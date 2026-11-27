The automobile was previously showcased as the Honda 0 Alpha concept; it now has its official production name: Honda Alpha.

The upcoming electric SUV marks an important step in the Japanese automaker's plans to expand its presence in the rapidly growing electric vehicle market, with its global debut scheduled for December 2, 2026.

The all-new electric SUV Honda Alpha is set to mark Honda's entry into India's electric passenger vehicle market.

The company has revealed exterior and interior design sketches, offering an early look at the vehicle's styling and cabin direction.

The Honda Alpha is expected to attract customers looking for a new electric SUV with its futuristic appearance, modern interior approach, and focus on electric mobility.

However, all these details are expected to become clearer only at the vehicle's global premiere, and Honda has not yet revealed confirmed technical specifications.

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Expected Specifications And Features

Powertrain, Battery And Dimensions Specification Details Battery Pack Options A 65kWh and 75kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery is expected to stay competitive in the segment, though some leaks also suggest a 52kWh standard pack across three trims: Base, Mid, and Top. Claimed Range Expected to deliver around 450 km to 500+ km on a single charge depending on the battery configuration. Motor And Drivetrain Powered by a front-axle-mounted single electric motor in a Front Wheel Drive (FWD) layout. Fast Charging Expected to support high-speed DC charging, capable of topping up from 15% to 80% in roughly 15 to 20 minutes on compatible chargers. Platform and Dimensions Built on a dedicated EV architecture with a flat floor, a wheelbase roughly 100 mm longer than the Honda Elevate (around 2,750 mm to 2,800 mm), and a 20 mm wider track for expanded cabin and rear legroom.

Exterior Styling Specification Details Front Fascia Features a gloss black blanked-off grille housing Honda's new illuminated frameless 'H' emblem, flanked by dual-pod rectangular LED projector headlights and connected C-shaped LED DRLs. Side Profile Adopts a low-slung, aerodynamic stance with generous ground clearance, flush-fitting front door handles, C-pillar integrated rear door handles, gloss black wheel arch cladding, and dual-tone aero alloy wheels. Rear Design Sports an upright tailgate with a nearly vertical windscreen, a slim U-shaped LED taillight bar, and an integrated roof spoiler.

Interior and Comfort Features Specification Details Screens And Cockpit It is expected to feature a minimalist two-tone dashboard with a large, freestanding central touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a separate fully digital driver display. Controls And Driving Tech Includes a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with regenerative braking paddles, One-Pedal Drive mode, physical switches/knobs for climate controls, and wireless phone charging. Cabin Comfort It is expected to offer ventilated and heated front seats, multi-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, rear AC vents, a rear centre armrest with cup holders, and a panoramic glass roof on higher trims.

Safety Equipment Specification Details Standard Safety It is set to feature 6 airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mount, front and rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Driver Assistance Equipped with Level 2 ADAS and a 360 Degree camera.

Key Details

The Honda Alpha EV will be Honda's first-ever electric SUV made in India; it will be manufactured locally at Honda's Tapukara plant in Alwar, Rajasthan. It will serve as the model's global production and export base.

The SUV's price is estimated at ₹16 lakh to ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom), putting it in direct competition with midsize electric SUVs

It competes with models like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Sierra EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, and MG ZS EV.

Launch And Delivery Timeline

The Alpha EV is set for a global premiere on December 2, 2026, in India.

The official price announcement and customer bookings are expected in early 2027, following the official price launch, with India as the first launch market ahead of Japan and other global markets.