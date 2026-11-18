MPVs combine comfortable seating, practical interiors, and modern technology, driving growth in the Indian automobile market and increasing interest in spacious family vehicles.
Hyundai MPV joins this competition with the upcoming three-row family vehicle that has attracted attention ever since it was unveiled in Indonesia.
The Neira is closely related to the Kia Carens Clavis EV, which makes the model particularly interesting in the market.
The familiar MPV design, Hyundai's own styling elements, and electric vehicle technology have all been added to Hyundai's upcoming model.
It also marks a significant step in Hyundai's plans to expand its family-oriented vehicle segment.
The production-ready version of the Neira has been revealed ahead of its scheduled rollout on November 20, 2026, in Indonesia.
The launch date, price, and final specifications for India have not yet been officially confirmed, as the company has revealed the Neira only for Indonesia.
Expected Specifications and Features
Exterior Styling
The Naira retains the body shell and connected LED lighting of the Carens Clavis EV.
It differentiates itself with a black patterned, blanked-off grille; redesigned front and rear bumpers with thicker silver trim; triple-ridge side skirt detailing; chrome door handles; and new alloy wheels.
Ground Clearance And Layout
Hyundai has confirmed higher ground clearance for rough urban roads and a 7-seater configuration, with a 6-seater captain chair option also expected for India.
Exact length, width, wheelbase and boot space figures have not been officially published.
Safety And Driver Assistance
Expected to feature Level 2 ADAS (Hyundai SmartSense), a 360-degree camera, and a Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM).
Infotainment And Connectivity
Rumoured to have Hyundai Blueline connected car technology.
The dashboard is expected to house dual 12.3-inch displays: a digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment, along with a flat-bottom, two-spoke steering wheel.
Comfort And Convenience
Expected to offer a one-touch Easy Access to 3rd Row mechanism.
It will also include ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a floating centre console with storage, and climate control with roof-mounted vents.
Pricing And Availability Details
Official pricing and availability of the Hyundai Neira have not yet been announced, as the model is set to launch in Indonesia on November 20, 2026, with the India launch expected shortly after, in early 2027.