The motor company has expanded its scooter portfolio with the launch of the Destini 110 Classique Edition in India.

Hero MotoCorp Limited launched the Destini 110 Classique Edition on October 30, 2026, ahead of the upcoming festivities.

Hero MotoCorp introduces the new Destini 110 Classique edition in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 76,400 (Delhi). It comes with special updated features and new dual-tone colour options.

The launch is aimed at buyers looking for a stylish and practical family scooter; the new edition brings a fresh appearance with exclusive design elements and premium detailing.

Features and Comfort

The Classique Destini 110 edition retains the standard model's core features. It carries a 785 mm-long seat, which Hero describes as the longest in its segment.

It also offers spacious legroom for both rider and pillion, and the 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends remain part of the package, along with a wider 100/80-12 rear tyre.

The Hero Destini 110 Classique comes with a 19-litre under-seat compartment and a front storage area with mobile charging. A boot lamp adds convenience when accessing the under-seat space in low light.

Other highlighted features include the vehicle's digital-analogue instrument console, LED projector headlamp, LED tail lamp, and position lamp.

Styling details

Other styling updates include new stripes on the front handle cover and side panels, colour-coordinated mirrors and seats, branded rim tape and a dedicated 3D Classique Edition emblem.

These cosmetic enhancements give the scooter a more premium, distinctive look than the standard Destini 110.

Engine and Performance

The Hero Destini 110 Classique remains unchanged from the standard model. It is powered by a 110.9cc, air-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission.

The engine produces a maximum power output of 6 kW at 7,250 rpm, peak torque of 8.7 Nm at 5,750 rpm, and 8.15 PS at 7,250 rpm.

The scooter also features Hero's i3S (Idle Stop-Start System) technology, which is designed to improve fuel efficiency by automatically switching off the engine during suitable idle conditions.

Hero also claims 56.2 kmpl for the standard Destini 110 under its specified testing conditions. It uses drum brakes at both ends, with a combined braking system.

The front disc remains reserved for the higher-spec ZX variant. The scooter uses telescopic front forks and a single rear shock absorber.

Price and Availability

The new Hero Destini 110 Classique Edition is priced at Rs. 76,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The special edition is available through Hero MotoCorp dealerships across India.

The new variant offers customers a refreshed styling package without major changes to the existing mechanical setup.

colour options

The biggest highlight of the new Hero Destini 110 Classique Edition is its updated styling. The scooter features a neo-retro design theme complemented by exclusive dual-tone colour combinations.

The special edition will be available in two colours: Matt Goldfish Silver/Light Industrial Grey with brown inner panels, and Matt Aries Brown with black inner panels.