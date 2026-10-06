Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has expanded its premium motorcycle range with two new machines for riders who want to spend less time worrying about where the road ends and more time exploring what lies beyond it.

The new Honda XR300L and Honda XR300 Rally have now been launched in India, giving Honda a dedicated presence in the country's lightweight dual-sport and adventure motorcycle space.

Honda first showed the two motorcycles to the Indian public in July 2026 as part of its much larger 10-model Made in India portfolio.