The refreshed Honda City, currently in its fifth generation, receives its second facelift, aimed at keeping the sedan fresh until the next-generation model arrives in 2028.

Speaking on the brand's future strategy, Honda Cars India President and CEO Takashi Nakajima said India remains among Honda's top three global focus markets, with multiple strategic launches planned through 2026.

Honda Cars India has officially launched the 2026 Honda City facelift, strengthening its premium sedan portfolio with refreshed styling, upgraded technology, and enhanced hybrid offerings. Alongside the City update, Honda has also confirmed plans to bring the ZR-V premium SUV to India, signaling a stronger push toward premium positioning and hybrid mobility.

The new City now measures 4,594mm in length, making it 11mm longer than before. Honda has redesigned the front fascia with sleeker Bi-LED projector headlamps, a connected LED light bar integrated into the grille, split LED daytime running lamps, and a new matrix-mesh grille for a more aggressive appearance.

The bumper has also been revised with larger air intakes and aerodynamic detailing, while the sedan rides on new 16-inch dual-tone Aero Blade alloy wheels. At the rear, the City gets Z-edge wraparound LED tail lamps, a redesigned bumper garnish, and a sporty trunk lip spoiler. Honda has also introduced a new Crystal Black Pearl colour option.

Cabin Gets Bigger Tech Upgrades

Inside, Honda has retained the familiar dual-tone black-and-ivory cabin theme but has introduced several premium upgrades.

The biggest addition is a new 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The cabin also receives ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, USB Type-C charging ports for front and rear passengers, wireless charging, an eight-speaker audio system, an electric sunroof, and a rear sunshade.

The sedan continues to offer Honda Sensing ADAS features, including Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow (on e:HEV), Road Departure Mitigation, Auto High Beam, and Lead Car Departure Notification.

Petrol and Hybrid Engines Continue

Mechanically, the City remains unchanged.

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine continues to produce 121bhp and 145Nm of torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-step CVT automatic transmission. Honda claims a fuel efficiency of 17.77 kmpl for the manual and 17.97 kmpl for the CVT.

The City e:HEV strong hybrid variant retains Honda's self-charging two-motor hybrid system, powered by a 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine paired with an e-CVT transmission. The setup generates 126bhp and 253Nm torque, while delivering an impressive 27.26kmpl claimed mileage.

Honda says the hybrid system can seamlessly switch between EV, Hybrid, and Engine Drive modes depending on driving conditions.

To boost buyer confidence, Honda is offering an 8-year/1.6 lakh km warranty on the lithium-ion battery pack and a 5-year/1 lakh km warranty on hybrid components.

The City petrol will be sold in SV, V, ZX, and ZX+ trims, while the City e:HEV remains exclusive to the ZX+ variant. Deliveries have already begun across India.

Honda ZR-V SUV Set for India Debut

Honda is also preparing to enter the premium SUV segment with the ZR-V, a globally successful model that has sold over 8 lakh units worldwide since 2022.

Known as the HR-V in markets like North America and China, the ZR-V is expected to arrive in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) in limited numbers, positioning it as a premium offering.

Globally, the SUV features a sporty design, a premium cabin, LED lighting, machine-cut alloy wheels, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated seats, multi-zone climate control, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, and Level 2 ADAS technology.

The latest global update replaced the earlier turbo-petrol setup with a 2.0-litre e:HEV strong-hybrid powertrain paired with an e-CVT gearbox, underlining Honda's growing focus on electrified mobility.

While Honda has not yet confirmed the India launch timeline or pricing for the ZR-V, the SUV is expected to arrive as a premium hybrid offering, further strengthening Honda's presence in the high-end SUV market.