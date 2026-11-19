Bookings are open nationwide for Rs. 5000 and the Rebel 500 will be sold exclusively through Honda BigWing dealerships.

On Thursday, November 19, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) expanded its Honda Rebel lineup by launching the Honda Rebel 500.

Honda has launched the Rebel 500 in two variants in India. The standard variant is priced at Rs 4.50 lakh, whereas the E-Clutch variant is priced at Rs 4.90 lakh.

The recent launch of the Rebel 500 marks its return to the Indian market, this time with local manufacturing and a more competitive price tag.

Features and Equipment

The Honda Rebel 500 is powered by a 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 46hp at 8,500rpm and 43.3Nm at 6,000rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The E-clutch variant is the more interesting option. It lets riders start, stop and change gears without pulling in the clutch lever, while still allowing manual clutch operation when needed. It is aimed at making the Rebel easier to ride in traffic without turning it into a fully automatic motorcycle.

The motorcycle is equipped with an LED projector headlamp, a 3.5-inch circular TFT display with Honda RoadSync and turn-by-turn navigation, and Honda Selectable Torque Control.

The low 690mm seat height is a key highlight that attracts buyers, making the Rebel 500 one of the most accessible bikes on sale in our market.

The bike weighs 191kg, which isn't particularly heavy for a cruiser in this segment, and rides on 16-inch wheels.

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Reason for the Price Drop

The main reason for the lower price is its localisation. The motorcycle was previously introduced in India as a company-built import and carried a price tag of around Rs 5.12 lakh ( ex-showroom, Delhi).

With local manufacturing and an estimated 50 per cent localisation, Honda has significantly reduced the motorcycle's starting price. The new Standard variant is now approximately Rs 62,000 cheaper than its earlier imported version.

Honda reported that it is working towards localising the engines as well, which could bring prices down further in the future.

The Rebel 500 is more competitive against locally manufactured rivals such as the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, which is priced from Rs.4.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai).

Colour options

In India, the locally manufactured model launched on November 19, 2026, comes in two colours across both the Standard and E-Clutch variants: Mat Axis Grey Metallic and Mat Dune Brown.