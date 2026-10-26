The SUV is built on Hyundai's global K-enhanced platform, which the company says has been engineered to meet five-star Indian crash-test safety standards. Bharat NCAP crash-test results are expected by the end of this year.

The Hyundai Bayon follows the brand's latest 'Art of Steel' design language and measures approximately 4.2 metres in length, making it slightly smaller than the Hyundai Creta, which is around 4.3 metres long.

Hyundai has launched the new Bayon SUV in India at an introductory price of Rs. 9.99 lakh. Manufactured at the company's Chennai facility, the SUV will be produced in both right-hand-drive and left-hand-drive configurations for domestic sales and exports. Bookings for the new model are now open.

Hyundai Bayon Design

The Hyundai Bayon features LED projector headlights paired with L-shaped LED daytime running lights that also function as turn indicators. Unlike some newer SUVs, it does not feature a full-width light bar at the front or rear.

The side profile gets flared wheel arches, sharp character lines and extensive black body cladding. The petal-style 17-inch alloy wheels add to its sporty appearance.

At the rear, the SUV features slim LED tail lamps connected visually by a black panel. The BAYON lettering on the tailgate and a prominent roof spoiler with an integrated stop lamp complete the exterior design.

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Interior and Technology

Inside, the Hyundai Bayon gets a modern dashboard featuring two 12.3-inch displays arranged in a curved layout. One serves as the driver's instrument display, while the other functions as the touchscreen infotainment system.

The HVAC controls are positioned vertically beneath the displays, with shortcut buttons below the touchscreen. The centre console also features haptic buttons.

The steering wheel, similar to the one offered in the new Hyundai Venue, includes a separate pod for selecting Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes.

The SUV comes with a range of comfort and convenience features, including:

Ventilated front seats

Powered driver's seat adjustment

Bose sound system

USB Type-C ports

Wireless charging

Ambient lighting

Two-step reclining rear seats

Rear AC vents

Panoramic sunroof

Hyundai has also equipped the Bayon with a generative AI voice assistant designed to understand conversational requests. The SUV supports Bluelink connected-car technology and over-the-air software updates.

Safety Features

The Hyundai Bayon comes equipped with Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and a comprehensive range of safety equipment.

Key features include:

Six airbags

360-degree camera system

Disc brakes on all four wheels

Hill-start assist

Electronic stability control

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

The SUV's safety credentials will receive further clarity once the expected Bharat NCAP crash-test results are announced.

Engine and Transmission

The Hyundai Bayon is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 115 PS of maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual gearbox and an iVT automatic transmission.

The petrol iVT variant has a claimed ARAI fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl. The automatic version also gets a Dash Boost mode, designed to provide an immediate surge of power when overtaking.

Hyundai Bayon CNG Launch

Hyundai plans to introduce a CNG version of the Bayon in January 2027. With this addition, the company aims to enter the CNG-powered mid-size SUV segment.

The new Bayon combines a contemporary design, a feature-rich cabin, a petrol powertrain and advanced safety technology. Pricing details for the different variants, along with the complete variant-wise feature list, will help establish its position against rivals in the Indian SUV market.