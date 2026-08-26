Honda has expanded its premium scooter lineup in India with the launch of the ADV 160, a rugged maxi-scooter positioned as a more adventure-oriented alternative to conventional urban scooters.
Priced at Rs 1.70 lakh ex-showroom, the ADV 160 enters the market at a premium over several of its closest rivals.
A 157cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine produces around 16.09 bhp and 14.9 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and comes with an idle stop-start system to improve efficiency. The motor is also compatible with E85 fuel.
The ADV 160 uses a steel frame and comes with telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking hardware includes disc brakes at both ends, with dual-channel ABS for added safety.
Unlike conventional scooters, the ADV 160 gets a distinctly rugged design inspired by adventure motorcycles. It features a tall windscreen, sharp bodywork, a muscular front apron, dual LED headlamps, handguards and a stepped seat.
Its larger front apron and upright proportions give the scooter a more aggressive road presence, while Honda's typical fit and finish add to its premium appeal.
The scooter rides on a 14-inch front wheel and 13-inch rear wheel, with alloy wheels contributing to its sporty appearance and road stability.
Honda has also equipped the ADV 160 with several connected and convenience features. It gets a TFT instrument display with Honda RoadSync, turn-by-turn navigation, USB charging and traction control.
The scooter also offers 27-litre under-seat storage, which Honda says can accommodate a full-face helmet.
Honda ADV 160: Key Features and Specifications