The Bayon is shown in a deep red shade, with its front lighting design taking centre stage. Hyundai describes the new lighting arrangement as its H-Edge lighting signature, giving the SUV a distinctive appearance.

The company has now released exterior and interior design sketches along with the first teaser of the production-ready model.

Hyundai has revealed the first look at its upcoming Bayon SUV for the Indian market, following the recent announcement of the model's name.

The automaker is positioning the Bayon as an "intelligent utility vehicle" for India, with a design focused on technology, practicality and a strong road presence.

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Hyundai Bayon Design

The front-end teaser reveals a split lighting setup. A slim horizontal LED element is positioned higher on the front fascia and could also function as a turn indicator, while a smaller vertical lighting unit sits closer to the sides.

Hyundai has not yet shown the complete front section, so the grille and lower bumper design remain under wraps.

The SUV features a sculpted bonnet, wide fenders, sharp body lines and chunky lower sections. Its styling follows Hyundai's Art of Steel design theme, which the company says is meant to create a strong, modern appearance.

The teaser images also show several hardware elements, including a radar module for ADAS functions, cameras for the 360-degree camera system, newly designed alloy wheels, and disc brakes at both ends. A rear camera and parking sensors are also visible.

At the rear, the Bayon is expected to feature a split lighting design. However, Hyundai has not yet released the complete production-specification rear design. Earlier test-vehicle images also indicated a similar lighting layout.

Hyundai Bayon Interior

The newly released interior sketches provide a glimpse of the dashboard layout, steering wheel and digital display setup.

Reports based on test vehicles suggest that the production version could feature twin 12.3-inch displays, although Hyundai has not officially confirmed the final screen specifications.

The Bayon is also expected to offer connected-car features and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). An earlier interior preview from Hyundai showed a technology-focused cabin designed around everyday usability.

However, the company has yet to announce the complete feature list or confirm which equipment will be offered across individual variants.

Expected Engine and CNG Option

Reports suggest that the Hyundai Bayon could be powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with both manual and automatic transmission options expected.

A factory-fitted CNG version has also been reported. The CNG tank is expected to sit under the floor, allowing Hyundai to offer a more economical powertrain option without significantly affecting the cabin layout.

The Bayon could measure around 4.18 metres in length, placing it in the compact SUV segment.

Hyundai Bayon India Launch

Hyundai has not yet announced the exact India launch date, pricing or complete specifications of the Bayon. The company is expected to reveal more details about the SUV closer to its official launch.

For now, the latest design sketches and teaser provide the clearest indication yet of the production-ready Hyundai Bayon's exterior and interior design, while key details such as engine specifications, variants, features and pricing remain to be officially confirmed.

Hyundai Bayon: Key Features

Exterior

H-Edge LED lighting signature

Split LED headlight setup

Horizontal LED element with possible turn-indicator function

Vertical side lighting units

Sculpted bonnet and wide fenders

Sharp body lines and chunky lower sections

Art of Steel design theme

New alloy wheel design

Disc brakes at the front and rear

Rear camera and parking sensors

Safety & Technology

ADAS radar module

360-degree camera system

Connected-car features

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Interior

Technology-focused dashboard

Digital instrument display

Large infotainment screen

Expected twin 12.3-inch displays

Redesigned steering wheel

Connected features

Powertrain

Expected 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

Manual and automatic transmission options

Reported factory-fitted CNG variant

CNG tank expected to be positioned under the floor

Expected Dimensions