The Neira is closely related to the Kia Carens Clavis EV, which makes the model particularly interesting in the market.

Hyundai MPV joins this competition with the upcoming three-row family vehicle that has attracted attention ever since it was unveiled in Indonesia.

MPVs combine comfortable seating, practical interiors, and modern technology, driving growth in the Indian automobile market and increasing interest in spacious family vehicles.

The familiar MPV design, Hyundai's own styling elements, and electric vehicle technology have all been added to Hyundai's upcoming model.

It also marks a significant step in Hyundai's plans to expand its family-oriented vehicle segment.

The production-ready version of the Neira has been revealed ahead of its scheduled rollout on November 20, 2026, in Indonesia.

The launch date, price, and final specifications for India have not yet been officially confirmed, as the company has revealed the Neira only for Indonesia.

Expected Specifications and Features

Expected Specifications Specification Details Battery Capacity Standard Variant 42 kWh Extended Range Variant 51.4 kWh Claimed Range (MIDC) Standard Range Variant 404 km Extended Range Variant 490 km Power Output Standard Range Variant 132 bhp (99 kW) Extended Range Variant 169-171 bhp (126 kW) Peak Torque Standard Range Variant 255 Nm Extended Range Variant 255 Nm Drivetrain Standard Range Variant Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Extended Range Variant Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) DC Fast Charging (10-80%) Standard Range Variant ~39 minutes Extended Range Variant ~39 minutes

Exterior Styling

The Naira retains the body shell and connected LED lighting of the Carens Clavis EV.

It differentiates itself with a black patterned, blanked-off grille; redesigned front and rear bumpers with thicker silver trim; triple-ridge side skirt detailing; chrome door handles; and new alloy wheels.

Ground Clearance And Layout

Hyundai has confirmed higher ground clearance for rough urban roads and a 7-seater configuration, with a 6-seater captain chair option also expected for India.

Exact length, width, wheelbase and boot space figures have not been officially published.

Safety And Driver Assistance

Expected to feature Level 2 ADAS (Hyundai SmartSense), a 360-degree camera, and a Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM).

Infotainment And Connectivity

Rumoured to have Hyundai Blueline connected car technology.

The dashboard is expected to house dual 12.3-inch displays: a digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment, along with a flat-bottom, two-spoke steering wheel.

Comfort And Convenience

Expected to offer a one-touch Easy Access to 3rd Row mechanism.

It will also include ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a floating centre console with storage, and climate control with roof-mounted vents.

Pricing And Availability Details

Official pricing and availability of the Hyundai Neira have not yet been announced, as the model is set to launch in Indonesia on November 20, 2026, with the India launch expected shortly after, in early 2027.