Hyundai Bayon India Launch on October 26: Features Revealed

Bookings for the Hyundai Bayon are now open across authorised dealerships and through the company's official website, with a booking amount of ₹11,000.

The new mid-size SUV's first official images reveal its exterior styling and dashboard design, while the company has also confirmed its engine specifications and connected technology features.

Hyundai Motor India has unveiled the India-spec Bayon ahead of its official launch on October 26, 2026.

Deliveries are expected to begin during the festive season, although the company will announce the detailed schedule at launch.

The Bayon features an upright SUV stance, sculpted bodywork, distinctive LED lighting and a modern dual-tone cabin. Inside, it gets a panoramic display setup with two 12.3-inch screens and an advanced infotainment system powered by NVIDIA.

Another key highlight is Hyundai's new generative AI voice assistant, which combines Perplexity's artificial intelligence capabilities with voice technology from SoundHound AI.

The system is designed to provide conversational responses and assist with travel planning, recommendations and general information.

Under the bonnet, the India-spec Bayon will use a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder MPi petrol engine producing 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual gearbox and an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) automatic.

Hyundai will announce the Bayon's prices, variant lineup and additional launch details on October 26.

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Hyundai Bayon: Exterior Design

The Hyundai Bayon features a distinctive design with an upright stance, a sculpted bonnet, angular wheel arches and prominent black body cladding.

At the front, slim H-Edge LED daytime running lights sit above the main headlamp units. A black strip connects the upper lighting elements, giving the SUV a wider visual appearance. The front bumper incorporates a broad grille and silver-finished inserts.

The side profile features geometric alloy wheels and bridge-type roof rails, reinforcing its SUV character.

At the rear, the Bayon follows a similar horizontal-and-vertical lighting theme. The tailgate features a black panel, while a rear wiper and parking sensors add to its practicality.

Hyundai Bayon: Interior and Dashboard

The cabin features a dual-tone grey-and-black finish, with a horizontal dashboard layout built around two 12.3-inch displays integrated into a curved panoramic panel.

One screen functions as the infotainment system, while the other serves as the digital instrument cluster. The overall dashboard design closely resembles that of the new-generation Hyundai i20 unveiled in Brazil.

Other interior elements include Hyundai's four-dot steering wheel, physical infotainment shortcut buttons, rotary knobs and a vertically arranged central panel incorporating the air-conditioning vents and climate controls.

An automatic gear selector and additional storage spaces are positioned on the centre console.

Generative AI Voice Assistant and Connected Technology

One of the major technology highlights of the Hyundai Bayon is its generative AI voice assistant, which combines Perplexity's intelligence with SoundHound AI's voice technology.

The assistant supports conversational requests and can help users with travel itineraries, hotel and restaurant recommendations, weather information and sports updates. However, the generative AI assistant is currently limited to English.

The SUV also supports more than 500 embedded voice commands that function without an internet connection. These commands are available in English, Hindi, Hinglish, Tamil, Bengali and Telugu.

The infotainment system and digital instrument cluster support 10 regional languages and two international languages.

Hyundai has also integrated NVIDIA-accelerated infotainment technology, offering features such as online navigation, split-screen functionality, personalised user profiles and quick-access controls.

The system supports over-the-air updates for up to 19 vehicle controllers, allowing compatible software updates without requiring a dealership visit.

Hyundai's Bluelink connected-car platform adds more than 70 features, including remote start and stop, vehicle information, remote controls, location services, and smartphone and smartwatch connectivity.

Hyundai Bayon Engine and Transmission

The India-spec Hyundai Bayon is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder MPi petrol engine that produces 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque.

The same engine is also used in the Hyundai Creta. Customers can choose between a six-speed manual transmission and an IVT automatic gearbox.

Hyundai has confirmed the powertrain specifications, while the SUV's pricing and variant-wise equipment details will be announced at its official launch on October 26, 2026.