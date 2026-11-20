The 2027 Hyundai Elantra follows the brand's Art of Steel design philosophy, featuring a sharper appearance and a more substantial road presence.

Known as the Avante in South Korea, the new Elantra will be introduced across global markets, including North America, from early 2027.

Hyundai has unveiled the eighth-generation Elantra at the Los Angeles Auto Show, showcasing a major update to its popular sedan. The latest model receives significant changes to its exterior design, interior layout, dimensions and technology package.

Compared with its predecessor, the new sedan is longer and wider, while its increased wheelbase is expected to improve passenger comfort.

New Hyundai Elantra: Design and Dimensions

The eighth-generation Elantra measures 4,795mm in length and 1,855mm in width, making it 85mm longer and 30mm wider than the outgoing model. Its wheelbase has also increased by 30mm to 2,750mm.

The exterior features H-Edge lighting, a redesigned front grille, slim-neck mirrors and flush door handles. Hyundai has also introduced Graphene Green Pearl as the model's signature global colour.

Other exterior colour options include Kodiak Blue Pearl, Kodiak Blue Matte and Raptor Gray Matte.

Dimensions Specification Details Length 4,795mm (+85mm over outgoing model) Width 1,855mm (+30mm over outgoing model) Wheelbase 2,750mm (+30mm over outgoing model)

New Hyundai Elantra Interior and Technology

The larger dimensions have helped Hyundai improve cabin space, offering 993mm of rear legroom and 958mm of headroom.

The dashboard features a 12.9-inch touchscreen powered by Hyundai's new Pleos Connect infotainment platform, which is based on Android Automotive OS. The system supports over-the-air software updates and third-party applications through the Pleos App Market.

Hyundai has retained physical buttons for essential functions. The infotainment system also includes Gleo AI, a conversational assistant designed to understand voice commands and provide relevant information.

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New Hyundai Elantra: Key Features

The eighth-generation sedan comes with several new comfort, connectivity and convenience features.

12.9-inch touchscreen: Runs Hyundai's Pleos Connect infotainment platform.

Gleo AI assistant: Supports conversational voice interactions.

Over-the-air updates: Allows software updates without visiting a service centre.

Pleos App Market: Provides access to third-party applications.

Dual wireless charging: Offers two wireless charging pads inside the cabin.

100W USB-C ports: Supports faster charging for compatible devices.

Bang & Olufsen audio: Provides a premium in-car audio experience.

Hyundai Digital Key 2: Adds digital vehicle access functionality.

Hyundai SmartSense: Includes a range of driver assistance technologies.

New Hyundai Elantra Engine and Performance

Hyundai will offer the new Elantra with two engine options, including a hybrid powertrain and a naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The hybrid variant combines a 1.6-litre engine with an electric motor to deliver a combined output of 155bhp. Power is transmitted through a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

It also features regenerative braking technology and a Stay Mode function, allowing selected cabin features to remain operational while the vehicle is parked.

The second option is a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 147bhp. This engine is paired with an IVT automatic transmission.

For the North American market, Hyundai claims a fuel efficiency figure of 35mpg for the petrol version.

Powertrain Options Specification Details Hybrid Engine 1.6-litre + electric motor Combined Output 155bhp Transmission Six-speed dual-clutch Additional Features Regenerative braking, Stay Mode Petrol Engine 2.0-litre naturally aspirated Output 147bhp Transmission IVT automatic Fuel Efficiency (North America) 35mpg

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The new Elantra also receives Hyundai's SmartSense driver assistance package, which includes several safety technologies designed to improve driving convenience and help prevent potential collisions.

Key safety features include:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Blind-Spot Monitoring

Lane-Keeping Assistance

Driver Attention Warning

However, availability will vary by market and variant.

New Hyundai Elantra Launch Timeline

The eighth-generation Hyundai Elantra will begin reaching global markets, including North America, from early 2027. With its larger dimensions, updated infotainment system, improved cabin space and hybrid powertrain, the new sedan represents a substantial upgrade over its predecessor.