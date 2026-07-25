Automotive

Honda Unveils 10 New Two-Wheelers Including ADV 160, Rebel 500 and QC3 EV

Honda has unveiled 10 new two-wheelers in India, expanding its portfolio with adventure scooters, premium motorcycles, cruisers, electric vehicles, and updated CB350 models. The lineup includes ADV 160, Rebel 300, Rebel 500, XR 300 Rally, CB 500, and QC3 EV.

M
Maheswari
·4 min read
Honda ADV 160 CB500
Honda Unveils ten new two wheelers in India
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Honda has expanded its presence in the Indian two-wheeler market by unveiling 10 new models, covering multiple segments including scooters, motorcycles, electric mobility, adventure touring, premium roadsters, and alternative fuel technology.

The company has introduced seven all-new products along with three refreshed motorcycles featuring updated colour options. The new lineup aims to attract a wider range of customers, from urban commuters and lifestyle riders to adventure enthusiasts.

Among the most notable launches for Indian buyers is the Honda ADV 160, a city-focused adventure scooter designed for riders seeking everyday practicality combined with a rugged design.

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Honda has also introduced new global models such as the Rebel 300, Rebel 500, CB 500, XR 300L, XR 300 Rally, and QC3 electric scooter.

Honda confirmed that the new models will be launched in phases, with pricing and availability details expected closer to their respective market introductions.

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Honda ADV 160

The Honda ADV 160 is positioned as a premium city adventure scooter, combining scooter convenience with adventure-inspired styling. It is aimed at riders who want better road presence and additional practicality for daily commuting.

The scooter features a 160cc liquid-cooled engine, large storage space, and a fuel-efficient setup. It will also become Honda's first scooter in India capable of running on up to E85 fuel, supporting the company's focus on alternative fuel technology.

Honda ADV 160 Specifications:

Honda ADV 160
SpecificationDetails
Engine160cc liquid-cooled engine
Fuel compatibilityUp to E85 ethanol blend
Under-seat storage27 litres
Fuel tank capacity8.1 litres
SegmentAdventure scooter
Target audienceUrban riders seeking premium styling and practicality

Honda CB 500

The Honda CB 500 brings a premium roadster experience with a blend of classic styling and modern equipment. The motorcycle features retro-inspired design elements while offering updated mechanical components.

Honda will offer the CB 500 in three variants to appeal to different buyers.

Honda CB 500 Specifications:

Honda CB 500
SpecificationDetails
Engine501cc single-cylinder engine
Cooling systemAir-cooled with oil cooling
DesignRetro-inspired roadster styling
SegmentPremium roadster
Variants
Variant 1Alloy wheels
Variant 2Spoke tubeless wheels
Variant 3Spoke tubeless wheels with graphics

Honda Rebel 300

The Honda Rebel 300 is an entry-level cruiser designed for riders looking for a lifestyle-focused motorcycle. It features a bobber-inspired design, low seat height, and minimalist styling.

The motorcycle is targeted at customers who want a relaxed cruising experience rather than a traditional commuter motorcycle.

Honda Rebel 300 Specifications:

Honda Rebel 300
SpecificationDetails
Engine286cc liquid-cooled engine
Body styleBobber-inspired cruiser
Transmission optionsStandard and e-Clutch variants
SegmentEntry-level cruiser
Design highlights
StanceLow seat stance
StylingMinimalist styling
ErgonomicsCruiser ergonomics

Honda Rebel 500

The Rebel 500 is the larger sibling of the Rebel 300 and carries the same cruiser design philosophy with improved performance.

It is designed for riders looking for a premium middleweight cruiser with a comfortable riding position and stronger highway capability.

Honda Rebel 500 Specifications:

Honda Rebel 500
SpecificationDetails
Engine471cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine
DesignBobber-inspired cruiser styling
SegmentPremium middleweight cruiser
Features
DesignLow-slung design
Riding positionRelaxed riding position
AppealLifestyle-focused appeal

Honda XR 300L

The Honda XR 300L brings a dual-purpose motorcycle option for riders who want a lightweight machine capable of handling both city roads and off-road conditions.

It focuses on simplicity, ease of use, and versatility.

Honda XR 300L Specifications:

Honda XR 300L
SpecificationDetails
Engine293.5cc engine
CoolingAir-cooled with oil cooling
SuspensionLong-travel suspension
SegmentDual-purpose adventure motorcycle
Key focus
DesignLightweight design
UsabilityEveryday usability
CapabilityOff-road capability

Honda XR 300 Rally

The Honda XR 300 Rally is designed for adventure enthusiasts who want stronger touring and trail riding capabilities.

With rally-inspired styling and adventure-focused equipment, the motorcycle targets riders looking for exploration-focused performance.

Honda XR 300 Rally Specifications:

Honda XR 300 Rally
SpecificationDetails
Engine293.5cc engine
CoolingAir-cooled with oil cooling
DesignRally-inspired adventure styling
SuspensionLong-travel setup
SegmentAdventure touring motorcycle
Usage
Use 1Trail riding
Use 2Long-distance touring
Use 3Mixed terrain exploration

Honda QC3 Electric Scooter

Honda QC3 is the company's new family-oriented electric scooter aimed at practical urban mobility.

It focuses on range, storage capacity, and everyday usability.

Honda QC3 Specifications:

Honda QC3
SpecificationDetails
Battery capacity3kWh
Range151km IDC
Under-seat storage32 litres
SegmentElectric scooter
Target users
User 1Families
User 2Daily commuters
User 3Urban riders

Updated Honda CB350 Range

Honda has also refreshed its modern classic motorcycle family with new colour options.

The updated lineup includes:

Honda CB350

  • Segment: Modern classic roadster

  • Updates:

    • New colour options

    • Styling refresh

Honda CB350C

  • Segment: Classic motorcycle

  • Updates:

    • Updated colour choices

    • Refreshed appearance

Honda CB350RS

  • Segment: Neo-retro motorcycle

  • Updates:

    • New colour options

    • Updated styling

Honda's Expanded Future-Focused Lineup

With the introduction of adventure scooters, premium cruisers, electric mobility solutions, and flex-fuel-compatible products, Honda is expanding beyond traditional commuter motorcycles in India.

The company's latest portfolio aims to serve different categories of riders, from daily commuters and EV buyers to adventure touring enthusiasts and premium motorcycle customers. Prices and launch timelines for each model will be announced closer to their official market introductions.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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