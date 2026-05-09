Following this strong performance, Hyundai has confirmed plans to launch two completely new SUV nameplates in the current financial year. The move is aimed at strengthening the brand's position in India's fast-growing SUV market.

Another key highlight for Hyundai was the growing contribution of CNG vehicles. The company posted its highest-ever quarterly CNG share at 18 per cent, supported by rising customer demand for CNG models and Hyundai's entry into the commercial mobility space.

Hyundai Motor India has reported its highest-ever quarterly domestic sales in Q4 FY26, with wholesale volumes growing 8.7 per cent year-on-year. The company also recorded stronger rural demand, with rural penetration reaching a new high of 25 per cent during the quarter.

New Premium Mid-Size SUV

One of the upcoming models is a new premium mid-size SUV. It is likely to be based on Hyundai-Kia's new-generation K3 platform, which could bring improvements in space, safety, technology and overall refinement. The SUV is expected to be larger than the current Creta and may offer a more premium cabin with additional features and next-generation ADAS technology.

The new SUV is likely to use the same petrol and diesel engine options as the Creta. However, reports suggest that Hyundai may also introduce a strong hybrid powertrain with this model for the first time.

This suggests that Hyundai could adopt a two-SUV strategy in the mid-size segment, keeping the Creta for mainstream buyers while positioning the new SUV as a more premium, technology-focused offering.

New Compact Electric SUV

Hyundai is also preparing to launch an all-new compact electric SUV in FY2027. The model has already been spotted testing in India and is expected to be heavily localised to achieve competitive pricing. Even the battery packs are expected to be sourced locally from Exide.

Internally codenamed HE1i, the upcoming electric SUV is expected to rival the Tata Nexon EV. It will reportedly be based on Hyundai's E-GMP platform, which also underpins the Ioniq 5 sold globally.

The India-spec electric SUV is expected to be offered in both standard and long-range versions. The Inster EV sold overseas comes with 42kWh and 49kWh battery pack options, offering claimed ranges of around 300km and 355km, respectively. A similar setup could be used for Hyundai's upcoming compact electric SUV for India.

Specifications

Upcoming Hyundai Premium SUV Specification Details Platform Expected to be based on Hyundai-Kia's new-generation K3 platform Size Likely to be larger than the current Creta Features Expected to offer improved space, safety and refinement Cabin Premium cabin experience expected Safety Next-generation ADAS features are likely Engine Options Petrol and diesel engine options expected, similar to Creta Hybrid Strong hybrid powertrain likely to be introduced Positioning Positioned above Creta as a more premium mid-size SUV

Upcoming Hyundai Compact Electric SUV Specification Details Launch Timeline Expected launch: FY2027 Internal Codename HE1i Competition Expected to rival the Tata Nexon EV Platform Likely to be based on the E-GMP platform Localisation High level of localisation planned Battery Supply Battery packs are expected to be sourced locally from Exide Variants Standard and long-range variants expected Battery Options Possible battery options: 42kWh and 49kWh Range Expected range: around 300km to 355km Manufacturing India is likely to be the manufacturing hub Export Plans Global exports planned

Hyundai is also expected to export the new electric SUV to global markets, with India serving as a key manufacturing hub. This could make the model an important part of Hyundai's future electric vehicle strategy, both for domestic and international markets.

With record sales, growing rural demand, rising CNG contribution and two new SUV launches planned, Hyundai appears to be preparing for a stronger push across petrol, diesel, hybrid, CNG and electric vehicle segments in India.