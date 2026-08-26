Automotive

Honda ADV 160 Launched in India at Rs 1.70 Lakh: Check Features

Honda has launched the ADV 160 in India at Rs 1.70 lakh ex-showroom. The adventure-style maxi-scooter gets a 157cc liquid-cooled engine, dual-channel ABS, TFT display with RoadSync, traction control, USB charging and 27-litre under-seat storage.

M
Maheswari
·2 min read
Honda ADV 160
Honda ADV 160 launched with TFT instrument display
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Honda has expanded its premium scooter lineup in India with the launch of the ADV 160, a rugged maxi-scooter positioned as a more adventure-oriented alternative to conventional urban scooters.

Priced at Rs 1.70 lakh ex-showroom, the ADV 160 enters the market at a premium over several of its closest rivals.

A 157cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine produces around 16.09 bhp and 14.9 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and comes with an idle stop-start system to improve efficiency. The motor is also compatible with E85 fuel.

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The ADV 160 uses a steel frame and comes with telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking hardware includes disc brakes at both ends, with dual-channel ABS for added safety.

Unlike conventional scooters, the ADV 160 gets a distinctly rugged design inspired by adventure motorcycles. It features a tall windscreen, sharp bodywork, a muscular front apron, dual LED headlamps, handguards and a stepped seat.

Its larger front apron and upright proportions give the scooter a more aggressive road presence, while Honda's typical fit and finish add to its premium appeal.

The scooter rides on a 14-inch front wheel and 13-inch rear wheel, with alloy wheels contributing to its sporty appearance and road stability.

Honda has also equipped the ADV 160 with several connected and convenience features. It gets a TFT instrument display with Honda RoadSync, turn-by-turn navigation, USB charging and traction control.

The scooter also offers 27-litre under-seat storage, which Honda says can accommodate a full-face helmet.

Honda ADV 160: Key Features and Specifications

Honda ADV 160 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Engine and Performance
Engine157cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder
Power16.09 bhp
Torque14.9 Nm
TransmissionCVT
Fuel compatibilityE85
Idle stop-start systemYes
Suspension and Chassis
FrameSteel
Front suspensionTelescopic forks
Rear suspensionTwin shock absorbers
Front wheel14-inch alloy
Rear wheel13-inch alloy
Braking
Front brakeDisc
Rear brakeDisc
ABSDual-channel
Traction controlYes
Design
WindscreenTall windscreen
BodyworkSharp, adventure-inspired bodywork
Front apronMuscular front apron
HeadlampsDual LED headlamps
LightingLED lighting
HandguardsYes
SeatStepped seat
StyleRugged maxi-scooter styling
Technology and Convenience
Instrument displayTFT
ConnectivityHonda RoadSync
NavigationTurn-by-turn navigation
ChargingUSB charging socket
Traction controlYes
Idle stop-start systemYes
Storage
Under-seat storage27 litres
Price
Honda ADV 160Rs 1.70 lakh ex-showroom
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