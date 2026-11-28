On November 27, 2026, at the 24th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China, Hyundai officially unveiled a compact electric SUV featuring futuristic styling, AI-based cabin technology, and an optional battery-swapping system.

Called the Hyundai Mercury Concept, it marks another move by Hyundai to strengthen its position in China as the electric vehicle market becomes increasingly competitive. With the introduction of an interesting new electric SUV, Hyundai aims to take the top position in the country.

Instead of simply adapting an existing international model, Hyundai has decided to develop the vehicle specifically around Chinese customer preferences, which makes the unveiling even more interesting.