuring a cruiser-style 19-inch front and 17-inch rear setup. Brakes Disc brakes front and rear, supported by dual-channel ABS as standard.

Modern Tech and Comfort Features Specification Details Riding Ergonomics Traditional cruiser layout with a laid-back, feet-forward riding position and pulled-back handlebars. Display A circular 3.5-inch colour TFT instrument console displaying speed, gear, position, trip data, and turn-by-turn navigation connectivity. Lighting All-LED lighting package, including a retro circular LED headlight, indicators and taillight. Charging Integrated USB Type-C port next to the console to charge devices on the go.

Pricing And Market Availability

Following its official presentation ahead of the EICMA 2026 motorcycle show, Harley-Davidson confirmed regional pricing and varied roll-out timelines for the 2027 Harley-Davidson Sprint 440.

Positioned as a highly accessible entry point into the brand, it commands a massive discount relative to Harley's larger-displacement machines.

United Kingdom Pricing

The motorcycle is available to order in the United Kingdom with a tiered pricing structure based on the selected paint scheme, starting at a base price of £4,995 for the Dark Billiard Grey entry variant, while the premium Vivid Black and Teal Thunder colour configurations retail at £5,195.

North American Market Availability And Price

The Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 is scheduled to arrive at participating United States dealerships in Spring 2027 with a starting MSRP of $5,999, featuring final vehicle assembly at the Harley-Davidson Vehicle Operations facility in New York, Pennsylvania, to satisfy domestic market requirements.

The motorcycle is also confirmed to launch simultaneously in the Canadian market in Spring 2027, commanding a starting price of $8,4999 CAD, which includes freight and dealer setup fees.

Indian Market Outlook

Although it was co-developed and manufactured in partnership with India's Hero MotoCorp using the pre-existing X440 platform, neither manufacturer has formally announced an official launch date or India-specific retail pricing.

However, automotive analysts expect an Indian launch to follow in the first half of 2027.

Given that the roadster-styled Harley-Davidson X440 starts at ₹2.35 lakh and the X440 T variant retails at ₹2.86 lakh (ex-showroom), the more cruiser-focused Sprint 440 is projected to be priced between ₹2.90 lakh and ₹3.00 lakh.

The Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 is an interesting addition to the company's motorcycle lineup because it brings together traditional cruiser styling, a relatively compact engine and modern equipment in a more approachable package.

The availability of dealerships, spare parts, and service support will play an important role in determining how successful the motorcycle becomes in India.