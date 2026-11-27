The all-new electric SUV Honda Alpha is set to mark Honda's entry into India's electric passenger vehicle market.
The upcoming electric SUV marks an important step in the Japanese automaker's plans to expand its presence in the rapidly growing electric vehicle market, with its global debut scheduled for December 2, 2026.
The automobile was previously showcased as the Honda 0 Alpha concept; it now has its official production name: Honda Alpha.
The company has revealed exterior and interior design sketches, offering an early look at the vehicle's styling and cabin direction.
The Honda Alpha is expected to attract customers looking for a new electric SUV with its futuristic appearance, modern interior approach, and focus on electric mobility.
However, all these details are expected to become clearer only at the vehicle's global premiere, and Honda has not yet revealed confirmed technical specifications.
Expected Specifications And Features
Key Details
The Honda Alpha EV will be Honda's first-ever electric SUV made in India; it will be manufactured locally at Honda's Tapukara plant in Alwar, Rajasthan. It will serve as the model's global production and export base.
The SUV's price is estimated at ₹16 lakh to ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom), putting it in direct competition with midsize electric SUVs
It competes with models like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Sierra EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, and MG ZS EV.
Launch And Delivery Timeline
The Alpha EV is set for a global premiere on December 2, 2026, in India.
The official price announcement and customer bookings are expected in early 2027, following the official price launch, with India as the first launch market ahead of Japan and other global markets.