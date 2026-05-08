At the front, the facelifted City is expected to retain slim, upper-mounted DRLs, while the headlamp units may receive a revised design. The grille is also likely to be updated, replacing the current mesh pattern with horizontal elements. These changes should make the car look wider and more stylish than before.

The new Honda City facelift is likely to feature a sharper, more premium look. Source images suggest that the front end will be flatter and more upright than the current model, giving the sedan a bolder road presence. The design appears to take inspiration from Honda's newer global cars, with cleaner body lines and a more modern appearance.

Honda Cars India is gearing up to launch the updated 2027 Honda City facelift in India on May 22, 2026. Ahead of its arrival, the sedan has been spotted testing overseas, revealing several design changes that are expected to make their way to the India-spec model.

The side profile is expected to remain mostly the same, including the sloping roofline, door panels and ORVMs. However, Honda is likely to offer a new set of alloy wheels, expected to be 16-inch units, to give the sedan a refreshed look.

Interior Updates

Inside, the 2027 Honda City facelift is expected to receive more feature upgrades than major layout changes. The sedan may come with a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats and an updated infotainment system with better connectivity features. Honda may also introduce new upholstery, fresh cabin materials or additional colour options.

These updates are expected to make the cabin feel more comfortable and premium while keeping the current City's familiar layout intact.

Engine Options

Under the hood, the facelifted Honda City is likely to continue with the same engine options. The standard petrol version is expected to use the 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 121 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. This engine will likely be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission.

Honda is also expected to continue offering the City hybrid. The hybrid model is likely to use the 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol-hybrid engine, producing around 124 hp and 253 Nm of torque.

With its sharper design, added features and familiar powertrain options, the 2027 Honda City facelift is expected to strengthen Honda's position in the midsize sedan segment. More details, including pricing and variant-wise features, will be revealed at launch.