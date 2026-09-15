Hyundai Motor India has officially confirmed the Bayon name for its upcoming SUV, which will expand the company's growing SUV portfolio in the country.
The announcement confirms only the name, and Hyundai is expected to reveal more details about the new model in the coming days.
The upcoming Hyundai Bayon is expected to enter the midsize SUV segment and could be positioned between ₹9 lakh and ₹15 lakh, ex-showroom. While the company is yet to announce the official launch date, the SUV is expected to arrive around the Diwali festive season.
Hyundai Bayon: Expected Engine and Gearbox Options
Bayon is expected to borrow Hyundai's familiar 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is also used in the Creta.
The engine produces 115hp and could be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic transmission.
Hyundai could also introduce a CNG version of the SUV, considering the increasing demand for alternative-fuel vehicles in India. The CNG model is expected to feature an underbody-mounted tank.
If launched, it could become Hyundai's first vehicle over four metres long to receive a factory-fitted CNG powertrain.
Hyundai Bayon: Exterior Design
Design details suggest that the upcoming SUV could feature a distinctive front-end design with a split-headlamp setup and a full-width LED light bar positioned at the top.
The main headlamp units are expected to sit lower on the bumper, with a design resembling the headlights on the Hyundai Verna. The front could also feature a two-part air intake, with the registration plate holder positioned at the centre.
Other expected exterior highlights include:
Rising window line with a distinct C-pillar kink
Regular pull-type door handles
Functional roof rails
Prominently flared wheel arches
Slim LED light bar at the rear
Pronounced roof spoiler
Hyundai Bayon: Expected Interior and Features
Inside, the Bayon could feature a modern dashboard layout with a twin-screen setup spanning across the cabin. Higher variants may receive the latest 12.3-inch display units.
The SUV is also expected to feature a dual-tone steering wheel with Hyundai's four-dot motif, representing the letter "H" in Morse code. The cabin could get a dual-tone black-and-white colour scheme.
Expected Features
Twin-screen dashboard layout
Up to two 12.3-inch displays
Digital instrument cluster
Large touchscreen infotainment system
Dual-tone interior theme
Four-dot steering wheel design
Full-width LED front light bar
Split-headlamp setup
Slim rear LED light signature
Multiple petrol and automatic options
Possible factory-fitted CNG variant
Hyundai is expected to reveal the Bayon's complete specifications, feature list and variant details ahead of its launch. Exact pricing and the launch timeline are also yet to be officially announced.