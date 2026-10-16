The upcoming SUV will be manufactured in India, with Honda's Tapukara plant in Rajasthan expected to serve as its production base. The Honda 0 Alpha Electric SUV will compete against models like Tata Sierra EV, Mahindra BE6, and others.

Honda India plans to launch its first electric SUV in India with the production-spec Honda 0 Alpha Electric SUV. The brand's first EV is confirmed to launch on December 2, 2026.

Honda Cars India is preparing to introduce its first all-electric vehicle in India, with the production-spec Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV set to debut on December 2, 2026.

The vehicle was first shown as a prototype at the Japan Mobility Show in October 2025; it has since undergone extensive testing across India and will be manufactured locally for domestic sales and exports.

Honda has a broad production lineup in 2026, with the City facelift revealed in May, the ZR-V hybrid in July, the Elevate facelift recently, and the 0 Alpha in December.

Design and Focus

Honda began the 0 Alpha's pan-India testing programme at its Tapukara facility in Rajasthan in March 2026. The programme covers highways, urban traffic and challenging terrain, with evaluations focused on durability, ride and handling, efficiency and reliability.

Interior and Exterior details

Testing also includes extreme temperatures, heavy rain, and different charging infrastructure conditions. So far, technical details have been limited, but Honda has revealed some basic features, including two battery pack options.

Both will use LFP chemistry, with capacities likely ranging from 65kWh to 75kWh. At launch, the Honda 0 Alpha SUV is expected to get a single-motor, front-wheel-drive layout.

Reports suggest the Honda 0 Alpha Electric SUV will retain the radical shape of the 0 Alpha concept. Its design differs from current Honda models, with a near-vertical rear end and thick C-pillar that give it an almost MPV-like appearance.

It has a large rear windscreen, while the lower section features a protruding bumper, which is expected to include diffuser-like trim.

When Honda unveiled the oAlpha concept earlier this year, the company said the design was already close to production. The upcoming model is reported to carry the lighting signatures and the glass panels.

The front nose section is expected to house an illuminated Honda logo and the charging port, with headlights framing it on either side.

The camouflaged test vehicle also gave us a look inside. The main highlight is a large touchscreen mounted on top of the dashboard, with a relatively smaller digital driver's display to its right. The cabin also gets a three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters.

The centre console has several physical buttons, seemingly controls for functions such as climate control and ventilated seats.

The Honda 0 Alpha SUV could have a wheelbase of around 2,700- 2,800 mm, with a focus on maximising interior space. Its upright tailgate also hints at good luggage space and interior room.