Automotive

Honda Elevate Facelift Pre-Bookings Open at Rs 21,000, Launch on Oct 6

Honda has opened pre-bookings for the Elevate facelift with a Rs 21,000 token amount ahead of its October 6 launch. The updated SUV gets revised styling, new LED elements, connected tail-lights, interior updates and expected feature additions, while retaining the 1.5-litre petrol engine.

M
Maheswari
·2 min read
Honda Elevate Facelift
Honda Elevate Facelift launch on October 6
Advertisement

Honda has teased its upcoming Honda Elevate Facelift and opened pre-bookings with a token amount of Rs.21,000. The Elevate Facelift is set to launch on October 6.

Honda Elevate Facelift pre-booking details

The company announced the pre-booking opening ahead of next week's launch and showcased the vehicle's features by teasing a video that highlights the interior and exterior design elements.

The facelifted Honda Elevate is expected to receive several updates over the existing model, with changes likely focused on styling, features, and equipment.

Advertisement

Loading post from https://x.com/HondaCarIndia/status/2105914449286897696

What can you expect in the Honda Elevate Facelift?

Exterior changes

The teaser video shows a revised grille with glossy hexagonal design elements. The Honda logo has been moved from the grille to the bonnet. Segmented LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), similar to the City facelift, are also seen.

The headlights and fog lamp housing appear similar to those of the outgoing Elevate. Another new element is the connected LED tail-light.

Keen-eyed viewers can also spot a camera pod only on the left outside rearview mirror (ORVM), confirming that the Elevate facelift will continue with only a Lane Watch camera system, rather than the 360-degree camera setup offered by major rivals.

Apart from these features, we expect revised bumpers and a fresh alloy wheel design. The interior isn't as clearly shown as the exterior, but a glimpse of the dashboard reveals a fresh design with more white leatherette padding and stitching.

Interior and features

Amber ambient lighting strips are visible on the dashboard and door pads. The compact SUV could also get ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, and more.

Notable new features on the current model include:

  • Lane-watch camera

  • Electric sunroof

  • ADAS suite

  • Six airbags

  • TPMS

Engine and performance

The Honda Elevate is currently powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine paired with six-speed manual and CVT units.

This motor is tuned to develop 119 bhp and 1445 Nm. The upcoming Honda Elevate is expected to retain these features. The Honda Elevate facelift is expected to see revised pricing.

Pricing and rivals

Currently, the Elevate starts at Rs 11.81 lakh and goes up to Rs 16.36 lakh (ex-showroom), rivalling midsize SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Vitara, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Renault Duster.

More information on variants, features, engine and transmission options, and prices is expected at the launch. With pre-bookings now underway, prospective buyers can reserve the updated Elevate ahead of its official market introduction on October 6.

Advertisement

Topics

Automotive Industry News

Share

Loading comments...