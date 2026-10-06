Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has expanded its premium motorcycle range with two new machines for riders who want to spend less time worrying about where the road ends and more time exploring what lies beyond it.
The new Honda XR300L and Honda XR300 Rally have now been launched in India, giving Honda a dedicated presence in the country's lightweight dual-sport and adventure motorcycle space.
Honda first showed the two motorcycles to the Indian public in July 2026 as part of its much larger 10-model Made in India portfolio.
At the time, Honda made it clear the new models were meant to address changing Indian riding preferences, particularly the growing interest in motorcycles for weekday commuting and weekend exploration.
Honda XR300 Rally
The Honda XR300 Rally is a Dakar-inspired adventure touring motorcycle.
Built on the same mechanical framework as the standard XR300L, the Rally version adds extensive distance-touring upgrades, including wind protection, enhanced electronics, and a much larger capacity.
Ex-Showroom Pricing
Because both the motorcycles are locally manufactured in India, Honda has priced them aggressively, setting the ex-showroom price for the Honda XR300L at Rs 1.83 Lakh and the Honda XR300 Rally at Rs 2.08 Lakh.
Individual on-road pricing will vary depending on your city's RTO registration fees, local road taxes, and insurance packages.
Availability and Delivery Timeline
Official pre-bookings are currently open for both motorcycles, and reservations can be placed by visiting or contacting the nearest premium Honda BigWing Dealership.
Customer deliveries are officially scheduled to commence in early 2027, as local manufacturing pipelines are being established to fulfil demand, resulting in an expected waiting period between booking a slot and taking physical delivery.