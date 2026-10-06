Automotive

Honda XR300L, XR300 Rally Launched in India at ₹1.83 lakh & ₹2.08 lakh

Honda has launched the XR300L and XR300 Rally in India, expanding its premium dual-sport and adventure motorcycle lineup. Priced from ₹1.83 lakh and ₹2.08 lakh, both bikes get a 293.5cc engine, 21/18-inch spoke wheels and long-travel suspension, with deliveries set to begin in early 2027.

M
Maheswari
·4 min read
Honda XR300L XR300 Rally
Honda launches XR300L and XR300 Rally in India
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Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has expanded its premium motorcycle range with two new machines for riders who want to spend less time worrying about where the road ends and more time exploring what lies beyond it.

The new Honda XR300L and Honda XR300 Rally have now been launched in India, giving Honda a dedicated presence in the country's lightweight dual-sport and adventure motorcycle space.

Honda first showed the two motorcycles to the Indian public in July 2026 as part of its much larger 10-model Made in India portfolio.

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At the time, Honda made it clear the new models were meant to address changing Indian riding preferences, particularly the growing interest in motorcycles for weekday commuting and weekend exploration.

Honda XR300L Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Engine Type293.5cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-and-oil-cooled engine, derived from the Honda CB300F platform.
Fuel SystemPGM-FI electronic fuel injection.
Expected Power OutputApproximately 24 to 24.3 horsepower @ 7,500 RPM.
Expected Torque OutputAround 26.5 Nm @ 5,750 RPM.
Transmission6-speed gearbox, tuned specifically for lower-end grunt to aid trail riding.
Suspension & Wheels
Front SuspensionLong-travel Showa telescopic forks.
Rear SuspensionGas-charged Pro-Link monoshock.
Front Wheel And Tyre21-inch wire-spoke wheel with dual-purpose tube tyres.
Rear Wheel And Tyre18-inch wire-spoke wheel with dual-purpose tube tyres.
Brakes & Rider Aids
BrakesPedal disc brakes on both front and rear wheels.
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)Dual-channel ABS with a switchable rear ABS function, allowing the rider to lock the rear tyre for off-road sliding.
Traction ControlEquipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which can also be switched off for trail use.
Features & Convenience
Fuel Tank CapacityA compact 7.8-litre tank keeps the bike lightweight and slim.
Instrument ClusterA utilitarian, fully digital LCD console displays gear position, fuel gauge, speed, and trip meters; no Bluetooth smartphone connectivity.
LightingFull LED headlight and turn indicators.
ConvenienceA USB-C charging port mounted right below the handlebar and an engine protection skid plate come standard.

Honda XR300 Rally

The Honda XR300 Rally is a Dakar-inspired adventure touring motorcycle.

Built on the same mechanical framework as the standard XR300L, the Rally version adds extensive distance-touring upgrades, including wind protection, enhanced electronics, and a much larger capacity.

Honda XR300 Rally Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Engine Type293.5cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-and-oil-cooled engine shared with the Honda CB300F bike.
Fuel SystemPGM-FI electronic fuel injection.
Maximum Power Output24.5 bhp @ 7,500 RPM.
Maximum Torque Output25.9 to 26.5 Nm @ 5,750 RPM.
Transmisson6-speed manual gearbox.
Suspension, Wheels & Chassis
Front SuspensionLong-travel conventional telescopic front forks.
Rear SuspensionGas-charged Pro Link rear monoshock with progressive linkage.
WheelsOff-road-ready 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels.
Ground ClearanceA highly capable 259 mm of ground clearance to handle aggressive ruts and rocks.
Ergonomics & Protection
Wind ProtectionFitted with a frame-mounted tall windscreen and a larger front fairing to deflect highway and wind blast.
ErgonomicsStandard knuckle guards for hand protection and a more expansive, long-distance-friendly riding layout.
Features & Electronics
Fuel Tank CapacityExpanded 13-litre fuel tank for much longer touring ranges between fill-ups than the XR300L's 7.8L tank.
Instrument DisplayPremium 5-inch full-colour TFT console, upgraded from the XR300L's standard LCD panel.
ConnectivityFeatures Honda RoadSync integration, unlocking smartphone connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation, music management and call notifications.
Rider AidsEquipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC/Traction Control) and dual-channel ABS. Both the traction control and rear-wheel ABS can be completely switched off for loose-dirt riding.

Ex-Showroom Pricing

Because both the motorcycles are locally manufactured in India, Honda has priced them aggressively, setting the ex-showroom price for the Honda XR300L at Rs 1.83 Lakh and the Honda XR300 Rally at Rs 2.08 Lakh.

Individual on-road pricing will vary depending on your city's RTO registration fees, local road taxes, and insurance packages.

Availability and Delivery Timeline

Official pre-bookings are currently open for both motorcycles, and reservations can be placed by visiting or contacting the nearest premium Honda BigWing Dealership.

Customer deliveries are officially scheduled to commence in early 2027, as local manufacturing pipelines are being established to fulfil demand, resulting in an expected waiting period between booking a slot and taking physical delivery.

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