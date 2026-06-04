Automotive

Hero MotoCorp Launches Splendor+ Flex Fuel and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel in India

Hero MotoCorp has entered India's flex-fuel motorcycle segment with the launch of the Splendor+ Flex Fuel and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel. Compatible with E85 ethanol-blended fuel, both commuter bikes feature a 97.2cc engine and updated fuel systems, offering an affordable alternative for greener mobility.

M
Maheswari
·3 min read
Hero Splender flex fuel
Hero unveils Splendor+ Flex Fuel and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel India

Hero MotoCorp has expanded its green mobility portfolio by launching the Splendor+ Flex Fuel and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel motorcycles in India. The new commuter motorcycles are designed to run on ethanol-blended fuel, marking Hero's official entry into the country's growing flex-fuel two-wheeler segment.

Pricing

The Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel has been launched at Rs 82,810 (ex-showroom), making it one of the most affordable flex-fuel motorcycles currently available in India. Meanwhile, the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is priced at Rs 72,792, Rs 13,315 more than the standard HF Deluxe and Rs 172 more than the HF Deluxe Pro variant.

Fuel Compatibility

Both motorcycles are compatible with E85 fuel, a blend consisting of 85 per cent ethanol and 15 per cent petrol. The move aligns with the government's push towards alternative fuels to reduce dependence on conventional fossil fuels and lower emissions.

Engine and Performance

Powering both models is a 97.2cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that has been specially modified to run on ethanol blends ranging from E5 to E85. The engine produces 8.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

Hero claims the Splendor+ Flex Fuel delivers around 7 per cent more power and 3 per cent more torque when running on E85 fuel compared to the regular petrol-powered version.

Technical Updates and Design

The motorcycles receive a revised ECU and upgraded fuel system components to ensure compatibility with high ethanol blends. While the mechanical package remains familiar, Hero has introduced a special black colour scheme and refreshed graphics to distinguish the flex-fuel variants from their standard counterparts.

Competition

In terms of competition, the newly launched Hero models join a niche segment that currently includes the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 FFV. However, the Hero offerings focus on affordability and daily commuting, whereas Suzuki's motorcycle targets premium buyers with a larger engine and sportier performance. The Gixxer SF 250 FFV is priced at Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the launch of the Splendor+ Flex Fuel and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel, Hero MotoCorp is taking a significant step toward promoting ethanol-powered mobility in the mass-market commuter segment.

Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel Specifications

Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel
SpecificationDetails
Engine97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled
Fuel CompatibilityE5 to E85 ethanol blends
Power Output8.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm
Torque8.3 Nm at 6,000 rpm
Gearbox4-speed
Suspension
FrontTelescopic forks
Rear5-step adjustable twin shock absorbers
BrakesDrum brakes (front and rear)
Wheels18-inch wheels
Tyres80/100-section tyres at both ends
Instrument ClusterDigi-analogue display
PriceRs 82,810 (ex-showroom)

HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Specifications

HF Deluxe Flex Fuel
SpecificationDetails
Engine97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled
Fuel CompatibilityE85 (85% ethanol, 15% petrol)
Power Output8.4 bhp
Torque8.3 Nm
ECURevised ECU for ethanol compatibility
Fuel SystemUpgraded ethanol-compatible components
Suspension
FrontTelescopic fork
RearTwin shock absorbers
BrakesDrum brakes at both ends
Wheels18-inch alloy wheels
TyresTubeless tyres
PriceRs 72,792 (ex-showroom)
Premium Over Standard HF DeluxeRs 13,315

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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