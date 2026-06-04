Hero MotoCorp has expanded its green mobility portfolio by launching the Splendor+ Flex Fuel and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel motorcycles in India. The new commuter motorcycles are designed to run on ethanol-blended fuel, marking Hero's official entry into the country's growing flex-fuel two-wheeler segment.

Pricing

The Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel has been launched at Rs 82,810 (ex-showroom), making it one of the most affordable flex-fuel motorcycles currently available in India. Meanwhile, the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is priced at Rs 72,792, Rs 13,315 more than the standard HF Deluxe and Rs 172 more than the HF Deluxe Pro variant.

Fuel Compatibility

Both motorcycles are compatible with E85 fuel, a blend consisting of 85 per cent ethanol and 15 per cent petrol. The move aligns with the government's push towards alternative fuels to reduce dependence on conventional fossil fuels and lower emissions.