Honda CB250SS Scrambler Concept Unveiled With Retro Design

Its design offers an interesting glimpse into how the Japanese manufacturer could approach the growing market for retro-inspired motorcycles.

Unveiled at the CIMA motorcycle exhibition in Chongqing, China, the CB250SS has been presented as a concept rather than a fully confirmed production motorcycle.

Honda has given motorcycle enthusiasts something new to talk about with the CB250SS Scrambler Concept, a quarter-litre motorcycle that blends classic scrambler styling with modern technology.

Neo-Retro Design and Styling

The concept carries the "SS" badge, which stands for Style and Story, and focuses on a clean, heritage-inspired look updated with premium modern accents.

It features a classic teardrop-shaped fuel tank finished in a retro white-and-red colour scheme, complemented by matching body-coloured front and rear mudguards.

It features a premium, long-boned ribbed tuck-and-roll saddle that emphasises its vintage street-scrambler look.

The traditional round headlight housing features a modern quad-projector LED setup.

A rugged metal mesh guard protects it, topped by a compact, body-coloured flyscreen.

The engine casings are finished in a premium champagne gold/bronze coating that contrasts with the dark mechanical components.

A silver radiator guard, a sturdy under-engine bash plate, and a classic, high-slung, upswept dual exhaust complete its scrambler styling.

Expected Specifications Specification Details Engine Type A 249cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder DOHC 4-valve engine. Power Output This powertrain platform shares its core DNA with Honda's global 250cc lineup, such as the Rebel 250. It is expected to produce around 26 horsepower. Transmission It is expected to feature a smooth 6-speed gearbox equipped with a slip-and-assist clutch to prevent rear-wheel hop during aggressive downshifts. Cooling A modern liquid cooling system supported by a front-mounted radiator with a protective silver grille.

Modern Technology And Electronics

The concept elevates the classic riding experience with updated digital features and rider aids.

Technology & Electronics Feature Details Instrument Cluster A minimalist, circular, full-colour TFT digital display that preserves the retro shape whileshape while delivering sharp, modern readouts. Smart Connectivity Features Honda RoadSync Gen 2 smartphone integration, allowing riders to access turn-by-turn navigation, music playback, and call management via handlebar controls. Lighting System A fully modern all-LED lighting setup. The round headlight houses quad projector LED units, flanked by compact LED indicators and a sleek rear LED tail lamp. Rider Safety Equipped with dual-channel ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) on single-disc brakes at the front and rear to ensure stable stopping power in varying road conditions.

Street Capability: Highly Optimised

The concept is engineered to be an agile, accessible and comfortable road machine, fulfilling Honda's tagline of being "simple to master, exciting to ride."

Agile Handling

A lightweight chassis architecture and 17-inch front and rear wheels give the bike sharp, quick handling.

This is ideal for slicing through dense city traffic or carving tight paved corners.

Premium Road Hardware

The gold-finished upside-down (USD) front forks and rear Pro-Link monoshock are tuned primarily to soak up urban road imperfections, such assuch as potholes, speed bumps, and expansion joints, offering a planted, stable street ride.

Modern Safety And Tech

Features like dual-channel ABS provide strong stopping confidence on wet or unpredictable city tarmac, while the Honda RoadSync Gen 2 navigation system is explicitly tailored for street commuting.

Trail Capability: Strictly Light/Soft Off-Road Only

While the bike looks like a vintage dual-sport machine, its hardware choices significantly limit its off-road performance.

Alloy Wheels vs Spoked Wheels

The bike uses multi-spoke alloy wheels instead of traditional wire-spoked wheels.

Alloy wheels are rigid and prone to cracking or shattering under hard impacts from rocks, logs, or deep ruts, making them unsuitable for harsh trails.

Modest Suspension Travel

Though it features inverted forks, the visible travel distance is relatively short.

It lacks the long-travel suspension required to absorb landing impacts from trail jumps or rough, uneven terrain without bottoming out.

Traction Limits

The tyres feature a chunkier block-pattern layout that handles loose gravel, flat dirt roads, or grassy fields with ease.

However, they lack the deep, aggressive knobs needed to dig into deep mud or sand.

Ergonomics

The tall, upright handlebars offer great street visibility.

Still, the road-oriented footpeg geometry isn't designed to support a standing off-road riding posture comfortably for extended periods.

Market Availability And Regional Timelines

While the bike was unveiled as a design study, several highly production-ready road components, like a road-legal exhaust system and catalytic converter, suggest a fast-tracked release path.

China is confirmed as the initial target market.

Automotive reports and industry insiders indicate that a production-ready version is expected to launch first in China by Spring 2027.

Honda has not officially confirmed an Indian launch date or dealership availability.

While market interest in a quarter-litre retro machine is strong, its release remains uncertain.

Honda has not announced whether the bike will be exported globally.

If it does make its way to Western markets like the US or Europe, analysts expect Honda to swap the 249cc engine for its larger, globally established 286cc single-cylinder engine family.

Estimated Pricing Forecasts

Although Honda has not released official retail pricing for any country, market analysts project competitive price ranges based on the cost of the existing 250cc powertrain platform shared with the Rebel 250 and Generation Z riders' preferences.

Estimated Pricing by Region Market Estimated Price China Around 20,000 Yuan India ₹1.8 Lakh to ₹2.1 Lakh ex-showroom United States (300cc variant) $5,000 to $5,500 Europe €5,500 to €6,200

The Honda CB250SS Scrambler is best viewed as a promising glimpse of a possible new direction for Honda's smaller retro-inspired motorcycles.

If the company eventually brings it to production at a competitive price with well-judged everyday performance, it could attract riders who want classic styling without giving up modern technology.