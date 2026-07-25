Among the most notable launches for Indian buyers is the Honda ADV 160, a city-focused adventure scooter designed for riders seeking everyday practicality combined with a rugged design.

The company has introduced seven all-new products along with three refreshed motorcycles featuring updated colour options. The new lineup aims to attract a wider range of customers, from urban commuters and lifestyle riders to adventure enthusiasts.

Honda has expanded its presence in the Indian two-wheeler market by unveiling 10 new models, covering multiple segments including scooters, motorcycles, electric mobility, adventure touring, premium roadsters, and alternative fuel technology.

Honda has also introduced new global models such as the Rebel 300, Rebel 500, CB 500, XR 300L, XR 300 Rally, and QC3 electric scooter.

Honda confirmed that the new models will be launched in phases, with pricing and availability details expected closer to their respective market introductions.

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Honda ADV 160

The Honda ADV 160 is positioned as a premium city adventure scooter, combining scooter convenience with adventure-inspired styling. It is aimed at riders who want better road presence and additional practicality for daily commuting.

The scooter features a 160cc liquid-cooled engine, large storage space, and a fuel-efficient setup. It will also become Honda's first scooter in India capable of running on up to E85 fuel, supporting the company's focus on alternative fuel technology.

Honda ADV 160 Specifications:

Honda ADV 160 Specification Details Engine 160cc liquid-cooled engine Fuel compatibility Up to E85 ethanol blend Under-seat storage 27 litres Fuel tank capacity 8.1 litres Segment Adventure scooter Target audience Urban riders seeking premium styling and practicality

Honda CB 500

The Honda CB 500 brings a premium roadster experience with a blend of classic styling and modern equipment. The motorcycle features retro-inspired design elements while offering updated mechanical components.

Honda will offer the CB 500 in three variants to appeal to different buyers.

Honda CB 500 Specifications:

Honda CB 500 Specification Details Engine 501cc single-cylinder engine Cooling system Air-cooled with oil cooling Design Retro-inspired roadster styling Segment Premium roadster Variants Variant 1 Alloy wheels Variant 2 Spoke tubeless wheels Variant 3 Spoke tubeless wheels with graphics

Honda Rebel 300

The Honda Rebel 300 is an entry-level cruiser designed for riders looking for a lifestyle-focused motorcycle. It features a bobber-inspired design, low seat height, and minimalist styling.

The motorcycle is targeted at customers who want a relaxed cruising experience rather than a traditional commuter motorcycle.

Honda Rebel 300 Specifications:

Honda Rebel 300 Specification Details Engine 286cc liquid-cooled engine Body style Bobber-inspired cruiser Transmission options Standard and e-Clutch variants Segment Entry-level cruiser Design highlights Stance Low seat stance Styling Minimalist styling Ergonomics Cruiser ergonomics

Honda Rebel 500

The Rebel 500 is the larger sibling of the Rebel 300 and carries the same cruiser design philosophy with improved performance.

It is designed for riders looking for a premium middleweight cruiser with a comfortable riding position and stronger highway capability.

Honda Rebel 500 Specifications:

Honda Rebel 500 Specification Details Engine 471cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine Design Bobber-inspired cruiser styling Segment Premium middleweight cruiser Features Design Low-slung design Riding position Relaxed riding position Appeal Lifestyle-focused appeal

Honda XR 300L

The Honda XR 300L brings a dual-purpose motorcycle option for riders who want a lightweight machine capable of handling both city roads and off-road conditions.

It focuses on simplicity, ease of use, and versatility.

Honda XR 300L Specifications:

Honda XR 300L Specification Details Engine 293.5cc engine Cooling Air-cooled with oil cooling Suspension Long-travel suspension Segment Dual-purpose adventure motorcycle Key focus Design Lightweight design Usability Everyday usability Capability Off-road capability

Honda XR 300 Rally

The Honda XR 300 Rally is designed for adventure enthusiasts who want stronger touring and trail riding capabilities.

With rally-inspired styling and adventure-focused equipment, the motorcycle targets riders looking for exploration-focused performance.

Honda XR 300 Rally Specifications:

Honda XR 300 Rally Specification Details Engine 293.5cc engine Cooling Air-cooled with oil cooling Design Rally-inspired adventure styling Suspension Long-travel setup Segment Adventure touring motorcycle Usage Use 1 Trail riding Use 2 Long-distance touring Use 3 Mixed terrain exploration

Honda QC3 Electric Scooter

Honda QC3 is the company's new family-oriented electric scooter aimed at practical urban mobility.

It focuses on range, storage capacity, and everyday usability.

Honda QC3 Specifications:

Honda QC3 Specification Details Battery capacity 3kWh Range 151km IDC Under-seat storage 32 litres Segment Electric scooter Target users User 1 Families User 2 Daily commuters User 3 Urban riders

Updated Honda CB350 Range

Honda has also refreshed its modern classic motorcycle family with new colour options.

The updated lineup includes:

Honda CB350

Segment: Modern classic roadster

Updates: New colour options Styling refresh



Honda CB350C

Segment: Classic motorcycle

Updates: Updated colour choices Refreshed appearance



Honda CB350RS

Segment: Neo-retro motorcycle

Updates: New colour options Updated styling



Honda's Expanded Future-Focused Lineup

With the introduction of adventure scooters, premium cruisers, electric mobility solutions, and flex-fuel-compatible products, Honda is expanding beyond traditional commuter motorcycles in India.

The company's latest portfolio aims to serve different categories of riders, from daily commuters and EV buyers to adventure touring enthusiasts and premium motorcycle customers. Prices and launch timelines for each model will be announced closer to their official market introductions.