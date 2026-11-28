On November 27, 2026, at the 24th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China, Hyundai officially unveiled a compact electric SUV featuring futuristic styling, AI-based cabin technology, and an optional battery-swapping system.
Called the Hyundai Mercury Concept, it marks another move by Hyundai to strengthen its position in China as the electric vehicle market becomes increasingly competitive. With the introduction of an interesting new electric SUV, Hyundai aims to take the top position in the country.
Instead of simply adapting an existing international model, Hyundai has decided to develop the vehicle specifically around Chinese customer preferences, which makes the unveiling even more interesting.
With its distinctive features, such as a shark-nose front design and a ByteDance-powered smart cockpit, the Mercury Concept offers a glimpse of how Hyundai plans to compete in one of the world's most demanding electric vehicle markets.
Vehicle Positioning And Powertrain
Segment
Production Model
CATL Battery-Swapping
Unannounced specs
Exact figures for motor output, battery capacity, charging speeds, acceleration, and physical dimensions remain undisclosed.
Smart Cockpit And Driver Assistance
AI-Powered Infotainment
Autonomous Driving Suite
Exterior Design Features
Design Language
Signature Lighting
Aerodynamics And Cladding
Includes a steeply raked windshield, flush-style door handles, large geometric wheels, thick black lower body cladding, a contrasting black roof, and an integrated roof spoiler with vertical red accent lights.
Colour And Easter Eggs
Pricing Outlook
As the Mercury concept has just debuted as a design and technology showcase, Hyundai has not yet announced official pricing.
Availability And Launch Timeline
The production spec is slated to go on sale in China during the first half of 2027.
Despite introducing the model in China, there are no plans to bring it to India, Europe, or North America.
For buyers in India looking for a compact Hyundai EV, the locally built Hyundai Creta Electric remains the brand's primary mass-market electric SUV.