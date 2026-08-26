Honda has expanded its premium scooter lineup in India with the launch of the ADV 160, a rugged maxi-scooter positioned as a more adventure-oriented alternative to conventional urban scooters.

Priced at Rs 1.70 lakh ex-showroom, the ADV 160 enters the market at a premium over several of its closest rivals.

A 157cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine produces around 16.09 bhp and 14.9 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and comes with an idle stop-start system to improve efficiency. The motor is also compatible with E85 fuel.