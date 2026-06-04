Hero MotoCorp has expanded its green mobility portfolio by launching the Splendor+ Flex Fuel and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel motorcycles in India. The new commuter motorcycles are designed to run on ethanol-blended fuel, marking Hero's official entry into the country's growing flex-fuel two-wheeler segment.
Pricing
The Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel has been launched at Rs 82,810 (ex-showroom), making it one of the most affordable flex-fuel motorcycles currently available in India. Meanwhile, the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is priced at Rs 72,792, Rs 13,315 more than the standard HF Deluxe and Rs 172 more than the HF Deluxe Pro variant.
Fuel Compatibility
Both motorcycles are compatible with E85 fuel, a blend consisting of 85 per cent ethanol and 15 per cent petrol. The move aligns with the government's push towards alternative fuels to reduce dependence on conventional fossil fuels and lower emissions.
Engine and Performance
Powering both models is a 97.2cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that has been specially modified to run on ethanol blends ranging from E5 to E85. The engine produces 8.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.
Hero claims the Splendor+ Flex Fuel delivers around 7 per cent more power and 3 per cent more torque when running on E85 fuel compared to the regular petrol-powered version.
Technical Updates and Design
The motorcycles receive a revised ECU and upgraded fuel system components to ensure compatibility with high ethanol blends. While the mechanical package remains familiar, Hero has introduced a special black colour scheme and refreshed graphics to distinguish the flex-fuel variants from their standard counterparts.
Competition
In terms of competition, the newly launched Hero models join a niche segment that currently includes the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 FFV. However, the Hero offerings focus on affordability and daily commuting, whereas Suzuki's motorcycle targets premium buyers with a larger engine and sportier performance. The Gixxer SF 250 FFV is priced at Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom).
With the launch of the Splendor+ Flex Fuel and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel, Hero MotoCorp is taking a significant step toward promoting ethanol-powered mobility in the mass-market commuter segment.
Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel Specifications
HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Specifications