The new ZX+ variant sits at the top of the range and is priced at Rs. 18.30 lakh for the CVT, while the ZX+ Black CVT costs Rs. 18.40 lakh.

Prices start at Rs. 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base SV manual variant, which remains unchanged from the outgoing model.

Honda has launched the updated Elevate facelift in India, bringing fresh styling, additional features and a new top-spec ZX+ variant to its mid-size SUV lineup.

The facelift retains the same petrol engine and transmission options, with Honda focusing on design changes, improved cabin equipment, and additional convenience and safety features.

Updated Exterior Design

The Honda Elevate facelift receives subtle styling changes at the front and rear. The grille now features three segments of light bars, creating the appearance of a connected lighting setup.

The front bumper has also been redesigned, while the rear gets updated tail-lamp detailing. Honda has additionally introduced Nordic Forest Pearl as a new colour option.

The SUV continues to be manufactured in India and is also exported to Japan.

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More Features Added

Honda has significantly expanded the Elevate's equipment list with the facelift. The updated SUV now gets features such as ventilated seats for both the front and rear passengers, powered front seats, a wireless charger and a PM2.5 filter.

Other additions include a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, rear disc brakes and an electronic parking brake (EPB).

The interior also receives an updated colour theme, giving the cabin a fresher appearance.

No Turbo Engine Yet

Despite Honda's plans to introduce more international products in India, the Elevate facelift continues with the company's 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The engine produces around 121bhp and 145Nm and is available with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission.

Honda has not introduced a turbo-petrol engine with the facelift.

The manual version is offered in SV, V, VX, ZX and ZX+ trims, while the CVT automatic is available with V, VX, ZX and ZX+ variants.

Honda Elevate Facelift Price Variant Manual CVT SV Rs. 11.80 lakh - V Rs. 12.29 lakh Rs. 13.79 lakh VX Rs. 13.93 lakh Rs. 15.39 lakh ZX Rs. 15.39 lakh Rs. 16.89 lakh ZX+ Rs. 16.80 lakh Rs. 18.30 lakh ZX+ Black Rs. 16.90 lakh Rs. 18.40 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom.

Honda Elevate Facelift Specifications

Engine

1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol

Power: around 121bhp

Torque: 145Nm

Transmission

6-speed manual

CVT automatic

Key Features

Front and rear ventilated seats

Powered front seats

Wireless charger

PM2.5 filter

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear disc brakes

Electronic parking brake

Updated interior theme

Revised grille and front bumper

Updated rear tail-lamp design

Variants

Manual: SV, V, VX, ZX, ZX+

CVT: V, VX, ZX, ZX+

Colours

Nordic Forest Pearl

Radiant Red Metallic

Platinum White Pearl

Crystal Black Pearl

Obsidian Blue Pearl

Meteoroid Grey Metallic

Lunar Silver Metallic

Warranty

The Honda Elevate comes with a three-year/unlimited-kilometre standard warranty. Customers can extend the coverage up to seven years/unlimited kilometres, while Honda's Anytime Warranty can further extend coverage up to 10 years or 1,20,000km.

The updated Elevate is the third of six planned launches from Honda Cars India this financial year, as the automaker looks to strengthen its product portfolio with more feature-rich models while retaining its existing petrol powertrain.