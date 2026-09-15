The upcoming Hyundai Bayon is expected to enter the midsize SUV segment and could be positioned between ₹9 lakh and ₹15 lakh, ex-showroom. While the company is yet to announce the official launch date, the SUV is expected to arrive around the Diwali festive season.

The announcement confirms only the name, and Hyundai is expected to reveal more details about the new model in the coming days.

Hyundai Motor India has officially confirmed the Bayon name for its upcoming SUV, which will expand the company's growing SUV portfolio in the country.

Hyundai Bayon: Expected Engine and Gearbox Options

Bayon is expected to borrow Hyundai's familiar 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is also used in the Creta.

The engine produces 115hp and could be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic transmission.

Hyundai could also introduce a CNG version of the SUV, considering the increasing demand for alternative-fuel vehicles in India. The CNG model is expected to feature an underbody-mounted tank.

If launched, it could become Hyundai's first vehicle over four metres long to receive a factory-fitted CNG powertrain.

Hyundai Bayon: Exterior Design

Design details suggest that the upcoming SUV could feature a distinctive front-end design with a split-headlamp setup and a full-width LED light bar positioned at the top.

The main headlamp units are expected to sit lower on the bumper, with a design resembling the headlights on the Hyundai Verna. The front could also feature a two-part air intake, with the registration plate holder positioned at the centre.

Other expected exterior highlights include:

Rising window line with a distinct C-pillar kink

Regular pull-type door handles

Functional roof rails

Prominently flared wheel arches

Slim LED light bar at the rear

Pronounced roof spoiler

Hyundai Bayon: Expected Interior and Features

Inside, the Bayon could feature a modern dashboard layout with a twin-screen setup spanning across the cabin. Higher variants may receive the latest 12.3-inch display units.

The SUV is also expected to feature a dual-tone steering wheel with Hyundai's four-dot motif, representing the letter "H" in Morse code. The cabin could get a dual-tone black-and-white colour scheme.

Expected Features

Twin-screen dashboard layout

Up to two 12.3-inch displays

Digital instrument cluster

Large touchscreen infotainment system

Dual-tone interior theme

Four-dot steering wheel design

Full-width LED front light bar

Split-headlamp setup

Slim rear LED light signature

Multiple petrol and automatic options

Possible factory-fitted CNG variant

Hyundai is expected to reveal the Bayon's complete specifications, feature list and variant details ahead of its launch. Exact pricing and the launch timeline are also yet to be officially announced.