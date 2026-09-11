In India, the brand entered in 1960 through Ideal Jawa India Ltd, setting up a factory in Mysore in 1961. These motorcycles gained a massive cult following for their rugged reliability.

Jawa is a legendary motorcycle brand founded in Prague, Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic), in 1929 by František Janeček, who bought Wanderer's motorcycle division.

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has expanded its All Stars range with the launch of the new Jawa 42 All Stars Edition in India. The updated motorbike has 60+ upgrades and comes in six colours.

Later, they also produced bikes under the Yezdi brand. Indian production of the original era stopped in 1996. Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. revived the Jawa motorbikes in India in 2018.

Classic Legends has been stepping up its challenge against established classic motorcycle brands like Royal Enfield. The company launched All Stars versions of the Jawa 42 FJ and then the Jawa 42 Bobber, and is now completing the All Stars chapter with the Jawa 42 All Stars.

What's New in Jawa 42 All Stars?

Design and updates

The biggest changes to the Jawa 42 All Stars are visible in its updated design and stance. Jawa has revised the motorcycle's proportions and rear section to give it a broader and more muscular appearance.

The motorcycle gets redesigned side panels, a wider rear fender and new alloy wheels.

It comes with a wider 150/70-17 rear tyre, up from the previous 120-section unit, giving the motorcycle a more muscular, chunky stance. At the front, it gets a 100/90-18 tyre, up from the earlier 90-section unit.

The seat has also been revised with additional cushioning while retaining the characteristic flat, bench-style profile of the Jawa 42. The changes aren't limited to cosmetics, as Jawa says the new model includes more than 60 enhancements across the motorcycle.

A more compact upswept twin exhaust layout replaces the previous design, and the sculpted bench seat sits 795 mm above the ground. The familiar Jawa 42 elements, such as the round headlamp, 13.2-litre fuel tank, and flat seat profile, remain.

Power comes from the 294.7 cc J-Panther single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine, which produces a maximum of 27.19 PS at 7,950 rpm and 26.3 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

A six-speed constant-mesh gearbox handles transmission duties. The mechanical package includes electronic fuel injection and an 11:1 compression ratio. Its kerb weight is 175 kg, and its ground clearance is 173 mm.

The motorcycle continues to feature dual-channel ABS, with telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers with adjustable preload at the rear. Braking hardware includes a 280mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc.

Colour and features of Jawa 42 All Stars

The new Jawa 42 All Stars are available in five new colours.

All Stars Ivory

All Stars Nebula Blue

All Stars Moss Grey

All Stars Battle Green

All Stars Black

Bookings for these new model bikes have opened, and deliveries are set to start from Sep 14 at the onset of festivities. The pricing starts at 1.79 lakh.

The most premium option is Black, with silver 'Est: 1929' lettering and a silver star alongside the Jawa logo on the petrol tank.

Meanwhile, the Battle Green features red star graphics on the right side of the fuel tank, accompanied by the number 1929 in beige. It is priced at Rs. 1.87 lakh.

The next model is Nebula Blue, which looks almost black in low light, while direct sunlight brings out a deep blue hue. The fuel tank features the 1929 numeral and logo in a silver finish. It is priced at 1.87 lakh.

All Stars Moss Grey has similar features to Battle Green, but the numerals are black, and the logo is white, creating subtle contrast against the Moss Grey paintwork.

The All Stars Ivory colour features 'Forty Two' lettering on the fuel tank, complemented by 'Jawa' branding set within coffee-brown circular motifs. It is priced at Rs 1.85 lakh; it is the most affordable colour option in the All Stars range.